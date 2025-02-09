Marion Cotillard On Her Widely-Ridiculed THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Death Scene: "I Screwed Up"

Marion Cotillard On Her Widely-Ridiculed THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Death Scene: &quot;I Screwed Up&quot;

Over a decade after the movie's release, The Dark Knight Rises star Marion Cotillard has reflected on her character Miranda Tate/Talia al Ghul's rather awkward death scene...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 09, 2025
Even well over a decade since the movie hit theaters, people still talk about Talia al Ghul's (Marion Cotillard) death scene in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises - and generally not in a very positive light.

Towards the end of the final part of Nolan's acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, Talia - who went by the name Miranda Tate for most of the movie until her true identity was revealed - succumbs to her injuries following a devastating crash, and her final moments are... well, you've all watched the scene in question!

Cotillard was asked about the infamous sequence during an interview with France TV, and seemed to shoulder most of the responsibility for how the scene turned out.

“I couldn't find the right position. I was stressed. Sometimes it happens, we screw something up. And this, I screwed up."

To be fair, the actor isn't in control of what does and doesn't make the final cut of a film, and Nolan is the one that ultimately decided this was the take he was going to use!

Cotillard did have a slightly different view of her character's death scene while speaking to Allocine back in 2016 (translated from French).

“We’re all in the same boat, and if sometimes it gets out of control, then everyone is involved. Sometimes there are failures, and when you see this on screen, you’re thinking: ‘Why? Why did they keep that take?’ But either you blame everyone or nobody. But I thought people overreacted, because it was tough to be identified just with this scene. When I’m doing the best I can to find the authenticity in every character that I’m playing, it’s tough to be known just for this scene.”

This is just one of those things that's probably going to be brought up many more times over the course of Cotillard's career, which is a shame, because Nolan is really the one interviewers should be asking about the scene!

What do you make of Talia al Ghul's death scene in The Dark Knight Rises? Do people give it too much stick, or is it deserving of the ridicule it still gets to this day? Drop us a comment, and have another look at the sequence in the player below.

"Bane, a brutal revolutionary who has been excommunicated from the League of Shadows, attacks Gotham City and ruins its long era of peace. Bruce Wayne vows to prevent the city's nuclear annihilation."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/9/2025, 10:49 AM
im 50/50 on this film, half was good, half was shit. The dark knight and begins are still the best batman films.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 2/9/2025, 11:03 AM
@harryba11zack - I think this film really is a testament to how great a director Nolan is. Most trilogies, always dip in quality as they go on. To make an amazing film in TDK, have one of the leads win an Oscar and die - totally forcing you to reshuffle how you think where the franchise has to go. Any other director would probably crumble. But for what Nolan produced, under the circumstances and little time he had with (he will have brought out TDKR in less time it’s took Reeves to develop a sequel) I think it’s quite remarkable how fun a movie he brought out. No denying TDKR was silly at times, but it was definitely fun and enjoyable.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/9/2025, 10:53 AM
It was a bad take, but I remember her for Inception much more than that role, so it's fine
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/9/2025, 11:02 AM
The numerous plot holes and ridiculous shit that happens was ridiculous, but after Heath died they couldn't have brought back Two Face. Her death scene comes off as comical, and when batman gets stabbed I audibly giggled.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/9/2025, 11:15 AM
@bobevanz - Batman in daylight did not help
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 2/9/2025, 11:24 AM
@ProfessorWhy -

Yeah. I get the concept of the dawn finally arriving but maybe it should have been dark and the sun breaks right when Batman gets rid of the bomb. Should have been darker.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/9/2025, 11:42 AM
@HulkisHoly - That nuclear explosion would have looked way cooler if it had been darker. Maybe Nolan thought the same and decided to make Oppenheimer.
CasualFanatic
CasualFanatic - 2/9/2025, 11:03 AM
I used to blame all the faults of TDKR on David Goyer, with Man of Steel and Blade:Trinity as the best examples of him not knowing how to craft a satisfying comic book story. Then I discovered he was on the writing team for all three Nolan Batman films and now I’m just confused and I don’t know where to direct my disappointment
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/9/2025, 11:11 AM
@CasualFanatic - to be fair to Nolan and everyone involved, after TDK and Ledger's passing there was nowhere to go but down, it felt like they were trying to condense two movies worth of plot into one.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/9/2025, 11:03 AM
She's really, really good in other things. Bad day at the office.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/9/2025, 11:23 AM
@ObserverIO - Also, I barely remember it being much of an issue, there were bigger problems with the film on the downside but overall enjoyed it even if weakest of the three in many ways that still make up one of the top three CBM trilogies of all time IMO. I just don't get why anyone gets hung up on one bad day in the office for years and place it all on the head of one to answer for when the blame likely lies with MANY involved in the creative process.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/9/2025, 11:30 AM
@Apophis71 - Agreed. Also, for what it's worth I've watched and enjoyed The Dark Knight Rises far more than a lot of other cbms over the last decade or so.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/9/2025, 11:30 AM
Def more than any other DC film over the past 14 years.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/9/2025, 11:36 AM
@ObserverIO - It has issues but still think it is a realy good CBM overall, just didn't reach the same level of greatness as the prior two.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/9/2025, 11:07 AM
I think that scene comes down to Nolan and smith in the editing room.
They must of done a couple of takes.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 2/9/2025, 11:25 AM
@S8R8M -

Yeah, it just looked silly from the angle and the silence. They should have cut away to an explosion or commotion and then turn back and see Talia dead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2025, 11:29 AM
It’s sadly an unconvincing death scene but she shouldn’t be blamed for it imo , atleast not entirely…

Nolan should have asked for another take though perhaps they did and this was sadly the best one in his eyes (another case is they didn’t it couldn’t perhaps due to running over schedule that day etc).

Regardless it is what it is , I had more of an issue with her inclusion in the film since it undermined Hardy’s Bane and relegated him to being a henchman…

Granted it made sense by having Talia (who was fine) in this in terms of going full circle with the trilogy but I would rather have had Bane be like a protege or child of Ra’s in this universe thus having him remain the main antagonist.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/9/2025, 11:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - At least they moved far enough away from Bane being an idiot pumped up on chemicals that folk will be ready for the original real Bane that is one of the ultimate nemeseses of Batman, I mean he was originaly at minimum Wayne's intellectual equal often credited as the only villain to have bested Batman both physically and mentally.

I liked the Idea of Talia however, just flawed execution of the plot twist in a film I STILL consider overall to be good, just not as great as it could have been.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/9/2025, 11:44 AM
She's gorgeous
Gambito
Gambito - 2/9/2025, 11:58 AM
Awesome film but yeah even aside from the death scene she always felt miscast for me, maybe too old or too death serious

