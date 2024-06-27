THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals Whether There Was Ever Plans For A ROBIN Spin-Off

THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals Whether There Was Ever Plans For A ROBIN Spin-Off THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals Whether There Was Ever Plans For A ROBIN Spin-Off

Joseph Gordon-Levitt played Robin John Blake in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises and now reveals whether there was every any talk of him reprising his role as the Nolanverse's new Batman. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2024 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Dark Knight Rises
Source: Inverse

The Dark Knight Rises introduced a heroic cop, John Blake, who became an ally of both Batman and Jim Gordon. After being made Detective, John's full name was revealed as "Robin John Blake," a nod to the Batman's comic book sidekick. 

Making it even more noteworthy was the fact Bruce Wayne left a package for Robin leading him to the Batcave. The implication was that he'd become Gotham City's new Batman, picking up where the believed-dead Caped Crusader left off. 

There's been a great deal of talk over the years about a possible Batman 4 which would have continued Robin's story. It never came to pass, of course, and Bruce was reintroduced four years later - with Ben Affleck playing a new version of the character - in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Talking to Inverse, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was asked if he was ever made privy to any spin-off or sequel plans. 

"Nolan was making a trilogy," he explained. "He never wanted to make any more movies. This was an ending to his trilogy. It’s funny, we look back on it now with the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - everything is a sequel to a sequel to a sequel."

"But back in those olden days, doing a trilogy was a lot, and that was how it was thought of."

Talking of Marvel, Levitt has been in line for a few MCU roles over the years, including Ant-Man's Scott Lang and Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord. Asked about missing out on those, he'd only say, "Yeah, people like to talk. I understand why it's fun to talk about these kinds of things. I don’t really have anything to add to this. I’m sorry."

The Dark Knight Rises, directed by Christopher Nolan, is the final instalment in his Batman trilogy, released in 2012. The film stars Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, alongside a stellar cast including Tom Hardy (Bane), Anne Hathaway (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Michael Caine (Alfred Pennyworth), and Gary Oldman (Commissioner Gordon).

Set eight years after the events of The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne has retired from his vigilante role and lives in seclusion. Gotham City enjoys a period of relative peace until the arrival of Bane, a formidable and ruthless mercenary. Bane's plan to destroy Gotham forces Bruce to don the Batman mantle once more. He teams up with Selina Kyle, a skilled cat burglar with ambiguous motives, to save the city.

Would you have liked to see more of "Robin" after The Dark Knight Rises?

TDKR And INTERSTELLAR Star Anne Hathaway Credits Christopher Nolan With Getting Her Career Back On Track
Related:

TDKR And INTERSTELLAR Star Anne Hathaway Credits Christopher Nolan With Getting Her Career Back On Track
THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Director Chris Nolan Defends Tom Hardy's Extraordinary Bane Performance
Recommended For You:

THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Director Chris Nolan Defends Tom Hardy's "Extraordinary" Bane Performance
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/27/2024, 6:54 AM
Not gonna lie...he would make a GREAT Nightwing.

But it's probably too late for all that
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/27/2024, 7:01 AM
@HappyMan1 - He'd have been great.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/27/2024, 6:55 AM
He makes a good point about making a trilogy being a lot.

I think it really reflects in the quality a lot of the time, people cared more about bringing a good story to screen, not that there weren't duds, but studios weren't as in a rush to pump out as many of these movies as fast as they can as they seemed to be today.

It's turned into a case of less is more for me. Quality over quantity.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/27/2024, 7:00 AM
Ehhh...sure
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 7:02 AM
Ah yes. The good old days. Where you made 3 or 4 movies then stopped before it went down hill.

?si=1M7lFTLvL9ONW985
Knightrider
Knightrider - 6/27/2024, 7:07 AM
I never got the sense they were planning or wanting to do a sinks or Robin movie

The ending just highlighted the idea that there will always be a Batman who will rise when the city needs him. Because Batman is a symbol, more than just a man

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder