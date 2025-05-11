WORLD WAR HULK: 8 Epic Comic Book Moments Marvel Studios MUST One Day Bring To The Big Screen

Not too long ago, there were rumblings that Marvel Studios was developing a World War Hulk movie. For all we know, that's still the plan, but the project has yet to be confirmed (perhaps that will change when the "Mutant Saga" slate is unveiled). While this movie coming to fruition feels like wishful thinking in a lot of ways, it's not impossible. There's also a strong chance that certain moments and scenes are adapted elsewhere in the MCU (Avengers: Secret Wars, for example). In this feature, we've singled out 8 incredible occurrences from Greg Pak and John Romita Jr.'s comic book event of the same name. From key action scenes to plot beats that would be well-suited to more than just a Hulk feature, seeing these World War Hulk scenes in live-action would be a dream come true. See which moments we've singled out from the series by smashing the "Next"/"View List" button below. 8. Hulk Vs. Hulkbuster The Hulk returns to Earth intent on making those who exiled him pay, and after dealing with Black Bolt, Iron Man is next on the Jade Giant's list. Tony Stark dons a massive Hulkbuster armour and takes the fight to The Hulk, ultimately destroying Stark Tower while beating the Armoured Avenger to a bloody pulp. With the MCU's Iron Man dead and gone, an Avengers: Age of Ultron rematch is likely off the table, but that doesn't mean the Green Goliath - or one of his villainous counterparts like Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk - can't face another Hulkbuster! Whether it's Ironheart or War Machine in the suit (even Bruce Banner piloted the armour in Avengers: Infinity War), we'd love to see this epic battle play out in the middle of New York City. It would also drive home the fact that technology is no match for The Hulk and may set things right after his loss to Iron Man in 2015.



7. The Hulk Squares Off With The Thing This fight only lasts for a couple of pages, and The Hulk makes short work of the Fantastic Four's Thing. Despite that, these two have a storied history on the page, and debates have raged for years about which of them is stronger. A World War Hulk adaptation would be the perfect opportunity for these two to finally square off in live-action; failing that, we'll take Avengers: Doomsday. Way back in 2012, fans were left with their jaws on the floor after seeing Thor fight The Hulk aboard Nick Fury's Helicarrier in The Avengers, as it hadn't been included in any trailers and was a clash we had only dreamed of seeing on screen. The same can be said for The Hulk vs. The Thing, and if this movie were to come out after Avengers: Secret Wars, then Marvel's First Family being on Earth-616 will bring this fight one step closer to reality.



6. Arena Battle In the World War Hulk comic book, The Hulk forces Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Mister Fantastic, and Black Bolt to don obedience discs and makes them fight in an arena he's created in Madison Square Garden. There, the Green Goliath sits atop a throne of his own making, and this is a visual we would love to see on screen. The MCU doesn't have an Illuminati for The Hulk to target, but any heroes who dare attempt to stop his attack on Earth could be put in a similar position to this disgraced foursome. It's always fun seeing our favourite heroes square off with each other in live-action. Regardless of who fills these roles, a twisted Hulk taking pleasure in forcing his former friends to fight would be a dark direction to take this character in and well-suited to Maestro if we see him in Avengers: Secret Wars, for example.



5. The Hulk Shatters Doctor Strange's Hands Doctor Strange does everything he can in this series to avoid The Hulk's wrath, but his magic can't protect him and he eventually finds himself at the mercy of his former friend. When the Jade Giant finally gets to the Sorcerer Supreme, he crushes the hero's hands and takes away his ability to use magic (for the most part). In the MCU, we've seen Strange return to his arrogant ways, with his actions at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proof of that. How better to humble Stephen than to break him again? The Hulk breaking Strange's hands would lead to seismic changes for the character and would hopefully set him on a new path. Of course, the sorcerer isn't down for the count and finds a way to power himself back up...



4. Strange Smash Allowing himself to be possessed by the powers of an ancient being known as Zom, Strange successfully fights back against The Hulk and has his former teammate beaten. However, the darkness begins to consume the Sorcerer Supreme and he loses control in the midst of battle. With innocents watching on, The Hulk steps in to save them, proving he's still a hero...can Strange say the same at this point? It's a powerful moment and one we're sure you'll agree could factor nicely into the character's MCU story arc. At the end of the Doctor Strange sequel, a third eye opened on Stephen's head, suggesting he might be embracing the darkness within. Whether it's Zom, Dormammu, or simply the power of the Dark Dimension, the hero being similarly misguided here would make a lot of sense...and look very cool.



3. She-Hulk Stands Up To Her Cousin Another moment that was far too brief in the World War Hulk comic, She-Hulk stands up to her cousin when he first returns to Earth...and promptly gets beaten down by the Jade Giant. At first, no one is sure whether Jen can be trusted because she is, of course, also a Hulk. That would be interesting to explore here, while we'd love a rematch from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to play out on a much grander scale. A brawl between these two has the potential to be epic on screen, and could even see She-Hulk go "Savage." It all depends on how the storyline is adapted, of course, but if anyone is going to stand up to an unhinged Bruce Banner (or any Hulk, for that matter), it should be Jennifer Walters.



2. Battle With The Sentry The Sentry recently made his MCU debut in Thunderbolts*, and Lewis Pullman has already made "Bob" a fan favourite. In the comics, it was established that the Golden Guardian and The Hulk had a special relationship, and the Jade Giant was the only one to remember his fellow hero when the rest of the world forgot him. With Earth's Mightiest Heroes soundly defeated by The Hulk, The Sentry was the world's last hope. Absorbing the Jade Giant's blows, Robert became even more powerful and started losing control, though the two were so evenly matched that they eventually returned to their respective human forms (resulting in a "draw" of sorts). If and when this story plays out, The Hulk will need to find some measure of redemption, so having him go down fighting valiantly would be no bad thing, especially if it's at the hands of The Sentry. However, this was not quite where the fallen hero's story ended...

