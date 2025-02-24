CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Says An Appearance From Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Was Discussed

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Says An Appearance From Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Was Discussed

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has confirmed that an appearance from Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk was on the table, but he wanted to keep the story focused on Sam Wilson...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 24, 2025 04:02 PM EST

In several ways, Captain America: Brave New World serves as a sequel to 2008's The Incredible Hulk as well as a follow-up to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but one key element was missing: The Green Goliath himself.

Despite a story focusing on President Ross (Harrison Ford) and his eventual transformation into the Red Hulk, along with the reintroduction of Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), and an appearance from Betty Ross (Liv Tyler), Bruce Banner and his rage-fuelled alter-ego only get a couple of mentions.

While speaking to The Playlist, director Julius Onah confirmed that there were early discussions about bringing Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk in, but it was ultimately decided that this could detract from Sam Wilson's story.

“Well, I think at the end of the day, and I’m happy it landed where it did—this is Sam’s story. This is Sam’s first cinematic adventure as Captain America. And you want it to be about Sam leaning into his superpower to overcome the odds,” Onah said. “So, you pull in Banner—as great as Mark Ruffalo is and as exciting as it would be to have him—and suddenly, the focus shifts away from Sam. The conversation obviously came up, but ultimately, it felt like this wanted to be Sam’s film.”

We haven't seen Banner/Hulk since he showed up in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale with his son, Skaar, but there are said to be big plans in place for the character following the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

The filmmaker was also asked about the recent Vulture article which painted a picture of a chaotic production, behind-the-scenes turmoil, and a very difficult to work with Ford.

“I have no take [on the Vulture article], to be honest with you, because people will speculate about all sorts of things, especially anonymously and on the fringes. I went over to Harrison Ford’s house when he accepted the job, and you know, you’re nervous, you’re starstruck, and the guy immediately dispels that. And he pours me a drink and says, ‘Let’s get to work.’ And that’s what the guy’s about. What incredibly talented and amazing person who has done it as long as he has done it isn’t going also to work their ass off to make it great.”

Finally, Onah commented on the much-discussed post-credits scene, although he remained tight-lipped about what exactly the sequence was setting up.

“I have a general awareness of where [the larger MCU story] is going. I will continue to stay coy because that’s for everybody else to discover. But it was another thing that we did during additional photography, which again speaks to what I was getting at earlier with pencils being down [during the strikes]; that’s for everybody in the industry and certainly everybody in the MCU. So when we came back, there was more clarity with where things were going—that’s when it also felt like the appropriate time to shoot that tag.”

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.

JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/24/2025, 4:35 PM
Punisher special presentation announced
DianaGohan
DianaGohan - 2/24/2025, 4:36 PM
Honestly I would have at least had a tag in like a mid credits scene of Hulk/Bruce visiting Ross in the raft at the end. Where Ross thinks he's there to gloat and admits how after trying to hunt Bruce for so long realizes what this rage is truly like and something he wants to get past and Bruce actually being more zen giving him that book he had written in She Hulk about you know controlling the Hulk and the two sharing a good character moment. Like yeah this is Sam's movie and Sam should be the focus of ending the conflict (thus why Betty DIDN'T calm Red Hulk down cause that would take away from Sam being the main hero) but you should still show that connection and these characters in this expanded universe still having to come to this new status quo from their lives evolving into something better.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/24/2025, 4:41 PM
We didn't need an appearance from Ruffalo. However, it does feel like Hulk '08 does finally have full closure, if that makes any sense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:03 PM
@JayLemle - I think to an extent yes , especially with learning the whereabouts of The Leader

It would be nice for Betty & Bruce to get closure eventually or perhaps a nice burying of the hatchet with Ross and Bruce or even Abomination but barring a film which is tough since solo rights are still with Universal , I don’t see it happening but we’ll see
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 4:45 PM
The focus shifted from Sam when you made it a Hulk sequel.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 4:51 PM
muffalo was a mistake.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 5:22 PM
@harryba11zack - yeah doesn't help he's been poorly adapted as a character since Whedon left too.
Blergh
Blergh - 2/24/2025, 4:54 PM
I don't quite see how any of this makes sense? You've got Thunderbolt Ross, Betty and The Leader. Hulk being a sidekick like he was in Thor 3 was the natural choice.
Not sure why it was dropped or if Ruffalo was too expensive
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:01 PM
As much as some people would have wanted it , the exclusion of Mark Ruffalo from this makes sense imo since the story is not really about him even if the movie follows up on TIH..

Once you had brought him in then you would want to see Banner’s interaction with Ross & Betty which would then take up screentime from Sam who is the main character so that’s not a good idea for a film called Captain America.

Also , that Vulture article sounded like BS since they mainly blamed Ford being a diva or cranky old man apparently on set for it which couldn’t seem farther from the truth given how excited he had genuinely been throughout promotion and the committed performance he gives in the film itself.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 5:03 PM
User Comment Image

This big fella was only with us for a brief moment, but he was in my opinion the best representation of Hulk ever in live action

The look

User Comment Image

The intensity

User Comment Image

Perfect translation from page to screen

User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/24/2025, 5:06 PM
@DarthOmega - I preferred TIH look. The CGI in the movies you posted is better though.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 5:17 PM
@BraveNewClunge - User Comment Image

For sure that Hulk was pretty badass. He and the film are very underrated imo, but the look on The Avengers was so damn solid. It was really the Hulk I always wanted to see. From the build, to the brow area. Just perfect.

Sorry Lou

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 5:23 PM
@DarthOmega - other than Whedon having him carry himself like a giant ape, I fully agree.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/24/2025, 5:18 PM
Pre movie, i was disappointed he wasn't in it
But after watching it I'm glad it was Sam that dealt with Red Hulk and not some new avengers team or hulk appearance
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:58 PM
@Vigor - yep

He wasn’t needed or relevant to the story they were trying to tell imo.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/24/2025, 5:23 PM
Live reaction from @AllsGood
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 5:24 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - it sounds like @AllsGood even hated this film. I saw him calling for Feige's head in that other article.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/24/2025, 5:29 PM
@McMurdo - Most likely because the Hulk wasn't in the movie. If he would have been there, he'd be singing a different tune.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 5:39 PM
And then he saw what Mark Ruffalo is like and said nope.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/24/2025, 5:48 PM
This wasn't about Sam, it was about The Leader and Red Hulk. Banner should have been there. How the [frick] do you have an Incredible Hulk sequel without Banner.. oh that's because Sam had to "prove his worth" with those vibranium wings. These movies are such a joke nowadays
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/24/2025, 5:53 PM
Justin Long for reboot Banner

