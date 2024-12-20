HULK: Rumored Updates On The MCU Return Of She-Hulk And The Green Grey(?) Goliath

We haven't seen Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) or his cousin Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series, but it sounds like Marvel Studios might have some interesting plans for both characters - Banner, in particular.

In The Cosmic Circus' latest Q&A, Alex Perez says he's "fairly certain" that we will get a solo Hulk movie soon, before dropping a pretty blatant hint that the Green Goliath could become the Grey Goliath for his next MCU appearance.

In the comics, Joe Fixit was an alias Grey Hulk adopted when he was working as a problem-solving mobster for the Mafia in Las Vegas. When the sun rose, Fixit was unable to stop himself from transforming back into Bruce Banner, who was ashamed of this version of the Hulk's darker personality.

This would certainly be an intriguing way to go with the character, and a clever twist on Banner's current Smart Hulk persona. Previous rumors have suggested that we could also see the villainous Maestro at some point, but Perez doesn't sound too sure if the alternate future version of the Hulk will be introduced.

There's a decent chance the Hulk movie will be either World War Hulks or Hulk Vs. Wolverine, but these projects have yet to be officially announced.

As for She-Hulk, Perez says she will be back, but doesn't mention when or where (we'd say Avengers: Secret Wars is a strong possibility).

Here's what Ruffalo had to say about a potential solo Hulk film back in February.

"Kevin [Feige] was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone Hulk... Don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen]... So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?'"

When asked if this was still "true," the actor said, "As far as I know," before adding, "I can talk more about it, but I've been told not to."

What do you make of these rumors? Would you like to see a slightly meaner and more manipulative take on the Hulk in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.