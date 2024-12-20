HULK: Rumored Updates On The MCU Return Of She-Hulk And The Green Grey(?) Goliath

We have some rumored updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk...

Dec 20, 2024
We haven't seen Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) or his cousin Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series, but it sounds like Marvel Studios might have some interesting plans for both characters - Banner, in particular.

In The Cosmic Circus' latest Q&A, Alex Perez says he's "fairly certain" that we will get a solo Hulk movie soon, before dropping a pretty blatant hint that the Green Goliath could become the Grey Goliath for his next MCU appearance.

In the comics, Joe Fixit was an alias Grey Hulk adopted when he was working as a problem-solving mobster for the Mafia in Las Vegas. When the sun rose, Fixit was unable to stop himself from transforming back into Bruce Banner, who was ashamed of this version of the Hulk's darker personality.

This would certainly be an intriguing way to go with the character, and a clever twist on Banner's current Smart Hulk persona. Previous rumors have suggested that we could also see the villainous Maestro at some point, but Perez doesn't sound too sure if the alternate future version of the Hulk will be introduced.

There's a decent chance the Hulk movie will be either World War Hulks or Hulk Vs. Wolverine, but these projects have yet to be officially announced.

As for She-Hulk, Perez says she will be back, but doesn't mention when or where (we'd say Avengers: Secret Wars is a strong possibility).

Here's what Ruffalo had to say about a potential solo Hulk film back in February.

"Kevin [Feige] was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone Hulk... Don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen]... So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?'"

When asked if this was still "true," the actor said, "As far as I know," before adding, "I can talk more about it, but I've been told not to."

What do you make of these rumors? Would you like to see a slightly meaner and more manipulative take on the Hulk in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 2:53 PM
sounds kinda grey
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/20/2024, 3:03 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:03 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/20/2024, 3:10 PM
I think it's best to just kill off She/He-Hulk, preferably off screen or completely drop it and start over with a reboot of Scaar's introduction as Scaar isn't tainted and is still salvageable, stop having Hulk get all these dramatic character moments happening off screen and actually show us him finding out and meeting his son for the first time, his reaction, his sons reaction, Ruffalo Hulk being reunited with his Caiera, have her being absolutely disgusted with with smart Hulk as a reflection of how the rest of Hulk's fans feel about what they've done with him.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 12/20/2024, 3:36 PM
@HashTagSwagg - There's so much to cover with Hulk and so far its all been done in the corner of view. Its aggravating.
I'd love the Caiera thing, but 100%, it'd only be a quick joke like "you've got fat, Green Scar" *WINKS AT AUDIENCE*. You could write an entire unique story around it and move Hulk along in the TRUE HULK direction. Put him through a training arc, explore his defining quality - strength! "NOPE. Let's do girl Hulk instead and make it a big F.U. to Men!"

I'm not really mad about it, MCU is for kids primarily, it just sucks that fans cant get excited for anything but accurate costumes in the movies anymore.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/20/2024, 3:10 PM
Is it Grey Hulk or Joe Fix-It? Gimmie that Joe Fix-it action with the gangster aesthetics. Lean all the way in on that shit.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/20/2024, 3:26 PM
@FrankenDad - Yeah dude, I agree 100%.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/20/2024, 3:15 PM
Man, I sure as hell hope one day we get to see Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Joe-Fixit, and Wolverine onscreen together like the New Fantastic four 1991 mini-series.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/20/2024, 3:16 PM
NOT Shocked I always knew the Hulks will be in Captain America: Brave New World. Can't bring back Betty Ross and Leader without the Hulk and She-Hulk returning. Plus, Anthony Mackie already said the Hulks come back, and Mark Ruffalo said he was in the movie but was forced to take it back.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 3:21 PM
I feel like Grey Hulk would work best in a Noir type of universe with various heroes/villains existing there as well. Spider-Man Noir being Joe Fixit's New York liaison. Hammerhead and others being villains would be cool to see too.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/20/2024, 3:25 PM
A Joe Fixit Hulk movie would be an absolute dream, in my opinion. I'm much more interesting character examination than doing world War Hulk, or another big event movie. Joe Fixit. It could be relatively street level, and you could probably make a solid movie for under 80 million
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 3:26 PM
I'm glad you included the quote from Ruffqlo. Which many people forgot throughout the years
There's a reason we moved away from savage hulk. It's because Buffalo wanted character growth. Smart hulk is the only natural progression for hulk. I get that people complain and blame feige or disney. But this is them taking their actors wishes into account for the character. Iron man never stayed the same. Black widow didn't. So why should hulk?

To backfill, we have red hulk who will at least briefly, be savage and brutal
That's ok by me

(Personally I wish we got the thor ragnarok talking version of angry toddler hulk for longer time, but oh well)
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 3:27 PM
@Vigor - lol it auto corrected to Buffalo and I'm not going to delete and re-post
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 3:28 PM
@Vigor - I agree with you

Ragnarok Hulk was my favorite version of the character.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 3:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - this is the version that most resembled the avengers: EMH Hulk!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 3:35 PM
@Vigor - yep , I wish we had him longer too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 3:53 PM
@Vigor - I do also wish that the character growth (which in all for) wasn’t done off screen

I get we had a lot to do in EG but Bruce’s main arc in that universe till then being resolved without us seeing it didn’t sit right with me and still doesn’t
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 3:32 PM
That She Hulk “scoop” is such a nothingburger because who da fuq didn’t think she was gonna show up again?

Despite some of the reception in the fandom and well trolls in general , the show was well received and did well streaming wise too so no shit we would see her once more at the least (likely in Doomsday & Secret Wars)

I wouldn’t mind it since I liked Jen as a character and I found She Hulk to be enjoyable.

User Comment Image
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 12/20/2024, 3:34 PM
Yes! I’ve been wanting gray Hulk vs Wolverine. Hope that happens.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 3:35 PM
Also if Marvel was able to make a Hulk solo film again then wouldn’t we know by now I feel?.

Anyway , I enjoy Smart Hulk but it would be nice to freshen up the character again and him being Grey Hulk or a Joe Fixit-ish type character would be it imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

It could nice new wrinkle for Ruffallo to play.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/20/2024, 3:42 PM
How Strong is the Grey Hulk? Obliterated An Asteroid Twice the Size of Earth with One Punch.

The only entry on our list performed by Banner's grey Hulk persona could also easily be by some distance the coolest, as it involves the feat all men aspire to: Punching an asteroid so hard, it breaks.

And what an asteroid it was that appeared in Marvel Comics Presents #52 (1990), estimated to be twice the size of Earth and knocked onto a collision course with the planet by some aliens playing nearby.

What's even more impressive is that Hulk accomplished this while in his grey form, largely seen as his weakest version, and didn't appear to be all that angry at the time, the slacker.

It's worth taking into account that some of the strength feats witnessed in the older generations of comics can at times seem too fantastical, even for Marvel. But hey, we work with what we're given.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 4:04 PM
My favorite comic book character since childhood has been absolutely BOTCHED and destroyed by Kevin Feige. And it doesn't look like that's going to be rectified any time soon.

