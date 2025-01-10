RUMOR: FURIOSA Director George Miller Eyed To Direct WORLD WAR HULK Or THOR 5 By Marvel Studios

Mad Max and Furiosa director George Miller is reportedly being eyed to take the helm of World War Hulk (or Hulks) for Marvel Studios, but the filmmaker may be more interested in Thor 5. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 10, 2025 11:01 AM EST
We've been waiting a very long time for a new Hulk movie. While the Avengers franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have all helped to fill the void, Bruce Banner hasn't taken centre stage since 2008's The Incredible Hulk

Recently, there have been rumblings about a World War Hulks project being in the works, something backed up by a recent Production Weekly listing suggesting it could begin shooting as soon as this year. 

World of Reel did some digging and claims to have learned that the project is in active development; in fact, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is said to have already reached out to numerous directors, including Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa helmer George Miller. 

Yes, we could get a Miller-directed World War Hulk/s movie!

Interestingly, the report notes that Miller has expressed interest in helming Thor 5 after working with Chris Hemsworth on Furiosa (the actor was reportedly responsible for setting up the meeting between the filmmaker and Feige). 

Miller has flirted with the idea of directing a superhero movie, of course, as he was behind the camera for Justice League: Mortal, a movie that fell apart before production began. He's also defended the genre by saying. "I watch all of them. To be honest, in terms of this debate, cinema is cinema and it’s a very broad church. The test, ultimately, is what it means to the audience."

Miller later criticised Martin Scorsese's "hubris" for deciding what is and isn't "cinema" by noting, "It’s such a broad spectrum, a wide range and to say that anyone is more significant or more important than the other, is missing the point. It’s one big mosaic and each bit of work fits into it."

Doing the rounds to promote Furiosa last year, the Mad Max franchise creator was asked outright if he'd helm Hemsworth in a possible Thor 5

"I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills," he enthused. "I mean, you’ve got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really."

We'll see what happens, but it sounds like World War Hulks could be with us quite a bit sooner than expected. The Leader and Red Hulk's roles in Captain America: Brave New World must be leading to something and, provided that's a hit, this epic event may well be up next. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section below. 

Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/10/2025, 11:18 AM
Great if true.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/10/2025, 11:21 AM
Oh man hell yeah if true. I would like to see some tragic story telling.
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/10/2025, 1:37 PM
@thereeljoefish - comics have story telling ? Its always good vs bad goood wins end not much story with comic related entertainment
Deadinside
Deadinside - 1/10/2025, 2:09 PM
@dragon316 -
There an old saying (paraphrased) "it's not the destination, it's the journey getting there."
☮️🙂
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 1/10/2025, 11:23 AM
Dude will be 80 in weeks. I call big ole bullsh*t!
GameOn
GameOn - 1/10/2025, 11:45 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - Scorsese was 80 when Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated for 10 Oscars, idk that 80 is really that super old for a director
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 1/10/2025, 12:22 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - clint Eastwood just directed Juror #2 and he's 94 years old. Could very well be his last film but when someone has a career centered around their passion age isn't always a barrier for them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 12:23 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - Juror#2 was good
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 1/10/2025, 2:16 PM
@GameOn @Antitrollpatrol - To direct THIS film under the studio constrictions???
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 1/10/2025, 2:53 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - never said he would like the process. Just pointing out there are older people out there. Honestly though the general public is not aware of every bts detail. While I do believe there is over site I do think that some projects don't have as much scrutiny during the process of making a movie and also based on the director and their vision. The constrictions vs age are two completely separate arguments though.
santiagoch
santiagoch - 1/10/2025, 11:24 AM
"WORLD WORLD" HULK???? Please check the tittle
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/10/2025, 12:05 PM
@santiagoch - nobody checking the tittles up here
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/10/2025, 11:25 AM
You know, at first I was like "there aint no way" but I always forget this guy directed Babe Pig in the City and the Happy feet movies, so maybe
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 11:30 AM
@SATW42 - lol

Dude has one of if not the most eclectic filmography I have ever seen.

User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/10/2025, 12:37 PM
@SATW42 - Really? I never knew that! How funny. Those were really good kids movies.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/10/2025, 11:26 AM
Thor franchise and Hemsworh need a Logan.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/10/2025, 12:43 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - Thor vs his clone? Hell nah
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/10/2025, 12:48 PM
@GodHercules20 - More like something that really sets the tone for the character.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/10/2025, 1:05 PM
@GodHercules20 - that's a way of over simplifying a great movie.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/10/2025, 1:08 PM
@fanboy03191 - by that I don't mean necessarilly a depressive and grounded movie; but a send off with a movie of quality.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/10/2025, 1:53 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - Oh I agree. Along with it being in spirit for the character- Thor has his moments but he’s not a dark character like Wolverine.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/10/2025, 11:28 AM
Mad Max and Furiosa director George Miller are reportedly being eyed to take the helm of World War Hulk.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
The1st
The1st - 1/10/2025, 11:40 AM
@AllsGood - It has potential, I'll say that much.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 1/10/2025, 11:28 AM
I can't wait to see World World Hulk. World Hulk Order.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/10/2025, 11:28 AM
We are almost at our quota!!! 4 more articles on World War Hulk theories to go!!!!!!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/10/2025, 11:29 AM
A perfect world would have seen George Miller direct an actual "Old Man Logan" movie.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/10/2025, 11:38 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Hugh Jackman might do that when he is actually old.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/10/2025, 11:32 AM
Yes, we could get a Miller-directed World War Hulk/s movie!

User Comment Image
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 1/10/2025, 11:32 AM
User Comment Image
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 1/10/2025, 11:32 AM
With all the Hulk news, I have to assume the Hulk vs. Wolverine battle will be folded into this film rather than being its own film. My guess is we'll get a taste of a Hulk vs. Wolverine brawl in either Doomsday or Secret Wars, though perhaps with variants of the two, and we'll get the real deal, no holds barred fight between the MCU versions -- whoever plays them -- in WWH.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/10/2025, 11:33 AM
I would love to see him direct Thor 5.

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I don't want to see world War Hulk for a very long time. There's so many better Hulk stories to tell, and the characters could really use a lot more fleshing out.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 1/10/2025, 11:38 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/10/2025, 12:51 PM
@MaxPaint - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/10/2025, 11:39 AM
DC should get him for the Lobo movie.
Order66
Order66 - 1/10/2025, 11:41 AM
George Miller for HULKS would be insane. That Fury Road adrenaline in Hulk fights would be so much fun to watch.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 1/10/2025, 11:41 AM
I can get behind this
BassMan
BassMan - 1/10/2025, 11:45 AM
That would be incredible
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 11:47 AM
If true then I would be down for this as a fan of his work on the Mad Max films but I have a feeling it is utter BS so we’ll see…

I would be down for him to do either though I think out of the 2 , it’s more likely we get him for Thor given his relationship with Hemsworth.

Hell given the introduction of the Greek Gods and other pantheons in L & T aswell as Hercules , this could be a truly epic film with him at the helm if they follow up on that!!.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 1/10/2025, 11:51 AM
nope and nope.

reboot the mcu now
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/10/2025, 11:51 AM
Can't see any of this happening.
