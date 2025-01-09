RUMOR: A WORLD WAR HULKS Movie Is Now In Active Development At Marvel Studios

We've been hearing rumblings about a World War Hulk movie for a good few years now, though with Thor: Ragnarok borrowing heavily from Planet Hulk - and Bruce Banner later returning to Earth as "Smart Hulk" - it's obvious we're not getting a straightforward adaptation.

That could explain why it's since supposedly morphed into World War Hulks (yes, Hulks). She-Hulk: Attorney at Law laid the groundwork for that, as will next month's Captain America: Brave New World but the movie has yet to be officially announced.

Still, we bring a positive update today from scooper @MyTimeToShineH who claims, "I can confirm now that a World War Hulks movie is in development."

This is promising and suggests the movie will be part of the "Mutant Saga." There's also been some chatter about a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie remember, so perhaps the MCU's new Logan will be tasked by Department H with taking down the Green Goliath?

Either way, World War Hulks could make for an epic movie and an announcement being made as soon as this year's San Diego Comic-Con or D23 feels like a very real possibility.

"Marvel Studios is setting up a World War Hulk project, albeit not in the way that people would expect," The Cosmic Circus claimed last summer. "The idea is for Bruce Banner, who teased the dangers of Hulk’s blood back in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, to finally see his worst nightmare come to life; the United States government and the governments of the world creating their own Hulks."

"This might be the breaking point for Banner and could potentially see the return of the Savage Hulk people have been wanting to see for so long as he goes toe to toe with President Ross as the Red Hulk, which I’m being told will happen sooner rather than later."

When we last saw Bruce Banner, his arm had healed after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After helping train his cousin, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the Green Goliath met his son, Skaar. Unfortunately, that character's brief introduction in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale didn't receive the warmest response from fans.

As things stand, the MCU has at least three Hulks, an Abomination, and - if recent rumours are to be believed - Amadeus Cho will soon join the party. Throw The Leader into the mix, and all the ingredients are there for a global battle unleashing who knows how many Hulks (Maestro could even be Banner's next evolution).

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on this rumour down in the comments section.