RUMOR: A WORLD WAR HULKS Movie Is Now In Active Development At Marvel Studios

This isn't the first time we've heard of plans for a World War Hulk adaptation, but according to one reliable insider, the movie - titled World War Hulks - is now in active development at Marvel Studios.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Hulk

We've been hearing rumblings about a World War Hulk movie for a good few years now, though with Thor: Ragnarok borrowing heavily from Planet Hulk - and Bruce Banner later returning to Earth as "Smart Hulk" - it's obvious we're not getting a straightforward adaptation. 

That could explain why it's since supposedly morphed into World War Hulks (yes, Hulks). She-Hulk: Attorney at Law laid the groundwork for that, as will next month's Captain America: Brave New World but the movie has yet to be officially announced. 

Still, we bring a positive update today from scooper @MyTimeToShineH who claims, "I can confirm now that a World War Hulks movie is in development."

This is promising and suggests the movie will be part of the "Mutant Saga." There's also been some chatter about a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie remember, so perhaps the MCU's new Logan will be tasked by Department H with taking down the Green Goliath? 

Either way, World War Hulks could make for an epic movie and an announcement being made as soon as this year's San Diego Comic-Con or D23 feels like a very real possibility. 

"Marvel Studios is setting up a World War Hulk project, albeit not in the way that people would expect," The Cosmic Circus claimed last summer. "The idea is for Bruce Banner, who teased the dangers of Hulk’s blood back in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, to finally see his worst nightmare come to life; the United States government and the governments of the world creating their own Hulks."

"This might be the breaking point for Banner and could potentially see the return of the Savage Hulk people have been wanting to see for so long as he goes toe to toe with President Ross as the Red Hulk, which I’m being told will happen sooner rather than later."

When we last saw Bruce Banner, his arm had healed after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After helping train his cousin, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the Green Goliath met his son, Skaar. Unfortunately, that character's brief introduction in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale didn't receive the warmest response from fans. 

As things stand, the MCU has at least three Hulks, an Abomination, and - if recent rumours are to be believed - Amadeus Cho will soon join the party. Throw The Leader into the mix, and all the ingredients are there for a global battle unleashing who knows how many Hulks (Maestro could even be Banner's next evolution). 

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on this rumour down in the comments section. 

HULK: Rumored Updates On The MCU Return Of She-Hulk And The Green Grey(?) Goliath
HULK: Rumored Updates On The MCU Return Of She-Hulk And The Green Grey(?) Goliath
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Now Moving Forward With A HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Now Moving Forward With A HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/9/2025, 12:41 PM
How do they do that when they nerfed the Hulk so bad? Cautiously optimistic.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 1/9/2025, 12:50 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - ...Humorously.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/9/2025, 12:54 PM
@whatthetruck - just what we needed, more humor
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/9/2025, 12:42 PM
Hulk won't actually fight anyone he'll just be smug and dumb. They have butchered his character so hard lol

And I'm an MCU fan
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/9/2025, 12:43 PM
So is Blade right?
Right?

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/9/2025, 12:43 PM
Marvel needs to concentrate on completing the Multiverse saga and moving forward with

what I call " Mutants, Mobsters & Monsters" Saga

X-Men
Daredevil, Punisher and Spiderman
Midnight Sons
Astroman
Astroman - 1/9/2025, 12:53 PM
@WakandaTech - liking the sound of this! And if they want Hulk give me the New Famtastic Four.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/9/2025, 12:44 PM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 12:45 PM
@harryba11zack - Oh no!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2025, 12:47 PM
@harryba11zack - You scared me there for a second
User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/9/2025, 12:56 PM
@harryba11zack - return of Ultimate Hulk?

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/9/2025, 1:10 PM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/9/2025, 12:44 PM
That idea is awful. Take Hulk to space
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/9/2025, 12:52 PM
This rumor generates itself every 2-3 years at this point
User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/9/2025, 12:54 PM
Hope it includes the MCU illuminati even though they didn't send him to space I'm the movies
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/9/2025, 12:54 PM
@0bstreperous - *in
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 12:55 PM
Interesting if true…

I think Brave New World will really show if this is indeed happening or not tbh so we’ll see about this rumor when the time comes.

However in regards to a Hulk vs Wolverine movie , I think that work better as a special presentation since I don’t think there’s enough meat there for a 2 hour or so film…

Also if it’s post SW , it could be a fun way to introduce the MCU Wolverine tbh!!.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/9/2025, 1:11 PM
"The idea is for Bruce Banner, who teased the dangers of Hulk’s blood back in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, to finally see his worst nightmare come to life; the United States government and the governments of the world creating their own Hulks."

Let's not forget he gave up some Hulk blood in Ragnarok too
AnEye
AnEye - 1/9/2025, 1:11 PM
The silliest rumor since LATINO REVIEW had El Mayiambe came out to deliver this BIG EPIC MARVEL NEWS. Look how that all panned out LMAO
https://collider.com/avengers-2-ending-planet-hulk-movie/
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 1/9/2025, 1:11 PM
Let me guess, She-Hulk and Red She-Hulk have to come in to save the day from what all the male hulks did.....with the MCU's track record since Endgame, I wouldn't be shocked. :(
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/9/2025, 1:17 PM
User Comment Image

just wanted to use this gif cuz it made me laugh.

i don't believe a single f*cking word that MTTSH says.... so until proof of this happens:

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/9/2025, 1:17 PM
World War Hulk is BIGGER threat than Thano's. Unlimited Strength Never Ending and Truly Immortal Impossible to kill.

Don't call him the World Breaker for nothing.

User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/9/2025, 1:19 PM
Rumor: Name a character or storyline. Chances are they're looking to make it into a movie or show.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/9/2025, 1:23 PM
"This might be the breaking point for Banner and could potentially see the return of the Savage Hulk.

People have been wanting to see for so long as he goes toe to toe with President Ross as the Red Hulk, which I’m being told will happen sooner rather than later."

User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 1/9/2025, 1:25 PM
So Universal is nothing all of a sudden?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/9/2025, 1:33 PM
@Mrtoke - Disney and Marvel Studios got Marvel Rights back almost 2 years ago. Why do think The Incredible Hulk movie is now on Disney Plus?

User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 1/9/2025, 1:35 PM
@AllsGood - They still own distribution rights so there's that. Or did you not know?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/9/2025, 1:26 PM
They should do Kaiju Hulk like in What If...? because that was so awesome and well received.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2025, 1:35 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - 💩
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/9/2025, 1:31 PM
Rather get Grey Hulk before Green Scar, but still this would be awesome if true.
SgtSoggybottom
SgtSoggybottom - 1/9/2025, 1:38 PM
"Marvel Studios is setting up a World War Hulk project, albeit not in the way that people would expect,"

That’s code for prepared to be massively disappointed.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2025, 1:38 PM
If this is true I’d guess it’d most likely be the next Avengers film after Secret Wars. Avengers: World War Hulks.
Seeing how they never actually announced being able to make a Hulk film for Marvel Studios id guess this is the way around legal issues.

