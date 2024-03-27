TDKR And INTERSTELLAR Star Anne Hathaway Credits Christopher Nolan With Getting Her Career Back On Track

Anne Hathaway has revealed that her career hit a slump after she won as Oscar for Les Miserable, and credits her "angel" Christopher Nolan for ignoring the negative buzz and casting her in Interstellar.

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 27, 2024 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Dark Knight Rises
Source: Via SFF Gazette

For whatever reason, quite a few people seemed to turn against Anne Hathaway after she won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her performance in Les Miserable, resulting in a lot of negativity online.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Hathaway looks back on this time and reveals that her "toxic online identity" actually began to have an impact on her career by costing her acting gigs.

After losing out on some roles (she doesn't reveal which ones), Hathaway landed a supporting part in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic, Interstellar.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

Hathaway played NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand in the movie, having previously worked with Nolan in The Dark Knight Rises as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

“I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect,” she added. “And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

Hathaway admits that she “doesn’t love to look back on the time when people mocked her” (hardly a surprise), but feels that she did ultimately come out of the experience a more confident person and actor.

“Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ‘If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’ But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil. You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?”

You can check out the full interview along with Hathaway's photoshoot at the link below.

Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 3/27/2024, 1:41 PM
The Dark Knight Rises is just as good as the rest of the trilogy.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/27/2024, 1:55 PM
@Th3Batman - LOUDER
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/27/2024, 1:50 PM
She was hated for succeeding. Wild. She’s always seemed classy and modest.

If anything, she so fine it could piss you off lol.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/27/2024, 1:50 PM
Never had strong feelings about her one way or another, so I'll just share this anecdote that is only funny to me:

In the early aughts, the movie theater in the college town where I lived was showing American Pie, Rat Race, and Princess Diaries, but because of how the marquee was split up, it looked like they were showing two movies, "American Rat Princess" and "Pie Race Diaries," which I thought was hilarious.

FIN
UrbanTheEmcee
UrbanTheEmcee - 3/27/2024, 1:52 PM
Them pouty lips though. 💘
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2024, 1:53 PM
I don’t love Interstellar but she was good in it as was McConaughey & the rest of the cast…

?si=KFYAomdL8IKNAH-N

I know it was a divisive scene that summed either thought was emotionally powerful or too sappy for them but I thought it worked.

Also , I liked her Selina Kyle honestly (prefer it to Burton’s take which I wasn’t a big fan of even though Pfeiffer was great).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2024, 1:54 PM
I didn’t know there was such negativity about her after she won Best Supporting Actress for Les Miserables…

I have never saw the film but was it because of her singing or the little screentime I heard she had in that?.

If it was the latter then they should know Dame Judi Dench won that same award for Shakespeare in Love for a role that amounted to about 6 minutes of screentime so it’s not unheard of so they probably should complain about that too.

Anyway , I’m glad that her career wasn’t too hurt by it since I like her as an actress and seems like a genuine person (whether you like her or not).

Also , she still looks damn good!!.

User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 3/27/2024, 1:54 PM
This:

User Comment Image

Is Nolan's equivalent of:
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/27/2024, 1:55 PM
Still the best Catwoman

