DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Runtimes Revealed; Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Finale Spoiler

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Runtimes Revealed; Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Finale Spoiler

The runtimes for all eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have been revealed, but has Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio inadvertently shared a spoiler from the finale?

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2026 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ next week, and the social media embargo lifted earlier today (full reviews will follow next week). Before we get into the news promised above, here's what we thought...

Now, those runtimes. Daredevil: Born Again will release new episodes weekly, unlike Wonder Man, which dropped all eight instalments on the same day back in January.

Thanks to runtime and trailer insider @Cryptic4KQual, we can share how long each chapter of Season 2 will be...

Episode 1: 51 minutes
Episode 2: 46 minutes
Episode 3: 47 minutes
Episode 4: 51 minutes
Episode 5: 50 minutes
Episode 6: 49 minutes
Episode 7: 44 minutes
Episode 8: 51 minutes

The runtimes above include recaps and credits. With that in mind, you can shave a few minutes off each. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is an episode shorter than Season 1, and Season 3 will also be 8 episodes. 

Netflix's Daredevil series was frequently criticised for being overlong at 13 episodes, and it certainly wouldn't have hurt Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 to trim a little fat (had Charlie Cox had his way, that would have been the bank heist episode).

In related news, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio recently spoke with Take a Look, and possibly said a little too much about what to expect from the show when it returns. 

Firstly, the actor revealed that the boxing match teased in set photos and trailers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ends "badly." While that's not a huge spoiler, what he said next might be considered one by many fans. 

"I guess I kind of knew, inevitably, that it would end the way it does in the second season," D'Onofrio teased. "But I didn't imagine how, particularly. It's very different to see what happens to him at the end of the second season. It's a very different feel. We pick up from what [those] events have done to him in the third season. You get to meet him and what he's become after that."

Speculation continues to run rampant about Season 3 revolving around either The Hand or Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk in prison. Is that what D'Onofrio is teasing here? There are only a couple of months until everyone finds out. 

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Reactions Promise A Bigger, Bolder, Darker Return For The Man Without Fear
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Reactions Promise A "Bigger, Bolder, Darker" Return For The Man Without Fear
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Promos As Showrunner Teases The MCU's Take On Jessica Jones
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Promos As Showrunner Teases The MCU's Take On Jessica Jones

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder