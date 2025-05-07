DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Explains Why Divisive Bank Heist Episode Was His "Least Favorite"

Charlie Cox has revealed why he wasn't on board with Daredevil: Born Again's divisive fifth episode and hypes up season 2 as "some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show." Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again was a hit with fans and critics, but the fifth episode—"With Interest"—proved to be the most divisive. Tonally, it was far more jovial than the rest of the season and felt more like a Mark Waid Daredevil comic than one by Frank Miller or Chip Zdarsky, for example. 

In the episode, Matt Murdock finds himself caught up in a bank robbery alongside Ms. Marvel's father, Yusuf Khan. The Man Without Fear helps to take down the robbers, and it's been confirmed that this was the only instalment of Daredevil: Born Again left untouched by the creative overhaul.

Talking to The Playlist, Charlie Cox elaborated on what the series looked like before Dario Scardapane took over as showrunner, and made a startling admission. 

"There was one episode we didn’t change at all," the actor started. "It’s the episode in the bank ['With Interest'], and that was part of the original [shoot]. We shot that before the strike. That was part of the original, and just for my money, I wasn’t into it. I didn’t like it. It was my least favorite of the episodes, and I kind of pushed back against it as much as I felt was possible."

"I said, 'I don’t believe in a bank heist in 2025. That feels like a 1970s game. Too much technology these days for that to work.' And also, I didn’t think the actual device used for the theft was sophisticated enough," Cox continued. "I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode. So, it just goes to show you just don’t know."

"It’s so subjective. Everyone’s taste is different. And I’ve heard that that episode is one of the highest-rated. Internally, when they do their ratings, it’s one of the highest-rated Disney shows that they’ve had," he revealed. 

Cox couldn't share much about Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but did offer a glowing review of what's on the horizon now that Scardapane is free to do his own thing and no longer attempting to fix anyone else's work.

"I don’t want to oversell it. I do happen to think it’s some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show," Cox enthused. "I am sure everyone always says that. I texted the showrunner, Dario, the other day and was like, 'Obviously we’re still halfway through shooting it, but huge, huge credit to what you’ve pieced together here.'"

"He’s done something which I’m really excited about, which is that he’s fleshed out characters that in the previous iteration of the show often get left behind," he added. "So, it feels much more like an ensemble than it’s ever felt. Dario is a real, really extraordinary talent. We’re very lucky to have him. I think this is going to be a good season."

Many fans have already pointed out the difference in quality between the reshot pilot and final two instalments when comparing them to the rest of the season (only minor tweaks could be made to the episodes already shot). Now, it will be up to Scardapane to keep the finale's momentum going and deliver a second season that meets fan expectations. 

All signs point to that being the case, and Daredevil: Born Again will likely feel like a much different series when it returns...and not just because 'ol Hornhead will be going to war with Mayor Wilson Fisk in a city that's been put on lockdown and outlawed vigilantes. 

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 premieres in 2026. 

cubrn
cubrn - 5/7/2025, 10:23 AM
I liked the episode. It was world building with Kamala's dad and also was one of the situations that made him re-evaluate his decision to hang up the suit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/7/2025, 10:41 AM
@cubrn -

We have become unburdened by a has been.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/7/2025, 10:24 AM
Lol.. It was one of the best episodes and the only one conected to the wider MCU vía a sex ofender.
Thank you Kevin Fish
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/7/2025, 10:45 AM
@Malatrova15 - i love the part when they tell jokes in the phone. I almost die in cringe
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/7/2025, 10:50 AM
@Gabimaru - and in this site they want that Woman as Yuri Watanabe lol... That was Gal Gadot tier acting
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/7/2025, 10:55 AM
@Malatrova15 - more like yuri wannabe right? See that joke didn't land just like this show.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/7/2025, 10:25 AM
Episode was fine. A bit goofy with the negotiator cop and the Irish bank robber. And the decision to make Kamala's dad the co-lead of the episode was just baffling.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/7/2025, 11:15 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ -

I think Kamala's Dad being in it is Disneys way of trying to keep some of these other franchises relevant, they introduced a tonne of new characters after Endgame and now they're struggling with where to fit everything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 11:08 AM
I liked that episode…

It’s the only one atleast until that point that really establishes the show being officially in the MCU with the Ms Marvel mentions and Yusuf being in it so it’s got some nice worldbuilding imo.

The story itself is a fun one off/bottle episode imo that still ties into the wider season such as the brewing gang war aswell as further pushes Matt into becoming DD again since he’s actively being a hero in that episode unlike in the prior ones besides the opening of ep 1.

User Comment Image

Honestly , I think I enjoyed it a bit more then episode 7 which was the conclusion of the Muse arc which was my least favorite , enjoyable but had couple of problems for me.

