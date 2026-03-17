Zendaya Teases SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY And Addresses Viral AI Tom Holland Wedding Photos

Zendaya Teases SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY And Addresses Viral AI Tom Holland Wedding Photos

Dune: Part Three star Zendaya has shared her take on what she's seen from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and addresses the furore surrounding those fake AI wedding photos featuring her and Tom Holland.

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By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2026 09:03 AM EST

Earlier today, Sony Pictures shared the first footage from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. It will be an exciting couple of days for Zendaya fans; after all, the first Dune: Part Three teaser is also scheduled to arrive later today

The actress, who plays the MCU's MJ, was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday evening to promote her and Robert Pattinson's upcoming movie, The Drama

The host asked about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, prompting Zendaya to confirm that she's seen "a good amount" of the movie, adding, "I feel very good about it."

"It’s such a huge part of our story, obviously, and we grew up making those films," Zendaya continued. "And it’s such a privilege to be able to do them. I know Tom cares so much about the role and doing it justice. He's really done a great job."

When Kimmel put it to her that Holland is the best Spider-Man, the actress responded, "I'm biased, but yes!"

Zendaya also addressed the AI wedding photos that have been floating around online since it was confirmed that she and Holland are now married. While the Challengers star stopped short of talking too much about their relationship, she did say, "I was just out and about in real life, and people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous.' And I was like, 'Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real!'"

Zendaya, who has previously starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, isn't expected to play a major role in Brand New Day. That means we're very much in the dark when it comes to whether MJ will finally remember that she was in love with Peter Parker.

When we last saw Michelle, she and Ned were preparing to leave New York for MIT. However, when Peter walked into the donut shop MJ works in, she seemed to have a glimmer of recognition, despite Doctor Strange's spell making her and the rest of the world forget him.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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