SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Footage Released; Full Sneak Peek Arrives TOMORROW

We've been waiting what feels like forever for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and it's officially landing tomorrow, March 18. However, Sony is taking a unique approach, with Marvel fans across the globe enlisted to share snippets from the long-awaited teaser on Instagram.

Tom Holland kicked things off by thanking the community for its support, telling those watching to "follow along" as these fans release pieces of the trailer before a full launch—courtesy of the actor—in New York tomorrow morning.

Our first sneak peek comes from @pol_deportes, and it seems more will follow in the coming hours. It's a unique approach, and one that's quite a bit different from the usual trailer teasers we get from a studio.

It's not just influencers out for easy likes, either; these appear to be legitimate fans, with one of the accounts only boasting 530 followers as we write this.

We'll keep updating this article as the new footage comes in. Will we be able to piece the whole thing together by the end of today? It's possible, though these are, so far, literal random snippets.

The first shows Holland's wall-crawler striking a familiar pose, based on the iconic cover of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's Amazing Fantasy #15.

UPDATING...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.