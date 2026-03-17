DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Reactions Promise A "Bigger, Bolder, Darker" Return For The Man Without Fear

The social media embargo for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has lifted, and so far, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

The majority of people who have seen all 8 episodes hail season 2 as an improvement over the first, with leads Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio coming in for high praise. Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) is also said to be a standout, and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye) was actually the MVP for several critics.

It also sounds like this season is a lot darker and more brutal, with higher stakes. Some surprises are mentioned (you won't find any spoilers below, but certain things are hinted at), and S2 is said to include more connections to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe than the first.

We'll continue to add more reactions as they come in (there hasn't been a single negative post so far).

#DaredevilBornAgain S2 is pure unadulterated mayhem, with unreal action sequences that really take things to another level. This is the MCU at its finest, and Cox has never been better! Can't wait for what's next! pic.twitter.com/lYv4V9K2Ez — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) March 17, 2026

I really liked the first season of #daredevilbornagain, but I absolutely loved the second. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio continue to be incredible. The second season of Born Again delivers in every way and is the season of television.

Daredevil fans have been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/8ZNZ6n5v1u — Kyle Noronha (@Kyle_Noronha) March 17, 2026

#DaredevilBornAgain season 2 is 5/5 stars for me. YES it is so so so cool to have Krysten Ritter back as Jessica Jones (!) but Bullseye cements himself as one of the best comic book villains EVER period and don't even get me started on Lillard's effortlessly creepy Mr. Charles pic.twitter.com/rwNQxXFaPH — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) March 17, 2026

No spoilers from me. I'm five episodes into Daredevil: Born Again S2 and it is an improvement on S1. It reminds me of the Netflix seasons, with more impactful fights and time for characters to shine. Things are really building in each episode and I can't wait to watch 6-8 tonight pic.twitter.com/YNAARYBZIw — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) March 17, 2026

Season 2 of #DaredevilBornAgain is tons of fun! Some inspired action (DD gets really creative with his Billy Club, & Bullseye remains an absolute menace), its political themes are potent & timely, + the return of old faves has me excited about this corner of the MCU. More please! pic.twitter.com/EK8fUW1vBd — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) March 17, 2026

DAREDEVIL: Born Again Season 2 is bigger, bolder, and more compelling than Season 1 in every respect.



The series marks a true return for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, diving straight into the ongoing war between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk with unwavering momentum.



This season… pic.twitter.com/PV5nDrg6qJ — The MontyVerse (@TheMontyVerse) March 17, 2026

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is MORE BRUTAL, DARKER, and VICIOUS. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio continue to put in their dues, the action is ramped up, and new faces (see Matthew Lillard) captivate. It takes a few surprising turns that excite fans too! #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/MpnGzCuWjy — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) March 17, 2026

#DaredevilBornAgain S2 is a complete 180 from S1. Bigger, brighter, & BRILLANT. Cox was born for this, and Karen has become the show's beating heart. Ann Wolf's portrayal is insane! Jessica Jones is back giving me goosebumps! ONE of Marvel television’s best seasons ever. pic.twitter.com/BkmiBnpFvy — 🔸 Juan* – Box Office Analyst (@filmsbyJuan) March 17, 2026

Season 2 of #DaredevilBornAgain maintains the level of the first and is even darker and more brutal. There's more connection to the MCU, but it still wants to stand on its own (which is fine). Matthew Lillard and Krysten Ritter are great additions (the latter being much needed). pic.twitter.com/r1IN0NMiqW — Joaquín Teodoro (@elreportedehoy) March 17, 2026

#DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 is exactly the upgrade that we needed!



This is Daredevil in its finest form yet in the MCU. The narrative is darker, actual stakes are in effect, the cinematography and lighting are absolutely stunning, and fights feel like they’re taken straight out… pic.twitter.com/LzvIEqNWCO — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) March 17, 2026

I have watched all episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2 and it is another solid MCU series.



The show takes a huge swing from season 1’s more legal-focused approach to become a superhero action series. Fans of the original show will be very happy with season 2’s changes. pic.twitter.com/bjvgHLKnBs — Felipe Rangel (@Fel_rangel) March 17, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."