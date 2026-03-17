DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Reactions Promise A "Bigger, Bolder, Darker" Return For The Man Without Fear

The social media embargo for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has lifted, and so far, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.
The majority of people who have seen all 8 episodes hail season 2 as an improvement over the first, with leads Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio coming in for high praise. Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) is also said to be a standout, and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye) was actually the MVP for several critics.
It also sounds like this season is a lot darker and more brutal, with higher stakes. Some surprises are mentioned (you won't find any spoilers below, but certain things are hinted at), and S2 is said to include more connections to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe than the first.
We'll continue to add more reactions as they come in (there hasn't been a single negative post so far).
Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.