AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Live Stream Tops 275M Views; Marvel's Biggest Live Stream Ever

The numbers are in and it sounds like yesterday's Marvel Studios live stream was a roaring success!

According to Deadline, the livestream pulled in 275 million digital views and 3.1 million social mentions during its 5 hour and 27 minute runtime, which is more than 5x the social volume of its Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl trailer from last year.

They add that hour over hour, the audience grew into what is now the most viewed cross platform livestream ever.

On YouTube, the livestream was #2 on trending at the end of the day, while, on X, #AvengersDoomsday held the #1 trending spot for over seven hours and generated over 55 distinct trending terms throughout the day.

The chairs revealed the confirmed cast of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Lewis Pullman (The Sentry), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), and Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom).

Shortly after the stream ended, RDJ and the Marvel Studios Instagram teased even more names to come, which makes sense considering the massive scope of the film.

While the rumor mill has been swirling, it's been heavily implied that some combination of the following actors will also appear in the Marvel blockbuster: Chris Evans (TBD), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Storm), Famke Janssen (Jean Grey), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Jon Bernthal (Punisher), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Dafne Keen (X-23), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Wesley Snipes (Blade), Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man), and Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man).

With Walt Disney Studios slated to host a presentation next week at CinemaCon, it's possible we could get a little more intel on Doomsday, although we'd wager they'll likely want to keep the conversation on Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so we'd reckon San Diego Comic-Con is where we'll actually get more cast reveals unless, of course, they drop another live stream in the coming weeks.

275 million views. 50+ trending topics. 27 chairs. 5+ hours.



One massive thank you to the greatest fans in the universe. pic.twitter.com/uS6hrX8Zyp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 28, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026!