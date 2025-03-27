AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Live Stream Tops 275M Views; Marvel's Biggest Live Stream Ever

The numbers for yesterday's marathon Avengers: Doomsday live stream are in and it looks like the Marvel Studios stunt was a massive success, breaking records and dominating the interwebs all day!

News
By RohanPatel - Mar 27, 2025 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Deadline

The numbers are in and it sounds like yesterday's Marvel Studios live stream was a roaring success! 

According to Deadline, the livestream pulled in 275 million digital views and 3.1 million social mentions during its 5 hour and 27 minute runtime, which is more than 5x the social volume of its Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl trailer from last year. 

They add that hour over hour, the audience grew into what is now the most viewed cross platform livestream ever. 

On YouTube, the livestream was #2 on trending at the end of the day, while, on X, #AvengersDoomsday held the #1 trending spot for over seven hours and generated over 55 distinct trending terms throughout the day. 

The chairs revealed the confirmed cast of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Lewis Pullman (The Sentry), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), and Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom).

Shortly after the stream ended, RDJ and the Marvel Studios Instagram teased even more names to come, which makes sense considering the massive scope of the film.

While the rumor mill has been swirling, it's been heavily implied that some combination of the following actors will also appear in the Marvel blockbuster: Chris Evans (TBD), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Storm), Famke Janssen (Jean Grey), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Jon Bernthal (Punisher), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Dafne Keen (X-23), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Wesley Snipes (Blade), Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man), and Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man).

With Walt Disney Studios slated to host a presentation next week at CinemaCon, it's possible we could get a little more intel on Doomsday, although we'd wager they'll likely want to keep the conversation on Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so we'd reckon San Diego Comic-Con is where we'll actually get more cast reveals unless, of course, they drop another live stream in the coming weeks. 

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026!

It all leads to Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is now in production.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/27/2025, 10:36 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/27/2025, 10:40 PM
I watched it for between 1 and 2 minutes. Does that count as a “view”? I call bullshit.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/27/2025, 10:41 PM
@Lisa89 - why does it matter to you, Lisa?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/27/2025, 10:46 PM
@MyCoolYoung - It exposes the falsehood of such stats. Like streaming services that count accidentally watching the first 30 seconds of a movie as a “view”. It’s disingenuous and needs to be called out.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/27/2025, 10:48 PM
@Lisa89 - do you know this for a fact? I mean calling it out here isn’t going to do much, but do you know the criteria for a view on a stream? And if you know the criterion is messed up and you didn’t want yours counted why did you go on there?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/27/2025, 10:53 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Would you believe me if I told you there was a short period of time when we were all trying to figure out the nature of this announcement?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/27/2025, 11:06 PM
@Lisa89 - I would believe you. I would still ask the same question if you care about your view to that extent, but it’s your life and choice. Not my place to dictate
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/27/2025, 11:11 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 3/27/2025, 10:43 PM
I hope Magneto stars in some great action scenes, even if they have to use another actor's body.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/27/2025, 10:55 PM
@Repian - "even if they have to use another actor's body."..... why? old bodies can be sexy too
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/27/2025, 10:44 PM
I didn’t watch the stream because I was working but marvel had everybody watching chairs and themes. Next level marketing
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/27/2025, 10:45 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 3/27/2025, 11:00 PM
A dead franchise that had 275 million views on a live stream of chairs. Interesting
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/27/2025, 11:10 PM
@OmegaDaGr0dd - Dead according to whom?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/27/2025, 11:10 PM
How many of those views were people clicking on and off dozens of times bc the thing streamed for hours? I’d be more curious to see the total time viewed. This just sounds like Disney’s usual padded stats like “most watched show of 2025”

View Recorder