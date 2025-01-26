When Will THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Be Released? We May Finally Have An Idea

Marvel Studios showed a rough cut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer at last July's San Diego Comic-Con. At D23 and other events held in the final few months of 2024, the same sneak peek was shown, albeit with scenes from the movie rather than test footage.

Unfortunately, that's never been released online (you can find a full breakdown here).

With rumours swirling on social media about which trailers could drop during next month's Super Bowl - we'll be sharing more details on those later - it's predictably been said a first official look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be among them.

You may have previously seen claims of a Valentine's Day debut. However, it seems like an odd decision to potentially overshadow Captain America: Brave New World by dropping something so huge the day it arrives in theaters. With that in mind, the Super Bowl - which takes place on February 9 - does seem likely.

With countless fan accounts taking the rumour as gospel, Asad Ayaz - Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company President of Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios & Disney+ - responded to one with, "What?"

Sounds like a pretty straightforward example of someone in the know debunking a wild rumour, right?

Well, one eagle-eyed fan pointed out that Ayaz also responded "What" to a 2021 X post claiming Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene would be a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer. As you'll be aware, we did indeed end up getting that teaser.

So, has Ayaz confirmed plans for The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer to be released during the Super Bowl? Not exactly. If it is happening, then it will be teased beforehand unless the plan is for the teaser to be a complete surprise.

Either way, it would be madness if something for the reboot didn't play before Captain America: Brave New World.

Yeah, the FF trailer is definitely releasing during the Super Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/LXU1YLNf47 — John (@SchwayJohn) January 26, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.