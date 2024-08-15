THE FANTASTIC FOUR D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed (Including A Surprise Cameo) In Leaked Teaser

At last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios shared a very early teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A predictably low-quality bootleg soon hit social media but at D23 this past weekend, those fortunate enough to be in Anaheim also got to see it. A near-HD version has since leaked and we've combed through this first look at Marvel Studios' take on the First Family frame by frame. While the trailer is mostly comprised of test footage filmed before cameras officially started rolling, there's still a lot it tells us about the reboot. From the team's origin story to a glimpse inside the alternate reality they call home and even a cameo which wasn't spotted after the Comic-Con leak, we're breaking down all the biggest moments and reveals for you right here. To learn more about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. "Fantastic Science With Mr. Fantastic" We catch up with Mr. Fantastic teaching a class (on what looks like a TV show) about an equation of his which proves parallel earths exist on different dimensional planes. The kids aren't overly interested and instead, take great delight in seeing him blow something up. This tells us a couple of things about The Fantastic Four: First Steps; for starters, Reed Richards has figured out the Multiverse, something that's bound to make him a major player in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, two movies this team is confirmed to appear in. Then, there's the fact that the team's celebrity status is likely why he's hosting this show. The kids may be members of the Future Foundation but all signs point to this reboot picking up with the Fantastic Four after they've gone their separate ways as a superhero team.



4. The Baxter Building Next up are some establishing shots of this futuristic New York City with a 1960s aesthetic. The Baxter Building appears to be situated on the Upper East Side near the river, with the Excelsior Launchpad stretching out into the river. We also see the Fantasticar jetting through the city, a welcomed inclusion which points to Marvel Studios embracing all aspects of this foursome's comic book adventures. Many fans have questioned how a 1960s-era Reed Richards can possibly fit in on Earth-616. Well, this reality is far beyond our own, something that's evident from both the Baxter Building's design and a Concord-like rocket which looks far more advanced than anything seen in the MCU thus far.



3. Family Dinner And An Origin Story Flashback Much of this teaser is structured in a way that makes it appear as if we're watching snippets of footage from a documentary. We jump all over the place but see plenty of Reed, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm before they embark on the fateful rocket trip that makes them fantastic. Decked out in white and blue spacesuits, we also get a feel for the team dynamic (and the chemistry between the reboot's cast) as Ben teases Reed, Reed and Sue hold hands, and Sue talks about her brother being "very single" much to his apparent chagrin. Interestingly, we then catch up with Reed and Sue - presumably a few years later and likely married - as the former tells the documentarian about how they all meet for a family dinner on Sundays. Is that true or has Marvel's First Family drifted apart before a threat to their world reunites them?



2. The Thing This teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps stops short of fully revealing The Thing but hints at the tragedy of his transformation when Ben jokes with Reed about his looks. On a Blind Date-style TV show called "Let's Make A Match," we watch as a woman chooses Ben - now The Thing - for a date. He's mostly cloaked in shadow but clearly isn't Hulk-sized and we're intrigued to learn what her reaction will be to picking the monstrous pilot. It also feels like a strong indication that Ben will be looking for love in The Fantastic Four: First Steps; Marvel Studios will probably stop short of exploring his romantic feelings for Sue but may use this as an opportunity to introduce Alicia Masters.

