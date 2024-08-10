THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Cast Shares Video Message At D23 As The Team's Costumes Are Revealed

Marvel Studios brought a message from the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps to D23 and it features a first look at the costumes which will be worn by Marvel's First Family in the upcoming reboot.

Only Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm is suited up, but we get a great look at how the design has evolved since the concept art teaser dropped. It's a cool design, and while we'd imagine this is just one of at least a couple of costumes the team wears, it's hard to find fault with the 1960s-inspired aesthetic (especially with that iconic logo front and centre).

As best we can tell, Pedro Pascal is also in costume; however, he's in clothing that's appropriate for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' setting rather than a superhero uniform.

Back to Quinn, though, and it seems he's wearing a blonde wig as Johnny to bring the hotheaded superhero more in line with his comic book counterpart.

"He's an inherently funny man," the actor recently said of The Thing actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach. "We will have a period of rehearsals, which will be an opportunity for us all to work on the specific dynamics between the four and beyond."

"I'm very excited at the prospect of working with Ebon. I think he's amazing, and will definitely bring something very unique to his role; the dynamic is the thing that is the most important aspect of these four characters," he continued. "I couldn't think of another three actors that could being as much vigor and life to these other characters, and I'll do my best to do the same."

Check out this new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.