Netflix Takes A Leap Of Faith Jump As The ASSASSIN'S CREED Live-Action Show Is Officially Moving Forward

Four years and change after the initial announcement that Netflix was developing a live-action Assassin's Creed series, the streaming giant has revealed that they've finally given the project an official green light.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) have officially signed on as co-showrunners and executive producers for the upcoming series based on the Ubisoft franchise.

The synopsis for the series states that the, "Assassin's Creed live-action series is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions: one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

In an official press release, Margaret Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series. “We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series,” she stated.

Boykin emphasized the team's commitment to honoring the legacy of Assassin’s Creed, adding that they aim to capture the essence of what fans love while also introducing its rich worlds and timeless themes to a global audience.

A live-action ‘ASSASSINS CREED’ series has been greenlit at Netflix.



Roberto Patino (‘Westworld’) and David Wiener (‘Halo’) will serve as the showrunners. pic.twitter.com/qlSW4grG6I — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 17, 2025

In a joint statement, Patino and Wiener revealed what their vision for the show entails.

"Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story - about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. "

Per What's On Netflix, the show is speculated to be set in Ancient Rome.

However, the site purports that Ezio won't be the focal point, as their sources say the Netflix adaptation will consist of original characters. This hasn't been confirmed, so consider it a rumor for now.

The Assassin’s Creed series follows the age-old conflict between two secretive groups: the Assassins, who fight for freedom, and the Templars, who seek control and order.

The Ubisoft action-adventure games take players through rich, historical settings as modern-day characters use a device called the Animus to explore the memories of their ancestors. These journeys are often tied to the search for ancient, powerful artifacts that could shape or alter the future.

With the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the franchise now spans fourteen main entries, each set in a unique historical era and location.

These titles continue to build on the overarching narrative, exploring the centuries-long struggle between the Assassins and Templars.

So far, only one major live-action adaptation has been released: the 2016 Assassin’s Creed film starring Michael Fassbender, which was met with largely negative reviews.

Despite no follow-up films, the franchise has expanded through various animated shorts and series, offering fans deeper insight into side stories and enriching the lore beyond the core games.