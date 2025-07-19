Netflix Takes A Leap Of Faith Jump As The ASSASSIN'S CREED Live-Action Show Is Officially Moving Forward

Netflix Takes A Leap Of Faith Jump As The ASSASSIN'S CREED Live-Action Show Is Officially Moving Forward

Nearly 5 years after first being announced, Netflix's ambitious live-action Assassin's Creed television series is finally greenlit!

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 19, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: GameFragger.com

Four years and change after the initial announcement that Netflix was developing a live-action Assassin's Creed series, the streaming giant has revealed that they've finally given the project an official green light.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) have officially signed on as co-showrunners and executive producers for the upcoming series based on the Ubisoft franchise.

The synopsis for the series states that the, "Assassin's Creed live-action series is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions: one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

In an official press release, Margaret Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series. “We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series,” she stated.

Boykin emphasized the team's commitment to honoring the legacy of Assassin’s Creed, adding that they aim to capture the essence of what fans love while also introducing its rich worlds and timeless themes to a global audience.

 In a joint statement, Patino and Wiener revealed what their vision for the show entails.

"Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story - about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. "

Per What's On Netflix, the show is speculated to be set in Ancient Rome.

However, the site purports that Ezio won't be the focal point, as their sources say the Netflix adaptation will consist of original characters. This hasn't been confirmed, so consider it a rumor for now.

The Assassin’s Creed series follows the age-old conflict between two secretive groups: the Assassins, who fight for freedom, and the Templars, who seek control and order.

The Ubisoft action-adventure games take players through rich, historical settings as modern-day characters use a device called the Animus to explore the memories of their ancestors. These journeys are often tied to the search for ancient, powerful artifacts that could shape or alter the future.

With the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the franchise now spans fourteen main entries, each set in a unique historical era and location.

These titles continue to build on the overarching narrative, exploring the centuries-long struggle between the Assassins and Templars.

So far, only one major live-action adaptation has been released: the 2016 Assassin’s Creed film starring Michael Fassbender, which was met with largely negative reviews.

Despite no follow-up films, the franchise has expanded through various animated shorts and series, offering fans deeper insight into side stories and enriching the lore beyond the core games.

CAPTAIN PLANET Live-Action Series In Development For Netflix; Glen Powell No Longer Attached To Star
Related:

CAPTAIN PLANET Live-Action Series In Development For Netflix; Glen Powell No Longer Attached To Star
THE OLD GUARD 2: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Henry Golding & Marwan Kenzari On Reigniting The Immortal War (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

THE OLD GUARD 2: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Henry Golding & Marwan Kenzari On Reigniting The Immortal War (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2025, 10:55 AM
FINALLY!!.

I am a big AC fan even though I haven’t really kept up with the series much once it shifted to being moreso an RPG but I was all in on Altair , Ezio , Connor & Edward so I hope the storytelling is moreso akin to that atleast…

If the rumors of it being set in Ancient Rome and having original characters is true then it’s not really surprising nor idk I mind it actually since the series has always followed new characters to one extent or the other.

However , an Ezio series would rock!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , hope this happens & turns out well.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder