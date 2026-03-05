STAR WARS: Temuera Morrison Reveals That Boba Fett Has Been Put On The Shelf By Lucasfilm - For Now

After leading The Mandalorian spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, Temuera Morrison has confirmed that Lucasfilm has decided to shelve one of Star Wars's most iconic bounty hunters.

Mar 05, 2026
Boba Fett made his long-awaited return to the Star Wars franchise in The Mandalorian, and the show's second season concluded with a post-credits scene that set the stage for The Book of Boba Fett

Unfortunately, that series was widely considered a disappointment by fans. An episode devoted to The Mandalorian—which obviously included appearances from Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano—massively overshadowed the titular bounty hunter...as did Din Djarin. 

Nearly five years after it premiered on Disney+, it's obvious that The Book of Boba Fett won't return for a second season. Fett's attempt to take over Tatooine's criminal underworld made for interesting viewing, but The Book of Boba Fett's villains were forgettable, and the story behind his return softened the character too much (the less said about that colourful biker gang, the better). 

Temuera Morrison has never shied away from criticising the way he was left on the shelf when The Mandalorian season 3 rolled around and has even said Din Djarin's extended cameo played a role in "ruining" the spin-off. 

Sharing a more measured assessment of his Star Wars status in an interview with Inverse (via SFFGazette.com), Morrison revealed that he received some pushback for telling fans to "send a fax, or a letter or an email" to Lucasfilm demanding Fett's return last year. 

"I was only joking. I’m at a convention, and I say stupid things," the actor shared. "Then I’ve got [Lucasfilm] ringing me: 'Look, you’ve been put on the shelf, Boba Fett. We might open up the jar later.'"

"It was a big deal for me," Morrison said of headlining his own series. "When you do a series like Boba Fett and work with Ming-Na [Wen], I started to think, ‘Man, this is it. I’m away. Season 2, 3, 4.’ But at the end of it, we had a great time. I was honoured to be brought back after all that time."

"I’m Jango. I’m Boba. I’m Commander Cody. I’m all the clones. I’m Captain Rex...the list goes on, so I really can’t complain," the actor continued, which hopefully leaves the door open to him playing Cody or Rex in this Fall's Ahsoka Season 2. 

Unfortunately, it sounds like an appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu is off the table for Morrison. Plus, with Disney cutting streaming costs, it's unlikely there are plans to put the spotlight back on the iconic Star Wars character in a follow-up to The Book of Boba Fett.

The series filled in the gaps in his past, and not even Star Wars die-hards appear overly keen to return to Tatooine. That makes it hard to predict what kind of stories could be told with the bounty hunter. 

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.

