THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Says He's Still Pushing For Lucasfilm To Make Season 2

As we today, there's still nothing to suggest that Lucasfilm has renewed The Book of Boba Fett for a second season. With that in mind, it's looking increasingly unlikely that the iconic bounty hunter's story will continue in his own series.

Actor Temuera Morrison hasn't shied away from criticising the way he was left on the shelf when The Mandalorian season 3 rolled around and has even said Din Djarin taking centre stage in The Book of Boba Fett played a role in "ruining" the spin-off.

While harsh, it's a valid observation in some ways because an entire episode of the show was devoted to Din and Grogu. Both characters - and their heartfelt reunion - largely overshadowed Fett during the finale and became the main reason for many Star Wars fans to tune in.

That's not to say the series didn't have its fair share of issues, though; while Boba's attempt to take over Tatooine's criminal underworld made for interesting viewing, The Book of Boba Fett's villains were forgettable and the story behind his return perhaps softened the character too much (the less said about that colourful biker gang, the better).

During a recent convention appearance, Morrison was asked about working with Fennec Shand actress Ming-Na Wen and shared their dashed hopes to continue teaming up. "Both her and I wanted to work pretty hard in the hope that they might carry on [and] do a 2 and a 3 and a 4 and a 5 and a 6 and a 7," the actor revealed.

"I've been trying to nudge them in that direction too," he said when asked about the show's possible return. "It needs more nudging, but anyway..."

Morrison doesn't seem overly positive about The Book of Boba Fett receiving a second season and, with Disney looking to slash streaming costs, there's a good chance he'll be relegated to a supporting role in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

In some respects, it makes sense for the show to remain a limited series. After all, it finally solved the mystery of how the bounty hunter survived the events of Return of the Jedi and ultimately solidified his place as Tatooine's new leader.

While there was room to tell more stories, the response to the spin-off was a little tepid and the way things played out wasn't what many fans wanted to see from a character who was arguably at his best as a mysterious bounty-hunting badass.

We are, however, eager to learn what became of Cobb Vanth and what Fett's continued role in watching over Tatooine means for this corner of the Galaxy Far, Far Away moving forward.

You can check out the full interview with Morrison in the player below.