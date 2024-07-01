THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Says He's Still Pushing For Lucasfilm To Make Season 2

The Book of Boba Fett seemingly remains a one-and-done for the iconic Star Wars character, but Temuera Morrison says he's still trying to talk Lucasfilm into making a second season. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Book of Boba Fett
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we today, there's still nothing to suggest that Lucasfilm has renewed The Book of Boba Fett for a second season. With that in mind, it's looking increasingly unlikely that the iconic bounty hunter's story will continue in his own series. 

Actor Temuera Morrison hasn't shied away from criticising the way he was left on the shelf when The Mandalorian season 3 rolled around and has even said Din Djarin taking centre stage in The Book of Boba Fett played a role in "ruining" the spin-off. 

While harsh, it's a valid observation in some ways because an entire episode of the show was devoted to Din and Grogu. Both characters - and their heartfelt reunion - largely overshadowed Fett during the finale and became the main reason for many Star Wars fans to tune in. 

That's not to say the series didn't have its fair share of issues, though; while Boba's attempt to take over Tatooine's criminal underworld made for interesting viewing, The Book of Boba Fett's villains were forgettable and the story behind his return perhaps softened the character too much (the less said about that colourful biker gang, the better). 

During a recent convention appearance, Morrison was asked about working with Fennec Shand actress Ming-Na Wen and shared their dashed hopes to continue teaming up. "Both her and I wanted to work pretty hard in the hope that they might carry on [and] do a 2 and a 3 and a 4 and a 5 and a 6 and a 7," the actor revealed.

"I've been trying to nudge them in that direction too," he said when asked about the show's possible return. "It needs more nudging, but anyway..."

Morrison doesn't seem overly positive about The Book of Boba Fett receiving a second season and, with Disney looking to slash streaming costs, there's a good chance he'll be relegated to a supporting role in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. 

In some respects, it makes sense for the show to remain a limited series. After all, it finally solved the mystery of how the bounty hunter survived the events of Return of the Jedi and ultimately solidified his place as Tatooine's new leader.

While there was room to tell more stories, the response to the spin-off was a little tepid and the way things played out wasn't what many fans wanted to see from a character who was arguably at his best as a mysterious bounty-hunting badass. 

We are, however, eager to learn what became of Cobb Vanth and what Fett's continued role in watching over Tatooine means for this corner of the Galaxy Far, Far Away moving forward. 

You can check out the full interview with Morrison in the player below.

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update From Star Temuera Morrison
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2024, 4:06 PM
I like the guy but it was a sh1t show.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/1/2024, 4:22 PM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/1/2024, 4:12 PM
Nah. Was not a good show at all.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/1/2024, 4:13 PM
User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 4:13 PM
Make it, but the inspector gadget gen z gang die in the first episode, except that biker chick she cool, and Boba Fett is actually a badass warlord, and doesent take ten episodes to hire 2 goons, and be a side character for mando.
Origame
Origame - 7/1/2024, 4:14 PM
Ok, it was ruined several times over before that. Ffs, it basically started with Boba fett fighting for the liberation of Tuskan raiders, of all things.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/1/2024, 4:24 PM
@Origame - I could never understand how some people said they liked that plot. Sure the city warlord plot may have had more terrible elements, but the Tuskan Raider plot sucked too. That show was terrible all the way around.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/1/2024, 4:16 PM
But why?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 4:16 PM
I had my issues with the show (mainly structurally) but I did find it decently enjoyable overall…

I can understand if some others didn’t like the direction the character went in after his “rebirth” (or if you liked the EU take more) but as someone who has only known him as the cool looking bounty hunter who did pretty much nothing in the original trilogy or the somewhat bratty kid in TCW , this made him an actual character imo that i liked.

His time with the Tusken Raiders was the highlight imo (aswell as their continued fleshing out ) so if it does get future seasons , I wouldn’t mind seeing Boba try to negotiate an alliance with the other groups on the planet and how some might join or go against him even.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/1/2024, 4:19 PM

Don't need it, but I'd watch it.

Meh.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/1/2024, 4:25 PM
I actually really like the boba series. I really wish they make a second season I’d like to see more of boba. He’s the only character from the original series who feels like he deserves his own platform to tell his story. The show took a complete 180 in the end ruining it with mando and grogu taking over the narrative but the finale was great. Lots of action especially with grogu and cad bane.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 4:32 PM
@TheMetaMan - Cad bane was cool and a nice antagonist for Boba given their past.

User Comment Image
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/1/2024, 4:31 PM
Doesn't matter if the first show wasn't that good, if they have a strong story for the second of course they should.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 4:32 PM
@Itwasme - yep

Things can always be improved upon.

