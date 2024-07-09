THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Still Isn't Happy THE MANDALORIAN "Stole An Episode Of My Show"

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison has made it clear The Mandalorian owes him one for hijacking the spin-off, while Emily Swallow reveals much of her dialogue was changed as The Armorer...

By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Boba Fett made his long-awaited return in The Mandalorian, and the show's second season concluded with a post-credits scene setting the stage for The Book of Boba Fett

Unfortunately, that series was widely considered a disappointment by fans, though an episode devoted to The Mandalorian - which included appearances from Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano - massively overshadowed the titular bounty hunter...as did Din Djarin!

Talking at the recent MCM Comic Con London (via Yahoo! News), Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison (who has been critical of The Mandalorian's invasion of The Book of Boba Fett) said he believes the favour now needs to be repaid. 

"I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious ass as well," he told fans. "The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show - so I'd like to do the same thing."

As of now, The Mandalorian isn't getting a fourth season; The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is on the way, though, and it could be there that we see more of Fett. 

At the same event, The Armorer actress Emily Swallow (via Popverse) confirmed that major changes were made to her dialogue in The Book of Boba Fett during post-production. 

"My episode of The Book of Boba Fett, I spend three or four hours in an ADR session - which, if you don’t know, stands for Additional Dialogue Recording, and it's when you have to record stuff after you’ve already shot it - because they changed so many of the lines," she revealed. "Which you can do when you can’t see somebody’s mouth open."

There were some telltale signs in the Disney+ series that it might have gone through some changes; many fans even believe Din Djarin and Grogu were added to the spin-off because the story was so weak without them. 

Morrison was recently asked about working with Fennec Shand actress Ming-Na Wen and shared their dashed hopes to continue teaming up. "Both her and I wanted to work pretty hard in the hope that they might carry on [and] do a 2 and a 3 and a 4 and a 5 and a 6 and a 7," the actor revealed.

"I've been trying to nudge them in that direction too," he said when asked about the show's possible return. "It needs more nudging, but anyway..."

Whether Morrison's Boba Fett will get another solo series remains to be seen. Unfortunately, with Disney cutting streaming costs, it's unlikely there are plans to put the spotlight back on the iconic Star Wars character in a follow-up to The Book of Boba Fett.

STAR WARS: Boba Fett's New Armor Design Has Seemingly Been Revealed...In An Episode Of THE SIMPSONS?!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/9/2024, 3:07 PM
Boba Fett had an entire story arc in The Mandalorian where he kicked some serious ass. But I guess he wants an episode dedicated just to Boba Fett in The Mandalorian.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/9/2024, 3:07 PM
Ok, Josh. We get it. You've made an article about this already. Whats the point in making ANOTHER article.

This guy complains about this singular thing (I could talk) and keeeeps going.

We get it. Talk to your agent, talk to LucasFilm, stop talking to the press.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/9/2024, 3:12 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - As soon as he talked to the press it became news. This is a news site. They report the news in the industry.

All you people do in the comments is complain about things so your statement is ironic and frustrating to the people who come here just to read the news.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/9/2024, 3:24 PM
@UncleHarm1 - yet, we've heard his complaints at nauseum.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 3:08 PM
The Mando episode of BOBF was the only watchable episode of that 💩 pile.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/9/2024, 3:21 PM
@mountainman -
Wait, there was that one episode where, well, yea, I guess you are right.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 3:47 PM
@Goldboink - Even the supposedly cool moment of Boba riding a Rankor was brought down by all the other goofy elements of that finale.
PC04
PC04 - 7/9/2024, 3:08 PM
The majority of Boba Fett was pure ass. The Mando episode helped prop up the series. I get what he's saying but,dude you didn't have a good show.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 7/9/2024, 3:09 PM
Adorable and ungrateful, the Mandalorian-skewed episodes were the only tolerable outings from that primitively directed failure of a series.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/9/2024, 3:12 PM
In other words

"That could of been in season 2 now I don't get to get paid"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/9/2024, 3:16 PM
Ugh that show was so bad, and the slow motion speeder chase. Plus we already knew how the series would go lol



Also this! Back to the glory days for Raimi yaaay
https://www.empireonline.com/movies/news/sam-raimi-poised-to-direct-new-20th-century-studios-horror-thriller-send-help/
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/9/2024, 3:16 PM
The Mandalorian related episodes were the only good ones for that show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 3:27 PM
Didn’t he already technically do that in Mando S2 in the episode that reintroduced him?.

User Comment Image

I get what he means though and certainly understand his apparent grievance…

I personally thought TBOBF was decent (though flawed) so I wouldn’t mind another season honestly as long as they improve upon it.
Origame
Origame - 7/9/2024, 3:27 PM
In fairness, no one knew why we were getting an episode of Mando in book of Boba fett.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/9/2024, 3:30 PM
They stole two episodes and made Book of Boba Fett actually watchable
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/9/2024, 3:31 PM
Hot Take: The Acolyte with all it's faults is still better than Book of Boba Fett
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/9/2024, 3:36 PM
The series was so bad that we needed an episode of Mando checking into a flight, enjoying the flight and returning.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/9/2024, 3:40 PM
It stole two episodes. The entire series felt like a demand by producers and no one had any desire to work on it or find a story.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/9/2024, 3:41 PM
@MrDandy - This 👆🏾

The theme tune slapped tho
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/9/2024, 3:40 PM
Also the Mandalorian episodes were the best part of the whole show lol
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/9/2024, 3:42 PM
I liked it enough, but it was weak.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/9/2024, 3:43 PM
I’m in the minority when I say i really enjoyed the show actually until mando and grogu took over and it turned into season 2.5 of the mandalorian. What a weird thing to do by Disney. It really shows contempt for the character of boba. Morrison’s remark is justified. Regardless I still really liked this show, it’s disappointing to me that it won’t get renewed for a second season.

View Recorder