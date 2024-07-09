THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Still Isn't Happy THE MANDALORIAN "Stole An Episode Of My Show"

Boba Fett made his long-awaited return in The Mandalorian, and the show's second season concluded with a post-credits scene setting the stage for The Book of Boba Fett.

Unfortunately, that series was widely considered a disappointment by fans, though an episode devoted to The Mandalorian - which included appearances from Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano - massively overshadowed the titular bounty hunter...as did Din Djarin!

Talking at the recent MCM Comic Con London (via Yahoo! News), Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison (who has been critical of The Mandalorian's invasion of The Book of Boba Fett) said he believes the favour now needs to be repaid.

"I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious ass as well," he told fans. "The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show - so I'd like to do the same thing."

As of now, The Mandalorian isn't getting a fourth season; The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is on the way, though, and it could be there that we see more of Fett.

At the same event, The Armorer actress Emily Swallow (via Popverse) confirmed that major changes were made to her dialogue in The Book of Boba Fett during post-production.

"My episode of The Book of Boba Fett, I spend three or four hours in an ADR session - which, if you don’t know, stands for Additional Dialogue Recording, and it's when you have to record stuff after you’ve already shot it - because they changed so many of the lines," she revealed. "Which you can do when you can’t see somebody’s mouth open."

There were some telltale signs in the Disney+ series that it might have gone through some changes; many fans even believe Din Djarin and Grogu were added to the spin-off because the story was so weak without them.

Morrison was recently asked about working with Fennec Shand actress Ming-Na Wen and shared their dashed hopes to continue teaming up. "Both her and I wanted to work pretty hard in the hope that they might carry on [and] do a 2 and a 3 and a 4 and a 5 and a 6 and a 7," the actor revealed.

"I've been trying to nudge them in that direction too," he said when asked about the show's possible return. "It needs more nudging, but anyway..."

Whether Morrison's Boba Fett will get another solo series remains to be seen. Unfortunately, with Disney cutting streaming costs, it's unlikely there are plans to put the spotlight back on the iconic Star Wars character in a follow-up to The Book of Boba Fett.