STAR WARS: Boba Fett's New Armor Design Has Seemingly Been Revealed...In An Episode Of THE SIMPSONS?!

Boba Fett was conspicuous by his absence in The Mandalorian season 3 and, much to the chagrin of actor Temuera Morrison, the bounty hunter even took a backseat to Din Djarin in his own series.

Given the mixed response to The Book of Boba Fett, it's currently unclear what the future holds in store for a character we all thought had died in Return of the Jedi. However, some Star Wars fans are convinced his new armour design has been revealed...in The Simpsons?!

In the latest episode, titled "The Tipping Point," Boba Fett is spotted wearing a suit which features several significant changes to the character's appearance in Disney's recent Star Wars offerings.

As we first pointed out on SFFGazette.com, the design is clearly based on The Book of Boba Fett but includes added details to his shoulder pauldrons and Mandalorian spike decals above his helmet's visor. While this may seem like a stretch, Disney likely provided The Simpsons with reference material for Fett's new look, only for that to be shelved when plans for a role in The Mandalorian season 3 were scrapped.

Given how long it takes to produce an episode of The Simpsons, it's possible the animated series was unable to revert to the "canon" design or simply didn't realise they shouldn't use this version due to a lack of communication with Disney/Lucasfilm.

Keep in mind that mistakes and last-minute changes like these are how and why we often see action figures which don't match the characters ultimately seen on screen.

"I don't know what's going on there," Morrison said of The Book of Boba Fett season 2 last December. "We're coming out of this downtime period so I think everyone is just settling back in and it all goes back to budgets and what they want to do and how much the thing costs."

"I really don't know. Judging by the fans I've met, they all want a season two, but I don't know what's going to happen."

In some respects, it makes sense for The Book of Boba Fett to be a limited series. After all, it finally solved the mystery of how the bounty hunter survived the events of Return of the Jedi and ultimately solidified his place as Tatooine's new leader.

Still, we'd bet on Fett making his return in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie or Dave Filoni's planned Star Wars event picture.