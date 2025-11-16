It's A Wrap! STREET FIGHTER Film Completes Principal Photography

Kitao Sakurai, director of Legendary and Capcom’s live-action Street Fighter movie, revealed that filming officially wrapped earlier this week.

He shared the update in a post on his Instagram Story.

STREET FIGHTER has wrapped filming!



via Kitao Sakurai’s IG story pic.twitter.com/MeEoTMobiu — Andrew Koji Archives (@koji_archives) November 13, 2025

Filming for the video game adaptation began in September, with the martial arts-focused project wrapping up after roughly three months of principal photography.

Throughout production in Australia, North America, and other locations, fans have been treated to numerous sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes glimpses thanks to the social media posts of the large cast.

Now, Street Fighter enthusiasts are eagerly counting down to the release of the first official footage.

Callina Liang as Chun-Li and Noah Centineo as Ken on set of the live-action ‘STREET FIGHTER’ movie.



(Source: andrewschulz/IG) pic.twitter.com/4FSHlCUwrh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 24, 2025

On his role as Blanka, Jason Moma previously stated, "There’s no one better to play Blanka, so that’s why I’m doing it. We’ll do what the audience would like to see — practical, CG — we’re gonna do our best. The cast is insane. My son and I play it; it’s the only game I played."

Rapper/actor 50 Cent also shared behind-the-scenes footage of his Balrog transformation.

I don’t expect you to understand my level of discipline but watch it, it’s entertaining. Street Fighter Coming soon, then Street Fighter ll BALROG! All Roads Lead to Shreveport • https://t.co/WtNREs3AKy pic.twitter.com/FyirkQUMhV — 50cent (@50cent) September 13, 2025

The confirmed cast for the movie now includes:

Noah Centineo as Ken

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Cody Rhodes as Guile

WWE's Roman Reigns as Akuma

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Andrew Schulz as Dan

Orville Peck as Vega

50 Cent as Balrog

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

Olivier Richters as Zangief

Mel Jarnson as Cammy

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

The only longtime Street Fighter character that has yet to be cast or have it revealed is Sagat. Deejay and Thunderhawk also appear to be missing from the cast.

The video game adaptation is a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, with the joint venture aiming to bring the beloved fighting game franchise to life after several previous attempts.

Director Kitao Sakurai, known for directing the wild comedy Bad Trip, will be behind the camera, while the script comes from Dalan Musson, who previously worked on Captain America: Brave New World.

Street Fighter is widely considered to be one of the cornerstones of the fighting game genre (alongside Mortal Kombat), with a long history of influence and innovation. But its cinematic history has been far less successful.

The 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue earned a cult following thanks to its campy charm and exaggerated performances, despite receiving mixed reviews and only modest box office returns.

On the other hand, the 2009 spin-off Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was critically panned and is often cited as one of the genre’s worst video game adaptations of all-time.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Street Fighter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.