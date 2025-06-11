RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Developing A HERCULES Solo Project Starring TED LASSO's Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein made his surprise MCU debut as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder's mid-credits scene, and a new rumour suggests the plan is for the actor to reprise the role in an upcoming solo project.

Jun 11, 2025
Thor: Love and Thunder's biggest surprise came in the movie's mid-credits scene when Zeus sent his son, Hercules, to take on the MCU's God of Thunder. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has been cast as the hero (who may be more antagonist than protagonist), but he hasn't been seen since. 

That's par for the course with the Multiverse Saga's post-credits scene debuts—Starfox, Blade, Clea, and Jake Lockley are also M.I.A.—but we may have some good news for you today.

Following the news that Thor 5 is potentially moving forward without filmmaker Taika Waititi, @DanielRichtman is reporting that Marvel Studios is developing a solo Hercules project, with Goldstein set to reprise the role. 

The Hercules character has become a tough sell at the box office, and we're not sure even placing "Marvel Studios" before the title would help. A team-up project with Thor would increase interest, but if the plan is for them to clash in Thor 5, then the God of Thunder's next movie might be what lays the groundwork for this spin-off. 

A Disney+ series or Special Presentation seems a safer bet than a theatrical release. We'll see how things pan out as Marvel Studios has already confirmed it's developing more movies and TV shows than it will ultimately produce.

According to Goldstein, he heard from Marvel Studios "literally out of the blue one night." The actor continued, "They turn around, and they reveal, 'It’s Hercules; it’s you.' And I went, 'What?' Just like, 'Are you serious? Are you [frick]ing with me? Is this a wind-up?' So yeah, it was as surprising to me as I think it has been to other people."

"When I spoke to Taika, I said, 'You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian?' I said, 'When is this filming?' It was like in two weeks, and I was like, 'I mean, I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels...' I said, 'He doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?' And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 push-ups that day. I was fit to explode. I did the best I could on that day."

Goldstein added, "I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing [of the future]. All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds."

We're not expecting Hercules to factor into Avengers: Doomsday, though it's always possible we'll see his cash with Thor briefly play out there before they're forced to team up and do battle with Doctor Doom. 

Would you be on board with a Hercules solo project? Let us know in the comments section. 

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 9:06 AM
REALITY: They Are Not
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/11/2025, 9:26 AM
@Lisa89 - they are ABSOLUTELY, WITHOUT A SHADOW OF A DOUBT not.
PC04
PC04 - 6/11/2025, 9:08 AM
Guy is a good actor, but I don't get the "HERCULES" vibe from him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 9:29 AM
@PC04 - maybe not but Thor nowadays is very Hercules from the comics so I’m assuming this version will be more akin to his Roy Kent character from Ted Lasso

Stoic , hotheaded and strong willed but ultimately caring underneath.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/11/2025, 9:10 AM
This would be the kind of "who asked for this" project that people complain about.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2025, 9:11 AM
We all know this isn't gonna get made, but if it did, the only question would be is just HOW gay they would make him?

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 9:22 AM
@Feralwookiee -

It is not possible to measure the gayness of that using existing technology.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/11/2025, 9:11 AM

User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/11/2025, 9:13 AM
I always thought he wouldn’t make a bad Wolverine if he bulked up. He comes across on the shorter side and he good at playing pissed off.

I don’t see him as Hercules at all. They really should’ve gone with a more jacked “bro” type dude so that they could have him and Thor can fight and then get drunk and fight and eat and fight and get drunk.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/11/2025, 9:35 AM
@BruceWayng - he was only on screen a few seconds and it's already one of the worst comic book movie castings. Horrendous choice to the point it's laughable
gambgel
gambgel - 6/11/2025, 9:13 AM
Spoiler:

this wont ever get made, lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/11/2025, 9:17 AM
Maybe 10 years from now. Marvel Studios has so much on their plate now. Next Marvel Studios the X-Men Saga.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/11/2025, 9:20 AM
still waiting on armor wars and blade
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/11/2025, 9:28 AM
Here is a good secondary character, let him be on some team. They should focus on bigger things (e.g. X-Men). And considering today's woke age, not sure if I want Disney doing a Hercules project. They will see it as an opportunity to go as woke as possible.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/11/2025, 9:30 AM
@Urubrodi - What would a "as woke as possible" version of Hercules look like?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/11/2025, 9:29 AM
No chance. Zero. Not happening.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/11/2025, 9:29 AM
Not a chance.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/11/2025, 9:34 AM
This guy is Hercules? Bahahahahahahahahahahaha
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/11/2025, 9:36 AM
I wonder if this “scooper” is confusing their info with the live action Hercules movies from Guy Ritchie that’s coming out and they’re just randomly connecting dots.
Remember: Blade was a period piece with the title character taking a backseat and then we got Ryan Cooglers Sinners.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/11/2025, 9:37 AM
Last name is Goldstein they got to make Hercules a priority now

