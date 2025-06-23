THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Is Planning "Tentative" Hollywood Comeback Following Serious Allegations

The Flash star Ezra Miller's career was completely derailed in the build-up to the movie's release after making headlines for a number of alleged incidents, including disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and burglary.

The most series accusations involved child endangerment and grooming, with a temporary protection order against Miller being issued at the request of the parents of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes. The actor did release a statement taking responsibility for their actions while promising to get the help they need, but not everyone was buying it, and for many, Miller crossed a few too many lines to earn a second chance.

Last August, we learned that Tokata’s father, Chase Iron Eyes, had withdrawn the complaint after claiming that his initial belief was based on a story that has since been recanted. The statement was met with some scepticism, but there were those who felt that it was enough to clear Miller's name and they should be given another chance to play the Scarlet Speedster in the DCU.

Even leaving the actor's behaviour to one side, The Flash was a massive flop. Granted, Miller's performance did come in for a lot of praise, but with a new DCU on the horizon, it seems highly unlikely that James Gunn and Peter Safran would even consider bringing Miller back into the fold.

While Miller's time as the Flash may be at an end, the actor is tentatively planning a comeback.

Following a recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Die My Love to support We Need to Talk About Kevin director Lynne Ramsey, Miller revealed that they are working with Ramsey on her new vampire movie.

“I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do. It’s a film that her and I are writing together. And I came to Cannes because she asked me to come, and if there’s anything I really still believe in in my life, it’s devotion to one’s people, one’s loved ones … above all else.”

“That’s a tough reentry point," Miller admitted. "If you’ve been in the woods for three years, I do not recommend going straight to Cannes. But yeah, I did that for Lynne. I would do anything for Lynne.”

Miller also addressed their time away from the spotlight, taking (partial) responsibility for the troubling situations they found themselves in.

“When you work in this industry, you will find yourself in deep relation with a lot of people who do not give a single [frick] about you or your well being at all. And so, not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse or lamentation for a lot of things that I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I’m really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss.”

"Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, an a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film.