DISCUSSION: Who Do You Think Is The Best Live-Action Flash?

Barry Allen's version of The Flash has had quite a few live-action interpretations, but unlike fellow DC crimefighters like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, very few of his entertainment ventures have become mainstream.

In total, there are three live-action versions of the character that have hit it big with audiences: 1990's The Flash TV series starring John Wesley Shipp; 2014's The Flash TV show, starring Grant Gustin, and the DCEU version played by Ezra Miller, who appeared n 2016's Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Peacemaker and his own standalone film, 2023's The Flash.

The fact that there are only three versios of him that have reached mainstream success got me thinking about who the best adaptation of Barry Allen might be. So, I wanted to turn the question to you. Who is your favorite live-action Flash? To keep things interesting, every single live-action take on the character counts. So, if you're familiar with the more obscure adaptations of the Fastest Man Alive that you feel haven't gotten their due, let it be known.

Below is a list of every live-action version of Barry Allen:

Rod Haase (Legends of the Superheroes, 1979)

(Legends of the Superheroes, 1979) John Wesley Shipp (The Flash, 1990)

(The Flash, 1990) Kenny Johnston (Justice League of America, 1997)

(Justice League of America, 1997) Grant Gustin (The Flash, 2014-2023)

(The Flash, 2014-2023) Ezra Miller (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Peacemaker, The Flash, 2016-2023)

I'll start. For me, it's a toss-up between John Wesley Shipp and Grant Gustin. On one hand, John Wesley Shipp was an amazing Barry Allen. One could argue he had a physique akin to a bodybuilder's, which goes against Barry's typical runner physique (though, to be fair, Shipp's muscular build fit certain iterations of the hero), but that was a minor aspect that did not impact the overall quality of his performance whatsoever.

Shipp nailed the personality traits that make Barry Allen who he is in the comics. Furthermore, he was believable as just a good person trying to help people. It's a crucial trait for a superhero actor to have, and Shipp captured it to perfection.

Now, on the other hand, Grant Gustin captured a special spark about Barry Allen in the first few seasons of his series. He was humble and approachable, and his constant self-doubt as he learned to use his abilities made for engaging storylines. Much like Shipp, you believed Barry was a good person, which made following his journey through the show (particularly through Season 1) a delight. Unfortunately, my appreciation for his version diminished as the seasons went on. However, that was not due to Gustin's performance, but due to show's drop in quality.

Overall, between my two picks, I lean more toward Grant Gustin's Flash. Despite his disappointing last few seasons, the actor remains my definitive version of the Fastest Man Alive so far.

Now it's your turn. Hop on to the comments section and share your favorite live-action take on the Scarlet Speedster.