DISCUSSION: Who Do You Think Is The Best Live-Action Flash?

DISCUSSION: Who Do You Think Is The Best Live-Action Flash?

Several actors have played The Flash in live-action on TV and in film. However, only three of those takes have hit mainstream success. Who’s your favorite version of the Fastest Man Alive?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Jun 07, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

Barry Allen's version of The Flash has had quite a few live-action interpretations, but unlike fellow DC crimefighters like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, very few of his entertainment ventures have become mainstream.

In total, there are three live-action versions of the character that have hit it big with audiences: 1990's The Flash TV series starring John Wesley Shipp; 2014's The Flash TV show, starring Grant Gustin, and the DCEU version played by Ezra Miller, who appeared n 2016's Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Peacemaker and his own standalone film, 2023's The Flash

The fact that there are only three versios of him that have reached mainstream success got me thinking about who the best adaptation of Barry Allen might be. So, I wanted to turn the question to you. Who is your favorite live-action Flash? To keep things interesting, every single live-action take on the character counts. So, if you're familiar with the more obscure adaptations of the Fastest Man Alive that you feel haven't gotten their due, let it be known. 

Below is a list of every live-action version of Barry Allen: 

  • Rod Haase (Legends of the Superheroes, 1979)
  • John Wesley Shipp (The Flash, 1990)
  • Kenny Johnston (Justice League of America, 1997)
  • Grant Gustin (The Flash, 2014-2023) 
  • Ezra Miller (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Peacemaker, The Flash, 2016-2023)

I'll start. For me, it's a toss-up between John Wesley Shipp and Grant Gustin. On one hand, John Wesley Shipp was an amazing Barry Allen. One could argue he had a physique akin to a bodybuilder's, which goes against Barry's typical runner physique (though, to be fair, Shipp's muscular build fit certain iterations of the hero), but that was a minor aspect that did not impact the overall quality of his performance whatsoever.

Shipp nailed the personality traits that make Barry Allen who he is in the comics. Furthermore, he was believable as just a good person trying to help people. It's a crucial trait for a superhero actor to have, and Shipp captured it to perfection.  

Now, on the other hand, Grant Gustin captured a special spark about Barry Allen in the first few seasons of his series. He was humble and approachable, and his constant self-doubt as he learned to use his abilities made for engaging storylines. Much like Shipp, you believed Barry was a good person, which made following his journey through the show (particularly through Season 1) a delight. Unfortunately, my appreciation for his version diminished as the seasons went on. However, that was not due to Gustin's performance, but due to show's drop in quality. 

Overall, between my two picks, I lean more toward Grant Gustin's Flash. Despite his disappointing last few seasons, the actor remains my definitive version of the Fastest Man Alive so far.

Now it's your turn. Hop on to the comments section and share your favorite live-action take on the Scarlet Speedster. 

POLL: DC Studios Is Currently Missing Several JUSTICE LEAGUE Mainstays; Who Should James Gunn Introduce Next?
Related:

POLL: DC Studios Is Currently Missing Several JUSTICE LEAGUE Mainstays; Who Should James Gunn Introduce Next?
THE FLASH Star Tom Cavanagh Shares Honest Review Of 2023 Movie: They Took [Barry Allen's] IQ Level Down...
Recommended For You:

THE FLASH Star Tom Cavanagh Shares Honest Review Of 2023 Movie: "They Took [Barry Allen's] IQ Level Down..."

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
hue66
hue66 - 6/7/2025, 2:32 PM
Shipp
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 6/7/2025, 2:32 PM
I kinda feel they all stink.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/7/2025, 2:34 PM
I love the 1990 show but it's prolly Gustin.

Who'm I kidding. Shipp.
worship
worship - 6/7/2025, 2:37 PM
Shipp and Gustin are the best Barry's and Miller was the worst. Glad he's being replaced
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2025, 2:37 PM
Sam J. Jones
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/7/2025, 2:44 PM
jws easy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2025, 2:50 PM
I mean , It’s Grant for me…

The show itself could never reach the heights of S1 (or even 2) and became a shadow of its former self especially towards the end but Guatin pretty much always did well & delivered , especially when the material gave him the opportunity to do so.

?si=1UoZ1VWMfUTcq73h

I never saw much of Shipp’s take on the character but he seemed fine (never saw the other older ones)

I know Ezra and his take is controversial to say the least and I don’t love it either but I moreso attribute that to the direction & writing for him tbh since I think even he has his moments at times which is likely an unpopular opinion but oh well.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2025, 3:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I didn’t think the flash movie was greet either but I’m close with my mom and for me, I was touched when Barry had to say goodbye to his mom. Would have preferred a more accurate take on the flashpoint aspect to the story but it is what it is. This movie was altered a lot bc this movie was really supposed to setup the next few dc movies so to not see those stories realized is a bit disappointing. I wanted to see a Michael Keaton Batman beyond and wanted to see Henry cavils next take on his version of Superman. It is what it is.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/7/2025, 2:54 PM
Who's the best ? more like who stinks less, because all these versions are far below what we should've gotten at this point for such a flagship character such as The Flash. They're basically a mix between bad and mediocre.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/7/2025, 2:55 PM
JWS
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/7/2025, 2:55 PM
Probably the two reverse flash actors from the show.

tom cavanagh & Matt Letscher

The rest have been ass
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/7/2025, 2:58 PM
Not Ezra. Thanks Zach Snyder.
TheNightmareVirus
TheNightmareVirus - 6/7/2025, 2:58 PM
Grant Gustin if we are talking about New 52 and beyond Barry where he was also given Wally's tendency to quip.

Shipp if we're talking Silver Age Flash, which at the time of that show, was all there was to go on as Barry had been dead in the comics for 7 years at that point. Plus, Barry really didn't have much of a personality at all back then.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 6/7/2025, 3:00 PM
As a kid I loved Shipp as Flash and mark Hammil was a great villain too
AC1
AC1 - 6/7/2025, 3:01 PM
Grant hands down, even though the writing sucked by Season 3.
Skestra
Skestra - 6/7/2025, 3:03 PM
John Wesley Shipp hands down, if just for the fact he sacrificed himself to save the entire multiverse and did it like a boss!

?feature=shared
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 6/7/2025, 3:03 PM
John Wesley Shipp.

Worst person to ever play The Flash would be Grant Gustin. To virtue signal he helped destroy Hartley Sawyer's career in 2020.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/7/2025, 3:08 PM
Grant gustin. Here's hoping for a good one in the DCU.
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/7/2025, 3:15 PM
Haven't seen all of them, least not in full outside of clips as far as I recall (not everything made it across the pond prior to full role out of digital and reliable streaming) but of the two I have Gustin was great (even if not fully source accurate in a few ways) and Ezra was lousy.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder