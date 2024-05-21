TIME BANDITS: Lisa Kudrow Leads The Team In First Look At THOR: LOVE & THUNDER Director Taika Waititi's Reboot

Apple TV+ has shared a first look at Taika Waititi's (Thor: Love and Thunder) reimagining of Terry Gilliam's classic sci-fi adventure, Time Bandits...

By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2024 02:05 PM EST
Back in 2022, we got word that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement (Legion, What We do in the Shadows) were in the process of developing a reimagining of Terry Gilliam's '80s sci-fi classic Time Bandits for Apple TV+ with Friends alum Lisa Kudrow set to star.

Now, we finally have a first look at the series thanks to EW's summer TV preview.

Kudrow will lead a cast that also includes Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High).

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, the series is described as "a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd."

Kudrow is playing the team's leader Penelope; with Tuck as Kevin; Yi as Judy; Murphy as Alto; Nsengiyumva as Widgit; Temte as Bittelig; Thompson as Saffron, and House as Fianna.

The new take on Time Bandits will play out over 10 episodes, and follows Kevin as he falls in with a group of marauders led by Kudrow’s Penelope. Waititi notes that he's wanted to work with Kudrow for years, and he and Clement have long admired her work from afar, particularly in HBO’s The Comeback.

“I just love Lisa Kudrow and thought it’d be awesome to see her leading a band of idiots through time,” the filmmaker explains.

Check out the image at the link below.

“It was just nothing I’d really ever seen before,” Waititi says of Gilliam's film. “I remember being freaked out by a lot of it. A lot of the kids’ films back then were not as inventive and imaginative.”

“I was pretty young, so it would have been one of the bigger introductions to Terry Gilliam and British comedy,” adds Clement. “Seeing John Cleese as Robin Hood is still one of the funniest scenes in any movie, I think.”

Waititi is set to direct the first two instalments of the series, which will be co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television.

Check out the trailer for the original Time Bandits film below.

Terry Gilliam is responsible for directing, producing, and co-writing the screenplay for the 1981 British fantasy adventure film. A number of well-known actors, including Sean Connery, John Cleese, Shelley Duvall, Ralph Richardson, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm, Michael Palin, Peter Vaughan, and David Warner, are featured in the film.

The original Time Bandits tells the story of a young boy who is taken on an adventure through time with a band of thieves who steal treasure from various points in history. Throughout their travels, they encounter many different eras.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 2:07 PM
man after watching Thor love and thunder im sure this is the best director ever, i also like the movie withe the cute shota nazi and his hanguin momma
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/21/2024, 2:07 PM
So no Dwarf actors yet again, how to ruin a cult classic from the 80s.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 2:09 PM
@marvel72 - we dont use that word anymore, please refer as short stature person , not gonna tell you again
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/21/2024, 2:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - When will they change this to "Red Short Stature Person"?
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 2:19 PM
@TheFinestSmack - no need....Brits are not even part of the european union
The1st
The1st - 5/21/2024, 2:25 PM
@marvel72 - The trailer for the original holds up though.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/21/2024, 2:16 PM
This will be another awful Taika production
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 2:18 PM
@McMurdo - per Wildick Protocol, Civility is a prerrogative in the site at the moment, please refrain from insultin Taika Turikitaka
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/21/2024, 2:20 PM
Now I see why Terry Gilliam angrily walked off the set when he went to visit.
After seeing this I’m….
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 2:25 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - guy cant even make a Don Quixote movie in less than 50 years ....no respect , might as well get Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck those guys are amazing and they even mingle from time to time no homo style
PaKent
PaKent - 5/21/2024, 2:22 PM
Phoebe!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 2:22 PM
I’m not familiar with the film but the premise seems fun and having Lisa Kudrow as the lead is cool as a FRIENDS fan…

User Comment Image

Also thinking of it , I shouldn’t be surprised that both Watiti & Clement are both fans of Gilliam & just Monty Python in general since they were kids since they tend to have similar sensibilities to an extent (atleast comedically) from what I’ve seen.

I’ll give it a shot tbh!!.
The1st
The1st - 5/21/2024, 2:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - My thoughts on Python exactly.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/21/2024, 2:23 PM
You lost me at Taika Waititi lol
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/21/2024, 2:24 PM
Taika eye for visuals is A1. I’ll check this out ✍🏾
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/21/2024, 2:24 PM
His fall off should be studied
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 2:26 PM
@GhostDog - his highest point was Hawaiian pygmy 3 in Green Lantern
The1st
The1st - 5/21/2024, 2:27 PM
@GhostDog - Nah, at this point it's a statistic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 2:30 PM
@GhostDog - hasn’t he done like one thing after Love & Thunder which was Next Goal Wins…

Idk if I would call that a fall off since he’s still had Reservation Dogs and Our Flag Means Death in between.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 5/21/2024, 2:26 PM
Well, I don't know how to feel about this. I love Time Bandits, Lisa Kudrow and, with the exception of Thor IV, Taika Waitit. If it's a unique story and not just a rehash of the movie, I could be down if they get the tone right, but I'm not sure they can nail Gilliam's quirky sense of humor.

