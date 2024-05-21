TIME BANDITS: Lisa Kudrow Leads The Team In First Look At THOR: LOVE & THUNDER Director Taika Waititi's Reboot

Back in 2022, we got word that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement (Legion, What We do in the Shadows) were in the process of developing a reimagining of Terry Gilliam's '80s sci-fi classic Time Bandits for Apple TV+ with Friends alum Lisa Kudrow set to star.

Now, we finally have a first look at the series thanks to EW's summer TV preview.

Kudrow will lead a cast that also includes Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High).

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, the series is described as "a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd."

Kudrow is playing the team's leader Penelope; with Tuck as Kevin; Yi as Judy; Murphy as Alto; Nsengiyumva as Widgit; Temte as Bittelig; Thompson as Saffron, and House as Fianna.

The new take on Time Bandits will play out over 10 episodes, and follows Kevin as he falls in with a group of marauders led by Kudrow’s Penelope. Waititi notes that he's wanted to work with Kudrow for years, and he and Clement have long admired her work from afar, particularly in HBO’s The Comeback.

“I just love Lisa Kudrow and thought it’d be awesome to see her leading a band of idiots through time,” the filmmaker explains.

“It was just nothing I’d really ever seen before,” Waititi says of Gilliam's film. “I remember being freaked out by a lot of it. A lot of the kids’ films back then were not as inventive and imaginative.”

“I was pretty young, so it would have been one of the bigger introductions to Terry Gilliam and British comedy,” adds Clement. “Seeing John Cleese as Robin Hood is still one of the funniest scenes in any movie, I think.”

Waititi is set to direct the first two instalments of the series, which will be co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television.

Check out the trailer for the original Time Bandits film below.

Terry Gilliam is responsible for directing, producing, and co-writing the screenplay for the 1981 British fantasy adventure film. A number of well-known actors, including Sean Connery, John Cleese, Shelley Duvall, Ralph Richardson, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm, Michael Palin, Peter Vaughan, and David Warner, are featured in the film.

The original Time Bandits tells the story of a young boy who is taken on an adventure through time with a band of thieves who steal treasure from various points in history. Throughout their travels, they encounter many different eras.