GODZILLA X KONG Sequel Casts THE LAST OF US And BOOKSMART Star Kaitlyn Dever In Lead Role

We got confirmation late last year that a follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was officially in the works, with writer Dave Callaham enlisted to pen the script for the untitled movie.

Adam Wingard, who helmed The New Empire and previous MonsterVerse movie Godzilla vs. Kong, was originally set to return, but ultimately departed the project under "amicable" circumstances, with Grant Sputore stepping in to replace him shortly after.

Now, Deadline reports that the next MonsterVerse movie has founds its lead in Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us, No One Will Save You, Booksmart).

We don't have any details on who she'll play, but the trade mentions that, while Kong and Godzilla will still be fronting the film, Legendary is looking to build on its human characters. The story will focus on "Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Sputore doesn't have much experience, having come from the world of commercials, but he does have one feature under his belt: The 2019 sci-fi movie I Am Mother starring Hilary Swank.

Callaham has previously worked on several major studio projects, including the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot, Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also has some prior experience with Big G, having written the early drafts and received story by credit on 2014’s Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong wasn't a big hit with critics (54% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it did pretty well at the box office, taking in close to $555 million worldwide.

Production is expected to get underway later this year.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) reprised their roles from the previous movie for Godzilla X Kong, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård did not return. Legion alum Dan Stevens took over as the male lead. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also appeared in supporting roles.

Wingard collaborated once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio was back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

