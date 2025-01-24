GODZILLA X KONG Sequel Casts THE LAST OF US And BOOKSMART Star Kaitlyn Dever In Lead Role

As casting gets underway for Legendary's latest MonsterVerse movie, the follow-up to Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has founds its new lead in Kaitlyn Dever...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 24, 2025 10:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We got confirmation late last year that a follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was officially in the works, with writer Dave Callaham enlisted to pen the script for the untitled movie.

Adam Wingard, who helmed The New Empire and previous MonsterVerse movie Godzilla vs. Kong, was originally set to return, but ultimately departed the project under "amicable" circumstances, with Grant Sputore stepping in to replace him shortly after.

Now, Deadline reports that the next MonsterVerse movie has founds its lead in Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us, No One Will Save You, Booksmart).

We don't have any details on who she'll play, but the trade mentions that, while Kong and Godzilla will still be fronting the film, Legendary is looking to build on its human characters. The story will focus on "Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Sputore doesn't have much experience, having come from the world of commercials, but he does have one feature under his belt: The 2019 sci-fi movie I Am Mother starring Hilary Swank.

Callaham has previously worked on several major studio projects, including the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot, Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also has some prior experience with Big G, having written the early drafts and received story by credit on 2014’s Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong wasn't a big hit with critics (54% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it did pretty well at the box office, taking in close to $555 million worldwide.

Production is expected to get underway later this year.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) reprised their roles from the previous movie for Godzilla X Kong, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård did not return. Legion alum Dan Stevens took over as the male lead. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also appeared in supporting roles.

Wingard collaborated once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio was back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Did you enjoy Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? What would you like to see from a sequel? Drop us a comment down below.

Related:

Recommended For You:

DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 10:34 PM


Giant monsters!!

Dever is very good.

I'm there.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/24/2025, 10:37 PM
I hope they return to the magic that made Godzilla King of the Monsters such an epic. I feel like the complete focus on Monarch and their over the top tech kills these movies post King of the Monsters. Not to mention that Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla X Kong suffered from the Transformers problem. Constant destruction with no weight. Just a CGI battle with massive destruction. I want to experience this world that's constantly getting wrecked and how regular folks are adapting and surviving amongst these Titans.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 10:42 PM
Yep, this is just one franchise they can't seem to [frick] up.

Every film is better than its predecessor.

And Legacy of Monsters is 9/10. I enjoyed that.

Warner Bros, my hat goes off to you on this one.

So keep it coming.

For [frick]s sake

fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/24/2025, 10:48 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I enjoyed Skull Island. I’m just a sucker for period set stuff!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 10:49 PM
@fanboy03191 - Same👊
rychlec
rychlec - 1/24/2025, 10:43 PM
My childhood hero, Godzilla, is still here and raking in the money. I love it. Love Godzilla even more.
rychlec
rychlec - 1/24/2025, 10:49 PM
@rychlec - Kaitlyn Dever is great too!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/24/2025, 10:49 PM
Hope to see these 2 as support villains
User Comment Image

and this girl as the main big bad
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/24/2025, 10:53 PM
@HashTagSwagg - i mean she is white
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/24/2025, 10:58 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
MG0019
MG0019 - 1/24/2025, 10:52 PM
GvK was ok, had some good creatures, good fights. Personally, I would’ve liked more Godzilla. It seems to give all the “cool” shots or moves to Kong. Felt like they changed Godzilla into a mindless bully.

GxK was ungodly boring. I love these stupid movies; but I have yet to finish it. I keep drifting off, mind wanders, just lose ALL interest in that movie. The dino dog thing is also a bad design, I think.

So I’m glad Wingard is leaving. 👍🏽
dracula
dracula - 1/24/2025, 10:58 PM
Still havent seen Last of Us (or played the game0 and never heard of Booksmart

But am currently watching Last Man Standing

am about to start season 7, and she is great on that show
Gambito
Gambito - 1/24/2025, 10:59 PM
Gotta say I was hoping Dan Stevens would come back, he had Chris Pratt-level charisma on GxK he could lead the franchise forward
CoHost
CoHost - 1/24/2025, 11:03 PM
She looks like Johnny Depp's daughter in that photo.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/24/2025, 11:06 PM
These films became shit after Godzilla: King of the Monsters
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/24/2025, 11:14 PM
@TheLobster - They gave up trying to make them actual films after 2014, It sucks that they're completely removed the seriousness and dumbed it down to the point where now they're no better than Bay's Transformer sequels.
dracula
dracula - 1/24/2025, 11:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - id put them above bayformers

They are more like fast and furious level stupid
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/24/2025, 11:22 PM
@dracula - The humans in the fast and furious films ain't nowhere near as irritating as the monsterverse humans.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/24/2025, 11:46 PM
@TheLobster - im waiting for Godzilla minus two, hopefully that franchise gets big enough and becomes what i wish Godzilla 2014 became more of
dracula
dracula - 1/24/2025, 11:17 PM
Guessing we wont be seeing millie or the girl whos kongs friend
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/24/2025, 11:26 PM
BookSmart was awesome. Looking forward to her performance on Last of Us Season 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 11:41 PM
She’s a good actress so it’s nice to have her in this universe even if the human characters tend to usually not be the most compelling element in these films to say the least.

I thought the last 2 films were just ok but I’m interested to see how this is under the helm of a new director now (Sputore may mainly have come from the world of commercials but he’s done a short film and a bit of television work before his feature debut which was positively received).

?si=yh2-fCa1s5un_qYV

Anyway while I am more of a Kong fan , I do hope this movie is more Godzilla focused then the previous 2 had been just for the sake of balance & variety.

