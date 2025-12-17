ALIAS Will Return In 2026 With New Red Band Marvel Comics Series Starring Jessica Jones And Typhoid Mary

ALIAS Will Return In 2026 With New Red Band Marvel Comics Series Starring Jessica Jones And Typhoid Mary

Alias: Red Band, a new five-issue series by Sam Humphries and Geraldo Borges, arrives in March, and it will put the spotlight on Jessica Jones and...Typhoid Mary?!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2025 04:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In 2001, Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos introduced an all-new, gritty side of the Marvel Universe in the pages of Alias. The acclaimed series, now considered one of Bendis' signature Marvel works, marked the debut of private investigator Jessica Jones, a breakout character of the 2000s who later headlined her own television series and is set to return in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again next year.

Next year, Marvel Comics will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Alias in March with the launch of Alias: Red Band, a five-issue series by writer Sam Humphries (New Avengers) and artist Geraldo Borges (Thunderbolts).

Renowned artist David Mack will return to grace the series with his gorgeous mural-like painted covers, just as he did with the original series. And while the original series was published under the MAX imprint, the new series will be polybagged for mature content as a "Red Band" series.

Humphries and Borges will follow in Bendis and Gaydos's footsteps with an all-new saga that blends Marvel superhero storytelling with noir crime mystery, following Jessica Jones as she investigates a series of grisly murders. To solve the case, she’ll have to join forces with an unlikely partner, Daredevil supervillain Typhoid Mary, while dealing with the scrutiny of being married to the Mayor of New York City, Luke Cage.

It's said that the series sets the stage for both Luke and Jessica to take a pivotal role at the centre of the Marvel Universe later in 2026. Here's the official description: 

THE RETURN OF JESSICA JONES!

A series of grisly murders in Hell’s Kitchen pulls Jessica Jones into a mystery more sinister than she could’ve ever imagined. As the wife of Mayor Luke Cage, she’ll have to tread carefully as she forms a dangerous alliance with Typhoid Mary to track down the killer. But as she delves deeper into Hell’s Kitchen’s dark underbelly, the evidence she finds presents more questions than answers...

"No one does it like Jessica Jones. She's sharp, bitterly funny, and tenacious as hell. Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos snapped when they created her, a totally singular character with a unique POV on the superhero game," Humphries said. "I'm excited to push the limits of the kind of cases Jessica Jones can investigate, and how far she'll go to solve them."

Check out Mack's main Alias: Red Band #1 cover below, along with variant covers by Elena Casagrande and Jeehyung Lee, the latter of which will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

image host
image host
image host

ALIAS: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)
Written by SAM HUMPHRIES
Art by GERALDO BORGES
Cover by DAVID MACK
Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE
Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE
On Sale 3/11

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR Variant Covers Put Marvel Comics' Cosmic Icons Against Legendary Kaiju
Related:

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR Variant Covers Put Marvel Comics' Cosmic Icons Against Legendary Kaiju
Marvel Comics Reveals The Penultimate Chapters Of Its Ultimate Universe Titles Before April's Conclusion
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Reveals The Penultimate Chapters Of Its Ultimate Universe Titles Before April's Conclusion

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder