WONDER MAN: First Official Logo And Tentative Release Date For Marvel Spotlight Series Revealed

It's been a while since we had any updates on the Disney+ Wonder Man series, but Disney has now unveiled a first logo and tentative premiere date for the Marvel Spotlight show, along with several other 2025 streaming projects.

Though this is said to be the "official" Wonder Man logo, we have to assume it's just a placeholder! We also have a first look at the title treatment for the animated Eyes of Wakanda series.

Disney unveils logos and tentative release date for several 2025 projects:



29 January - Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man

6 August - Eyes of Wakanda

October - Marvel Zombies

December - Wonder Man pic.twitter.com/9r2ayqkJvc — Dark Cassidy 🎃👻🧟‍♂️ (@RorMachine) October 29, 2024

Plot details are still under wraps, but set photos have indicated that "Wonder Man" is going to be its own film franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the silhouette didn't feature Simon Williams' (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) likeness, it did give us a glimpse of the character's superhero chest emblem.

Interestingly, the display also seemed to include a town or city surrounded by some sort of Hex like the one the Scarlet Witch put up around Westview in WandaVision. We don't know if this is hinting at a direct connection to Marvel's first Disney+ show, but that's the prevailing theory.

Check out the snaps at the links below.

The series will also star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Wonder Man has been described as a "superhero satire" and “a love letter to LA and the industry." Producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are said to be going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man 4 - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.