MCU Rumor Roundup: Alden Ehrenreich's MCU Role, Plans For Nova, And Wonder Man's Importance To AVENGERS

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have news on who Alden Ehrenreich is playing in Ironheart, plans for Nova post-Multiverse Saga, Wonder Man's role in the next Avengers movies, and more big updates...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man
Source: The Cosmic Circus

As we head deeper into the closing stages of the Multiverse Saga, the rumour mill continues churning out some wild claims about Marvel Studios' plans for the handful of projects left before Avengers: Secret Wars

The Cosmic Circus has once again shared some new intel, starting by confirming F.R.I.D.A.Y and J.A.R.V.I.S will indeed appear in the upcoming Vision TV series (unfortunately, the site's Alex Perez doesn't elaborate on what form they'll take following reports they'll be "human" rather than A.I.).

It's also noted that while Vision will serve as a follow-up to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the focus will primarily be on the title character.

When it comes to the long-delayed Ironheart series, the site has heard that Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich is playing the son of Obadiah Stane, Ezekiel Stane. However, it will likely be a one-and-done role in the MCU for him as that character.

As for the mystery MCU movie being released in February 2026, Perez is confident that it's Blade "since the script is finally getting to the place where everyone is comfortable with it." However, should more delays follow, Marvel Studios will look to fill that slot with...something. 

While Spider-Man 4 has been slotted between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the untitled releases dated for 2026 and 2027 may be part of a brief "Battleworld Saga" which reimagines the MCU after whatever chaos is unleashed by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. 

Looking beyond Secret Wars for a moment, the report states, "Nova, I’m hearing will be left as one of the new projects to kick off the next Saga of the MCU, primarily because a part of what’s coming up has to do with the Cosmic side of the MCU and exploring further than what we’ve seen before."

Finally, we have Wonder Man. Perez has heard he'll be part of the next Avengers movies, a claim later backed up by leaker @Cryptic4KQual.

It also sounds like we'll be seeing more from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the coming days as well.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below. 

Related:

WONDER MAN Teaser Trailer Reveals A Unique New Spin On Simon Williams' Origin Story (And A Big Return)
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/19/2024, 10:43 AM
Annihilation?
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/19/2024, 10:45 AM
'"Nova, I’m hearing will be left as one of the new projects to kick off the next Saga of the MCU, primarily because a part of what’s coming up has to do with the Cosmic side of the MCU and exploring further than what we’ve seen before."'

Good! Let's bring back the Eternals (or what's left of them)!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 10:53 AM
If true then it’s unfortunate to hear that Ehrenreich’s Ezekiel Stane could be a one & done since it would be nice to have more recurring villains in the MCU…

Granted , it depends on how he’s portrayed and utilized in Ironheart but Alden is a good choice for the role so it would suck if that’s all we see of him.

HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 11/19/2024, 10:53 AM
@JoshWilding I'm curious do, do you work on multiple articles at one time? Cause you pour them out back to back so quickly, I'm just curious as to how you work.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 11/19/2024, 10:54 AM
At one point if I'm not mistaken wasn't James Gunn suppose to be like in charge to work on the cosmic side of the MCU?

