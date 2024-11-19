MCU Rumor Roundup: Alden Ehrenreich's MCU Role, Plans For Nova, And Wonder Man's Importance To AVENGERS

As we head deeper into the closing stages of the Multiverse Saga, the rumour mill continues churning out some wild claims about Marvel Studios' plans for the handful of projects left before Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Cosmic Circus has once again shared some new intel, starting by confirming F.R.I.D.A.Y and J.A.R.V.I.S will indeed appear in the upcoming Vision TV series (unfortunately, the site's Alex Perez doesn't elaborate on what form they'll take following reports they'll be "human" rather than A.I.).

It's also noted that while Vision will serve as a follow-up to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the focus will primarily be on the title character.

When it comes to the long-delayed Ironheart series, the site has heard that Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich is playing the son of Obadiah Stane, Ezekiel Stane. However, it will likely be a one-and-done role in the MCU for him as that character.

As for the mystery MCU movie being released in February 2026, Perez is confident that it's Blade "since the script is finally getting to the place where everyone is comfortable with it." However, should more delays follow, Marvel Studios will look to fill that slot with...something.

While Spider-Man 4 has been slotted between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the untitled releases dated for 2026 and 2027 may be part of a brief "Battleworld Saga" which reimagines the MCU after whatever chaos is unleashed by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Looking beyond Secret Wars for a moment, the report states, "Nova, I’m hearing will be left as one of the new projects to kick off the next Saga of the MCU, primarily because a part of what’s coming up has to do with the Cosmic side of the MCU and exploring further than what we’ve seen before."

Finally, we have Wonder Man. Perez has heard he'll be part of the next Avengers movies, a claim later backed up by leaker @Cryptic4KQual.

Mixing info from 2 sources and (off bad memory) cuz i can't really remember exactly what I was told, but they lined up pretty well. This info's before the Majors stuff happened btw. Doomsday was known as Kang Dynasty, so no idea the effect it has had on it.

⬇️ https://t.co/QBktQ5DoPJ — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) November 18, 2024 I later asked if he'd ever appear again & they said Wonderman would go on to reappear in the next Avengers film with a newly formed team to go up against whatever was coming.



(Let me reiterate once again that this was old info and i no longer know if that's what they're doing.) — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) November 18, 2024

It also sounds like we'll be seeing more from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the coming days as well.

Despite initial reports, all core four cast members of ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ are in Oviedo, Spain for four days of filming.



Sarah Niles was also in the area ahead of filming that starts tomorrow pic.twitter.com/2gKRyC69R2 — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) November 19, 2024

