WONDER MAN Teaser Trailer Reveals A Unique New Spin On Simon Williams' Origin Story (And A Big Return)

As part of Marvel Television's 2025 slate preview, we have a first look at Wonder Man ahead of its release on Disney+ next December.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing Simon Williams and, in this brief preview, we discover that he's an actor auditioning for the lead role in a movie called "Wonder Man."

Marvel Studios is clearly putting a different spin on the Avenger here and we'd imagine he'll somehow acquire powers during this story...unless he already has them, of course. Either way, this misadventure is something Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Sir Ben Kingsley appears to be at the centre of as the returning Trevor Slattery.

Wonder Man may be a standalone story about Simon pretending to be the hero he's playing on screen but given how powerful the character is in the comics, we'd be flabbergasted if this series doesn't end with the MCU getting a new heavy-hitter.

You can watch the first footage from Wonder Man below. A few additional snippets can be found in the full Marvel Television preview trailer here.

First teaser for Marvel Television’s ‘WONDER MAN’ has been released.



Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, Werner Herzog & Lauren Glazier. pic.twitter.com/CqrKpc6tE4 — Wonder Man News (@WonderManNews) October 30, 2024

Earlier this year, we caught up with Grim Reaper actor Demetrius Grosse to discuss his role in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot and asked if there was anything he could tease about his MCU debut.

"Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man," the actor told us. "This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

There's no sign of him in this sneak peek, though we can't help but wonder (no pun intended) whether this version of the character will be Simon's co-star in "Wonder Man."

Wonder Man made his Marvel Comics debut in the pages of Avengers #9 in 1964. Initially a villain, he was later retconned and became a hero (and an Avenger) in the 1970s. The Grim Reaper is his brother, and his brainwaves were used by Ultron as a basis for The Vision; later, he joined the West Coast Avengers and became a Hollywood star.

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is directing multiple episodes, with Destin Daniel Cretton reportedly tapped to helm the first two instalments. Andrew Guest is Head Writer. Wonder Man has previously been described as a "superhero satire" and "a love letter to LA and the industry."

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ next December.