Marvel Televsion 2025 Trailer Reveals First Look At DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, IRONHEART, MARVEL ZOMBIES, And More

Someone at Disney+ might have really screwed up.

Late last night, fans who played the first episode of Agatha All Along were treated to a new trailer revealing the first official footage from Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Ironheart, What If...? season 3, Marvel Zombies, Eyes of Wakanda, and even Wonder Man.

We imagine this was meant to debut alongside tonight's two-part finale, as Marvel Studios typically releases its teasers at prime time rather than when most of the world is asleep!

Regardless, we now have confirmation that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming on January 29, with Ironheart set for a June 24 launch, Eyes of Wakanda rolling out on August 6, Marvel Zombies eyeing October (right in time for Halloween), and Wonder Man confirmed for December.

The footage shown here includes an awful lot that wasn't in the trailers leaked from Comic-Con and D23 earlier this summer. In the case of Daredevil: Born Again, it seems we're in store for a hallway fight between the Man Without Fear and Bullseye, while Muse, The Punisher, and Mayor Wilson Fisk are also featured.

Riri Williams' new armour and The Hood both look badass, while Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda's animation styles are undeniably unique (the former looks vastly better than what surfaced on social media after D23).

We'll talk more about the other shows soon, though we know that Daredevil: Born Again will be a highlight for many of you. The series received a creative overhaul during production but that seems to have paid off in a big way if this action-packed preview is any indication.

You can watch the full Marvel Television trailer below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.