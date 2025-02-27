WONDER MAN Episode Count & Run-Times Confirmed; Series Described As A "Love Letter To Acting"

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum has shared some updates on the Wonder Man Spotlight series that's coming to Disney+, hyping the project up as "the best show no one's ever seen."

By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Marvel's next Spotlight series, Wonder Man, is heading to Disney+ this December, but aside from some stills and a first glimpse of some footage from the show via a brief teaser promo towards the end of last year, there hasn't really been much to report over the past couple of months.

Now, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, has shared some updates, and in addition to confirming the episode count, he's given Wonder Man his endorsement as "the best show no one's ever seen."

"Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel," the exec tells Collider. "It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

Winderbaum's comments align with previous reports that the series was developed as a superhero satire and “a love letter to LA and the industry." We've also heard that producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

As for the episode run-times, Winderbaum says they will vary.

"There's a little bit of some streaming leeway in the episode runtimes, so I think our shortest episode is 20-something, and our longest is, like, 40-something."

Along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man 4 - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

You can check out last year's teaser at the link below.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/27/2025, 9:38 AM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/27/2025, 10:05 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

I wish I could.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 2/27/2025, 9:39 AM
Will it be a hate email to writing, like most of MCU lately?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/27/2025, 9:41 AM
@TheyDont - I'm dead
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/27/2025, 9:43 AM
@TheyDont - Touche.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/27/2025, 9:52 AM
@TheyDont - 😂
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/27/2025, 9:42 AM
Can't wait for this flop
Repian
Repian - 2/27/2025, 9:45 AM
Wow, it's hard to remember which shows Disney has suspended and which ones it hasn't. I didn't remember Wonder Man.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/27/2025, 9:46 AM
Sounds like fun! Looking forward to it.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/27/2025, 9:47 AM
"Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever."

He's lying.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 9:52 AM
@TheFinestSmack - not necessarily. If it had been, " to be honest with you..." rather than " honestly", it would be a definite lie, but as is he may be telling the truth
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/27/2025, 9:56 AM
@ProfessorWhy - But then he says "I think it's the best show no one's ever seen" without claiming honesty or truth, and now I have no idea if he's being real with me or not.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 10:01 AM
@TheFinestSmack - well, I can't lie, he seems to be talking out his ass
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 2/27/2025, 10:02 AM
@ProfessorWhy @Clintthahamster- Anytime someone uses their words to tell you what they are or imply what they are I have questions.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 10:06 AM
@TGDestroyer - so you'd prefer people to speak of themselves using sign or telepathy?
Huskers
Huskers - 2/27/2025, 9:47 AM
A love letter to acting, Disney always knows exactly what we want to see in a superhero show!
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 2/27/2025, 10:05 AM
@Huskers - The moment Feige made a billion dollars without Marvel's A-listers was the moment they realised they no longer need to appease the core fan base. Now it's just about telling whatever story their underqualified and over paid "creative" team churns out to appease the masses and slapping a random superhero on it.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/27/2025, 9:48 AM
I remember Nathan Fillion being rumored for this I think that would have been cool, guys got insane charisma.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 10:03 AM
@Matchesz - They pruned that timeline.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/27/2025, 9:48 AM

They are still doing this dogsh!t?? Incredible.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/27/2025, 9:49 AM
@DocSpock - I still don't think this is getting released. Or if it does, it'll be dropped all at once like Echo just to get it out of the way.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/27/2025, 10:04 AM
@TheFinestSmack -

Let's hope.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 9:49 AM
I'm looking forward to this. If watch Ben Kingsley fold his laundry, and Yahya always brings it. I just hope it's Wonderman
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 9:49 AM
@ProfessorWhy - *I'd
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/27/2025, 9:51 AM
I think it's gonna have the same impact as She-Hulk did for the MCU...

It'll be a fun watch, a little cringy, some introduction to new characters, but ultimately we'll be left wondering
what was the point to any of it.

I can't wait to see Trevor again and find out the MCU's take on Hollywood and the Superhero/Comicbook Movie trend.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/27/2025, 9:53 AM
@xfan320 - it’ll definitely be cringy on purpose
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/27/2025, 9:58 AM
@Matchesz - that's why I compared it to She-Hulk, because their level of cringe was also intentional.

It's also what divided a bunch of fans on She-Hulk though, because they couldn't understand the goofy tone the show was going for.

Wonder Man is gonna be another "Love it or Hate it"
Scenario.
fosdog
fosdog - 2/27/2025, 9:54 AM
You know, I used to be one of the most optimistic fans of comic related material. Lately, I just don't have much faith in DCU, MCU, ICU, LSU, AEIOU (sorry for the sarcasm). I see the showrunners/execs making these statements, "the best show no one's ever seen" and I think back to when James Gunn was saying that The Flash was one of the best comic book movies ever, and I just shake my head and laugh and think about how that train wreck turned out. I know they have to do what they can to try to hype whatever they are putting out, but c'mon, just say something like "we are proud of the product we put together", or "we are thankful to everyone who made this happen", or "our team has done their best to bring you the best product they can". Stop blowing smoke up our butts and telling us what you think will get us into theatres or watching your streaming service. Stop telling us it's the best thing since sliced bread. We don't care what you think. What we care about is, did you try to stay as true to the source material as you could, did you do your best to make the costumes as comic accurate as you could (at least I feel that way), or did you actually do your homework to try to understand what fans wanted? Just this ol boys opinion.
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/27/2025, 10:00 AM
Wonder Man: The Return of K.E.V.I.N.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 2/27/2025, 10:01 AM
20 some minutes? Why even bother?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/27/2025, 10:03 AM
Im actually excited about this. From what we have seen...looks very different and refreshing. Hope they nail it!
Matador
Matador - 2/27/2025, 10:03 AM
I don't know I might have watched it if Craig Robinson was Wonder Man that would have been hilarious.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 10:05 AM
Cool , sounds like it could be fun!!.

A 20-40 minute runtime sounds about right if they are indeed going for something in the vein of Silicon Valley , Dave & Barry (with the Hollywood satire) since those shows were about that range aswell.

I also like them going straight into making their version of Wonder Man into an actor rather then the industrialist he was before that in the mainline comics since it makes him more unique imo.

Anyway , I like Yahya as an actor aswell as Andrew Guest who write some of my favorite episodes of Community & B99 so looking forward to this!!.

supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/27/2025, 10:06 AM
but he is not telling us what will make this a very good comic book show. its great about the love letter stuff. but how will it be balanced with superhero stuff?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 10:06 AM
Cool , sounds like it could be fun!!.

A 20-40 minute runtime sounds about right if they are indeed going for something in the vein of Silicon Valley , Dave & Barry (with the Hollywood satire) since those shows were about that range aswell.

I also like them going straight into making their version of Wonder Man into an actor rather then the industrialist he was before that in the mainline comics since it makes him more unique imo.

Anyway , I like Yahya as an actor aswell as Andrew Guest who wrote some of my favorite episodes of Community & B99 so looking forward to this!!.

