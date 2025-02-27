WONDER MAN Episode Count & Run-Times Confirmed; Series Described As A "Love Letter To Acting"

Marvel's next Spotlight series, Wonder Man, is heading to Disney+ this December, but aside from some stills and a first glimpse of some footage from the show via a brief teaser promo towards the end of last year, there hasn't really been much to report over the past couple of months.

Now, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, has shared some updates, and in addition to confirming the episode count, he's given Wonder Man his endorsement as "the best show no one's ever seen."

"Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel," the exec tells Collider. "It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

Winderbaum's comments align with previous reports that the series was developed as a superhero satire and “a love letter to LA and the industry." We've also heard that producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

As for the episode run-times, Winderbaum says they will vary.

"There's a little bit of some streaming leeway in the episode runtimes, so I think our shortest episode is 20-something, and our longest is, like, 40-something."

Along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man 4 - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

You can check out last year's teaser at the link below.