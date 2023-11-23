HUNTRESS Korean-Language DCU Movie Rumored To Have Enlisted THE VILLAINESS Director Jung Byung-Gil

HUNTRESS Korean-Language DCU Movie Rumored To Have Enlisted THE VILLAINESS Director Jung Byung-Gil HUNTRESS Korean-Language DCU Movie Rumored To Have Enlisted THE VILLAINESS Director Jung Byung-Gil

We first heard about DC Studios' (rumored) plans to develop a Korean Huntress movie back in July, and the project is reportedly moving forward with Jung Byung-Gil (The Villainess) at the helm...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2023 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Birds of Prey

Back in July, a rumor did the rounds that DC Studios was developing a Korean-language movie based on The Huntress as part of the DCU's "Chapter 2" slate, and we're now hearing that the project has found a director.

According to @rDCEUleaks (who has shared accurate DC-based info in the past), the film is now officially moving forward with South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Jung Byung-gil (Action Boys, The Villainess, Afterburn) in talks to write and direct.

We have very little to go on, but it seems highly unlikely that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will reprise her Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) as Helena Bertinelli - although her cast-mate Margot Robbie is rumored to return as Harley Quinn in the DCU at some point.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has yet to comment on the original rumor, but he is a big fan of Byung-gil's work, and shared the following to his Instagram account during a visit to Seoul while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

A foreign-language DCU movie featuring what will presumably be a largely unknown (to U.S. audiences) cast is certainly an intriguing - and potentially risky - prospect, but if recent superhero films' box office performances are any indication, fans are clamouring for something a little different.

Again, Gunn has yet to weigh in on this one, but the fact that he will usually outright debunk any inaccurate reports may bode well for the Huntress rumor being on the level.

What do you make of this? Would you be interested in a Korean Huntress movie? Who would you cast in the lead role? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.

"It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya."

DC Studios Reportedly Planning A HUNTRESS Project And It Will Be A Korean-Language Movie
Related:

DC Studios Reportedly Planning A HUNTRESS Project And It Will Be A Korean-Language Movie
DC Studios Boss James Gunn Debunks Wild Rumor About Margot Robbie's DCU Future As HARLEY QUINN
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Debunks Wild Rumor About Margot Robbie's DCU Future As HARLEY QUINN
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2023, 9:50 AM
I'm in. And the Huntress costume is friggin' hot
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 9:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - I know you are but what am I 💋
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2023, 9:58 AM
@McMurdo - um,
TheClunges - 11/23/2023, 11:11 AM
@McMurdo - sore
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 12:25 PM
@TheClunges - ow ow!
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 9:51 AM
IDK why but I love the idea of Korean Huntress. I love MEW. I can see them recasting her tho but perhaps not.
AmazingFILMporg - 11/23/2023, 10:59 AM
@McMurdo -


But will it be woke? You said race swapping is woke😐...
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 12:18 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I said virtue wanking is woke
Origame - 11/23/2023, 1:14 PM
@McMurdo - ?si=T1abXylbWQW9WXsf
GhostDog - 11/23/2023, 9:56 AM
Bro if they got the director of The Villainess and Carter for this…

Gunn is cooking something fierce. “I want to do a Korean action packed spin on this character. Hire a noted Korean action director then.” It should all be that easy. Korean action/thriller cinema is another level.
tmp3 - 11/23/2023, 9:59 AM
@GhostDog - This is BY FAR his most exciting rumor. If THIS is the kind of stuff he’s cooking, and not more Muschietti-types, we might be in for something special…
GhostDog - 11/23/2023, 10:06 AM
@tmp3 - for real. I’ve always wanted to see so many Korean directors bring their style over here (let them cook though, don’t bottle how creative they normally are). We’ve now got Bong, but there’s o much more. We want to see this barely known, yet crazy talented foreign creator helm this big IP flick and know it’ll never happen. Gunn is making it happen if this is true.

Been obsessed with Korean cinema for years, particularly the thrillers and action, and if Gunn can get one of them to helm a big IP and let them really put their stamp on it, all respect to him. He’s opening some potentially amazing floodgates.
tmp3 - 11/23/2023, 10:10 AM
@GhostDog - on god dude some of the best conversations i’ve had on here was geeking out over asian cinema with you haha. [frick]ing love what Korea’s doing rn; in many ways they feel like the forefront for genre story-telling rn - movies like Decision to Leave and Parasite kind of cross the conventions of most narrative American film. 90’s Hong Kong is another period where the creativity on film was just next-level. If Gunn can find a way to distil that energy onto something that’s turned as lethargic as the superhero genre…
GhostDog - 11/23/2023, 11:20 AM
@tmp3 - lethargic is the right word to describe the state of cbms right now. The kind of creativity korean cinema traffics in may be the right energy needed to reinvigorate things.

I recommend Ballerina, if you’re looking for a recent Korean action release that’s damn good. The visuals and soundtrack Are something else. And Return to Seoul is on my watchlist too. More of a drama thriller but I’ve heard good things
GhostDog - 11/23/2023, 9:59 AM
Feels like a vehicle for Pom
tmp3 - 11/23/2023, 10:00 AM
@GhostDog - Shame this movie kind of just came and went. I loved it but idk why they decided to release it before the apocalypse of Barbenheimer
DarthAlgar - 11/23/2023, 10:02 AM
@GhostDog - I don't want a Huntress with a thick Canadian accent.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/23/2023, 10:11 AM
@GhostDog - she was fantastic in MI DR PartI. I'm sold on her for huntress
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2023, 10:14 AM
@GhostDog - I would be down for that

She proved her action mettle in Dead Reckoning imo.
NinnesMBC - 11/23/2023, 10:31 AM
@tmp3 - Probably because they put their release date flag before Barbenheimer even becamea thing and had no idea both films opening at the same time was gonna eclipse anything else at cinemas.
tmp3 - 11/23/2023, 10:02 AM
This is too [frick]ing cool to be true so i’ll take it as a truckload of salt for now, but the possibilities for this are endless
DrReedRichards - 11/23/2023, 10:31 AM
@tmp3 -

Half agree, half disagree.

I have no doubt that Gunn and Safran actively want to cook something like that. What I doubt is how loose Zaslav's leash is on them, and how far it extends to actually allow them something out of the box like that.
cyclopsprime - 11/23/2023, 10:45 AM
@DrReedRichards - maybe if the budget was really low
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 10:52 AM
@tmp3 - completely agree. The “possibilities” for this are endless. Execution depends on how they approach it, and how much they want it connected to the DCU. Gunn looks at the overall timeline and lore, Safran looks at the business and marketability. Zaslav looks at the numbers, that’s why he has Safran with Gunn.
batmanink - 11/23/2023, 1:55 PM
@DrReedRichards - I really hope they earn that with chapter 1, but this being chapter 2 worries me. He’s already announced a load of chapter 1 projects and said that’s not even everything he has planned for chapter 1. He’s still got to survive Aquaman 2, then explain Xolo Maridueña being carted over to his universe but Blue Beetle (the movie) not being part of the DCU. Then execute like a dozen chapter 1 projects with a high rate of success. That’s a pretty tall order. But if he does it right, he’s earned this kind of outside the box project.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 10:13 AM
This is a weird one. One the one hand, there’s great potential but in the other hand, DCU chapter has not even been announced officially. We just have chapter one, so seems too soon. Especially given that we don’t have complete info on chapter movies yet!
NinnesMBC - 11/23/2023, 10:40 AM
@worcestershire - Pretty much, they only announced half of Chapter 1 yet this leak (along with others) are on Chapter 2 grounds and by when that'll be? 2028? 2029?
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 10:46 AM
@NinnesMBC - precisely
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2023, 10:13 AM
That would be cool but I would rather Byung bring his style & sensibilities to the story of Helena Bertinelli rather then just make a Korean Language Huntress film…

The former sounds like a more exciting option to me but we’ll see.
FireandBlood - 11/23/2023, 10:31 AM
Most interesting project Gunn’s got lined up
AmazingFILMporg - 11/23/2023, 10:59 AM
@FireandBlood -


Let's see if it will be labeled as woke for swapping the race of the characters 🤡....
FireandBlood - 11/23/2023, 11:03 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - Oh, it will be
NinnesMBC - 11/23/2023, 10:45 AM
Assuming this is true then this Huntress could either be a race-swapped, new origin story for the character because Helena Bertinelli isn't Korean. The only other option would be to use the other character that used that mantle before, Paula Brooks who also went by Tigress and best exposure was in the TV Stargirl series.

It's a bold project (along with countless other rumored ones that same same account has been spreading lately) but the weird part is that this is a Chapter 2 kind of scoop when there's only half of Chapter 1 in pre-development.
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2023, 10:53 AM
@NinnesMBC - I never thought about Paula Brooks but given that the character I have seen been of Vietnamese or Korean descent , that could work.
Blergh - 11/23/2023, 10:59 AM
Forgot this movie was happening, I generally like the idea of non-US studios getting the licenses to big franchises and making movies in their styles.

Just imagine a Japanese Alien movie in the style of Junji Ito, a dark and edgy Batman made in Sweden, a German spin-off to Taken or a surrealist French take on Doctor Strange.

Making franchises accessible to more studios by licensing them out would be amazing in terms of creativity
NightBoyWonder - 11/23/2023, 11:00 AM
Holy SHIT. I love this idea. Hell I’d love to see more innovation in comic book media like this if true.
Nightmare - 11/23/2023, 11:13 AM
Dam this reminds me of the Gareth Evans Deathstroke movie we never got. These types of projects are what's really gonna set DC apart from Marvel. Gunn's on fire if this happens.
Blergh - 11/23/2023, 11:21 AM
@Nightmare - just imagine a badass Deathstroke movie in the type of „The Raid“ shot in Taiwan!
Could even get a bigger actor if Slade is mostly masked
MARVELFAN1995 - 11/23/2023, 11:19 AM
I mean this could be just a situation where Huntress' target is in Korea, it could still be the Helena Bertinelli Huntress in the story. A race-swap isn't even needed, just have her speak Korean most of the time since she's in the country.
DocSpock - 11/23/2023, 11:48 AM

@AmazingFILMporg -

"Let's see if it will be labeled as woke for swapping the race of the characters 🤡...."

You know, you say "woke" more than anyone else on this site.

Are you a closet normal person or just trying to act like one in a sneaky subtle way?
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder