HUNTRESS Korean-Language DCU Movie Rumored To Have Enlisted THE VILLAINESS Director Jung Byung-Gil

Back in July, a rumor did the rounds that DC Studios was developing a Korean-language movie based on The Huntress as part of the DCU's "Chapter 2" slate, and we're now hearing that the project has found a director.

According to @rDCEUleaks (who has shared accurate DC-based info in the past), the film is now officially moving forward with South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Jung Byung-gil (Action Boys, The Villainess, Afterburn) in talks to write and direct.

We have very little to go on, but it seems highly unlikely that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will reprise her Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) as Helena Bertinelli - although her cast-mate Margot Robbie is rumored to return as Harley Quinn in the DCU at some point.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has yet to comment on the original rumor, but he is a big fan of Byung-gil's work, and shared the following to his Instagram account during a visit to Seoul while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

A foreign-language DCU movie featuring what will presumably be a largely unknown (to U.S. audiences) cast is certainly an intriguing - and potentially risky - prospect, but if recent superhero films' box office performances are any indication, fans are clamouring for something a little different.

Again, Gunn has yet to weigh in on this one, but the fact that he will usually outright debunk any inaccurate reports may bode well for the Huntress rumor being on the level.

"It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya."