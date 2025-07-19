James Gunn Admits There Was A Lot Riding On SUPERMAN's Success

James Gunn Admits There Was A Lot Riding On SUPERMAN's Success

Now that Superman is performing well at the box office, buoyed by positive word of mouth and critic reviews, James Gunn is admitting that there was a lot riding on the film's success.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 19, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Happy Sad Confused Podcast

If Superman had flopped or proved to be yet another DC Comics film that critics eviscerated, where would that leave the DCU and DC Studios?

I guess we'll never know, or one would have to enter a pocket universe to find out.

With Superman poised to approach or perhaps even eclipse the $400 million global box office mark this weekend and currently sitting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, DC Studios co-chief and director James Gunn is finally letting out a huge sigh of relief.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn admitted that he now has a huge weight off his shoulders.

"I have a strange way of approaching work. When I'm working, when I'm filming or writing, I really don't feel pressure- I'm having fun, that's my relief valve. That's a relieving time for me. But then outside of that, yeah, I felt a lot of pressure. I mean, there was a lot riding on this," said Gunn on Superman's critical and financial reception from the public.

"When I feel pressure, the first pressure is from all the people that worked on this movie- the department heads and the actors that believe in it so much and Peter Safran, they all believed in this project so much. From the beginning, everyone was just wholeheartedly, 100% in and if it comes out and it's crap, that just sucks."

"Also, we have Craig Gillespie working on Supergirl, Chris, Damon and Tom working on Lanterns, and James with Clayface so there's all these other people, working on these other projects that could have been bolstered or hampered by this movie- and thank God, they've all been bolstered by it."

Superman officially hit theaters on July 11, launching the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe, and setting the tone for what’s to come.

Despite Blue Beetle being the first DCU character to hit cinema screens, Superman is widely recognized as the true start of this new era.

Early box office numbers are strong, with projections now climbing past $600 million globally. Some analysts even believe it could cross the $700 million mark by the end of its run. The film, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is both written and directed by James Gunn, marking a fresh creative direction for the DCU.

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as a cunning Lex Luthor. The movie also introduces several other DC heroes: Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast includes Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Anthony Carrigan brings Metamorpho to life, while Milly Alcock surprises fans with a cameo as Supergirl.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Story Behind Henry Cavill's DC Ousting - And Throws Shade At The Rock?
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Story Behind Henry Cavill's DC Ousting - And Throws Shade At The Rock?
James Gunn Says WORLD's FINEST Is Not His Next Movie But The MAN OF STEEL Plays An Important Role
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Says WORLD's FINEST Is Not His Next Movie But The MAN OF STEEL Plays An Important Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/19/2025, 8:16 AM
I'm rewatching wonder woman 1984 it's better than I remember. Ww1984>love and thunder
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/19/2025, 8:19 AM
@AllsNotGood - and Thor ragnorock comedy have comedy from start to finish and in fight scenes
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/19/2025, 8:23 AM
@AllsNotGood - 1984 is a guilty pleasure of mines. Nowhere near as good as the original but I enjoy Kristen Wig & Pedro Pascal’s contributions to the film. I like the 80s setting. Bringing back Pine as Steve was so out of place, having him occupy someone else’s body…… errrrr ok lol. Yeah it’s pretty mediocre but I like it. Thor Love & Thunder isn’t as bad as people think. The movie has redeeming qualities that are overlooked. Not a patch on ragnarok but not a total disaster either. Still better than the dark world imo.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/19/2025, 8:26 AM
@dragon316 - comedy in that was stupid but was a better film
Mawat
Mawat - 7/19/2025, 8:28 AM
@AllsNotGood - The only reason Love and Thunder is so weird is because Korg is the narrator and Korg is weird. Wrap your brain around that and the movie is just fine. WW84 was trash in comparison to WW, but on it's own it's fine.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/19/2025, 8:38 AM
@Mawat - film was trash because of waititi it's not in fitting to that type of film the same reason nobody wants him to touch a marvel project again
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 7/19/2025, 8:55 AM
MAGATs love WW84 because she takes control of a man’s body, possesses it with her dead lover, and rapes it repeatedly, without his consent. This is the kind of stuff maga and other weird people get off on.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/19/2025, 9:27 AM
@AwesomePromoz - You SERIOUSLY see a problem being sexually taken advantage of by Gal Gadot dressed in a Wonder Woman costume?!?! 🙄
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 7/19/2025, 9:32 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - That’s a different issue. This is to do with the meta world of the movie, where heroic people wouldn’t do that. Not about me and Gal, which is private. That was very inferior heckling on your part. Boo.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/19/2025, 8:22 AM
I am so glad so many people liked the new Superman movie. Honestly.

For me it’s bittersweet. I really loved the man of steel and Batman versus Superman. Go ahead and make fun of me. I don’t care. It’s just what I like. The gritty, grungy and mature tone really did it for me of those movies. I really love them. I really wish that universe could live on.

I went and saw the new Superman last weekend. It was entertaining. But I really didn’t like it that much. Very goofy and corny and just not my taste. Again I’m glad other people liked it. So, I just thought it was silly. Especially when a giant monster is attacking the city and people are standing 30 feet away from it just looking up going “oh my God, a monster”. Literally just standing around staring. And not running away or anything. Made me feel like there was never really a threat to anyone in the movie. If people aren’t afraid of a giant monster smashing their city and they just stand there and stare at it then what are the stakes? Then he saves a girl who’s literally like playing hop scotch 20 feet away from where the monster is destroying stuff. Didn’t make sense.

At least in Snyder’s movies, I felt like they were stakes, people were in danger.

Sure, Lex executes a dude with a pistol. And then Superman tries to give him a peptalk at the very end instead of lasering his [frick]ing head off.

Anyways, glad you liked it. I’m bummed.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/19/2025, 8:34 AM
@JobinJ - I agree about the no stakes thing. My criticism is similar. It was too much at all times. Its like when you add sugar to every meal, suddenly a dessert doesnt taste great anymore. And thats the finale to me. The whole movie was like a 2 hour long finale
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/19/2025, 9:06 AM
@JobinJ - I could have given the humans acting dumb during the Kaiju battle a pass had Gunn addressed it in some way, like by having Lex say something like, Superman and and all these meta human's have turned humans into complacent drones, expecting other others to save them instead of doing it themselves, that story is right there but Gunn just dropped the ball on it.
Same with the idea someone brought up about Superman inspiring that civilian to try to help him and even died telling Superman to not tell Lex anything, instead of his death making Metamorpho rethink his trust that Lex would keep his word in not harming his son, that moment should have been the catalyst that inpired Metamorpho to become a hero, personafying Superman's actions as inspiration for more heroes, again it was right there but Gunn just didn't go there with it.
The film desperately needed at least a 2nd draft.
User Comment Image
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/19/2025, 9:08 AM
@JobinJ - You love MOS & BvS, wicked. A person of culture. I have to agree. I absolutely adore the darker, serious, maturer take on superheroes it’s just my preference. Nothing wrong with a comedic, lighthearted tone whatever floats people’s boats.
MOS is my favourite superman film and DC film by far. I don’t think anyone loves it as much as I do. Saw it four times in theatres. It’s like Christopher Nolan, David Goyer & Zack Synder read my mind because they gave me the superman film I always wanted to see.

James Gunn’s superman is fun with a couple of nice endearing moments and solid performances all round but ultimately the film is in vain. It’s dysfunctional, underwhelming and contrived.
The best analogy I can think of is Baskin n Robbins ice cream. The movie is like a large milkshake, you got all the colourful flavours in there, delicious right? But ingested, you realise it’s nothing but sugar, diary and fat. Empty calories that does not digest well.

Superman is regulated to crowd control. Superman isn’t the star of his own movie. Superman spends the entire movie on his back like a battery waiting to charge up to 100%. Superman feels like a discount/temu superman. An amateur in a world of superheroes. Honestly Guy Garderner, Terrific & Hawkgirl seemed far more competent.
There were no outstanding moments that made me say - WOW! The action is nowhere near as good as MOS. Superman is more defensive than offensive. I could go on.

I watched the original superman last night and I realised that film has better stakes, more weight and gravitas than this movie. That movie is incredibly outdated in terms of effects and what not but I was still engrossed by the execution, performances and story.

The third act of this movie is a mess, too chaotic. I don’t hate the movie, I will watch it again and it’s better than superman returns but it’s not the best superman movie, it's not a great movie at all. There’s room for improvement. I appreciate what Gunn is trying to do but the movie really didn’t need the justice gang in it at all. It just needed to be about superman and that’s it.

The movie has got absolutely nothing on MOS or BvS. Those movies have so much weight, suspense, depth. The action is thrilling. The stakes are high and the execution is masterful.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/19/2025, 9:27 AM
@JobinJ - How dare you to have an honest opinion around here? You have to shill the [frick] outta this movie or you're not a "true superman fan".
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/19/2025, 9:28 AM
@Canyoublush - right on man. I totally agree. I felt Superman was extremely weak in this movie. Getting his ass kicked and having trouble lifting things. I felt like this movie was made for kids, and that’s perfectly fine. Made for the Marvel goofy joke crowd. And I hope that people really loved it. I just didn’t like it at all.

Must be for real the costume was garbage.

I really love MoS as well as Batman versus Superman as much as you do. I’ve watched the doomsday battle from Batman versus Superman Probably 500 times. Just great movies with great soundtracks, and emotional stakes.

Something this movie lacked. The guy, Lex execute an innocent man right in front of Superman, and then when Superman catches him, he tries to give him a sweet peptalk. Instead of choking him the [frick] out.

It’s like, don’t worry if Superman catches you being very bad he’ll just give you a scolding and then put you in prison so you can escape and hurt more people.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 7/19/2025, 8:24 AM
Nooooo waaaaayUser Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/19/2025, 8:24 AM
To Zaslav, Gunn and all the fans: We are not out of the woods yet. There's a lot of spooky looking trees and it's dark.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/19/2025, 8:29 AM
@ObserverIO - Yeah; I would've waited at least another week to make these comments. It's doing great domestically, but we still don't know if it picked up overseas or not.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/19/2025, 8:29 AM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/19/2025, 8:27 AM
Jimmy finds himself in an advantageous position going forward as the new "Guiding Light" for the DCU due to the current-day lowering of expectations of studio and genre-fans as a whole. The CAPTAIN FALCON and THUNDERBOLTS movies have demonstrated that virtually anything (outside of a legitimate "event movie") with decent enough reviews and "OK" box-office returns will now be considered a success story. Significantly lowers the bar for him I think. And if his SUPES goes on to eventually tickle the under-belly of $500 million, he will be hailed as a savior! 🤓
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/19/2025, 9:12 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - Keep coping/cluelessly crying, failed troll 🤓
Latverian
Latverian - 7/19/2025, 8:30 AM
What's there to "admit"? That's a natural concern.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 8:35 AM
"Now that Superman is performing well at the box office..."

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/19/2025, 8:53 AM
@Forthas - Change the record and find a new hobby, even if your right and the majority are wrong your achieving nothing banging the same drum other than making you look a rather sad, pitiful person and can't be good for your mental health being so negative all the time and having everyone counter your online drudgery.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 9:12 AM
@Apophis71 -

"... even if your right and the majority are wrong your achieving nothing"

Except for being right and letting everyone know the truth!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 9:30 AM
@Forthas - Man of Steel wasn't a Box Office Success it was a Box Office FLOP and a Rotten Tomatoes. Why Man of Steel 2 was NEVER made.

Domestic = $291,045,518

International = $379,100,000

Worldwide = $670,145,518

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2025, 8:51 AM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 9:08 AM
@harryba11zack - A public service announcement sponsored by the House of El...

User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/19/2025, 9:16 AM
The tone was key. People wanted more of a lighthearted take on this character. And using Superman as a way to set-up a DC universe helped out a lot too. In comparison, Snyder and Goyer did the origin movie first, and started world-building in Batman v Superman.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 9:18 AM
WAS! Now the DCU everything is riding on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Success.

See you All Next Year.

User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/19/2025, 9:25 AM
Everything is riding on everyone forgetting about his tweets.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder