SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Story Behind Henry Cavill's DC Ousting - And Throws Shade At The Rock?

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Story Behind Henry Cavill's DC Ousting - And Throws Shade At The Rock?

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn breaks his silence on Henry Cavill's sudden exit as the Man of Steel, and appears to lay at least some of the blame at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's feet.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2025 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made sure to repeatedly spoil it in advance, Black Adam ended with the "surprise" return of Henry Cavill's Superman. 

Johnson, looking to change the hierarchy of how the DCEU was run, intended to spearhead a new slate of projects revolving around Black Adam, including a Hawkman movie, Man of Steel 2, and an eventual Black Adam/Superman crossover (he wanted nothing to do with Shazam, though).

Cavill's return was met with a positive response, and the actor even shot a cameo role in The Flash, alongside Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. 

Black Adam bombed, and DC Studios was formed shortly after. Led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the studio decided that a fresh start was best for the Man of Tomorrow and announced a Superman movie starring a new actor—David Corenswet—as Clark Kent. So, just as quickly as he announced his return, Cavill was forced to bid farewell to Supes. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Gunn revealed the true story behind Cavill's departure. 

"It’s terrible," he acknowledged. "Believe it or not, the day we were dealing with trying to figure out if we could take the job at DC Studios. The day the deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back. And I was like, 'What is going on? We know what the plan is. The plan was to come in and do Superman.' It was really unfair to him and a total bummer."

"There was a vacuum at the time and a lot of people were...they had a take on what they wanted to do at DC and they were trying to force their way and it was just never part of the equation for [WBD CEO] David Zaslan," Gunn added, seemingly throwing shade at Johnson (who, you may recall, attempted to force the studio's hand by leaking financial data to make Black Adam look like a hit and announcing a Hawkman movie).

Gunn continued, "We came in, and that was really unfortunate. I’m like, 'This poor guy.' [Henry] was an absolute gentleman and a great guy about it. He said, 'The only thing I ask is that I’m able to reveal it myself as opposed to coming from you guys.' And I’m like, 'That’s a class act.'"

Despite this being a disappointing end to Cavill's run as Superman, Gunn made it clear that he's open to working with the actor in the DCU. "I talked to him about it on that day," he confirmed. "I would love to put Henry in something."

It was deeply unfortunate to see things pan out the way they did, but there were clearly some crossed wires, and Cavill got caught up in them.

James Gunn Says WORLD's FINEST Is Not His Next Movie But The MAN OF STEEL Plays An Important Role
Related:

James Gunn Says WORLD's FINEST Is Not His Next Movie But The MAN OF STEEL Plays An Important Role
Bradley Cooper Was Initially Up For The Role Of Lex Luthor In SUPERMAN Before Being Cast As Jor-El
Recommended For You:

Bradley Cooper Was Initially Up For The Role Of Lex Luthor In SUPERMAN Before Being Cast As Jor-El

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/19/2025, 3:30 AM
Not a Snyder or Gunn person but they can ditch some of the old but bring back his favourites like his wife

It's all or nothing this universe will fail
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/19/2025, 4:05 AM
@AllsNotGood - you can see the future??
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2025, 4:41 AM
@AllsNotGood - "bring back"

She never even left 😅
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/19/2025, 3:38 AM
Hail James Gunn. I'm so sorry he has to suffer thru being interviewed by the utterly cloying Josh Horowitz for an hour
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/19/2025, 3:40 AM
To be fair to The Rock, he tried and sort of succeeded in bringing him back and was trying to steer a ship that was already lost, when there was no official captain. I don't think he had ill intent, but Black Adam was pretty poor. Henry was just caught in the middle at a time that people just lost interest.

Gunn's vision never had Cavill but a new iteration.

No one person is to blame but Cavill seems to be doing OK. Hope he comes back down the line in a crisis movie or as a new character.

That's my take on it at least.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/19/2025, 4:21 AM
@UnderBelly - here's my take, Gun could have kept Cavill as an elswords superman like Pattisons Batman but still do his own superman. He didnt have stop his superman on the spot like that and he didnt have ro write him out of the flash 👀

Gunn put a stop to Henry's and Tyler's superman so he could make his with 0 competition / other versions out there.

If Gunn had fully rebooted the universe I wouldn't have cared but he's saved his bits from the dceu and fired the people he wanted to reboot even though he could have been concluded in elsworld stories. 🤬
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/19/2025, 4:22 AM
**their stories could have been concluded**
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/19/2025, 4:14 AM
I would be kinda fun to bring back Cavill as someone like Metallo or even Darkseid down the line
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/19/2025, 4:16 AM
What a shit time that was to be a DC fan; thankfully Gunn managed to turn things around.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/19/2025, 4:30 AM
Cavill has the acting range of a blank of wood. Unless it is a silent motion-capture role, Gunn better keep him away.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 7/19/2025, 4:37 AM
How weird would it be seeing Cavill in the DCU after playing Superman though?
CuChulainn
CuChulainn - 7/19/2025, 4:44 AM
Probably the only time I'll agree with something Gunn said. Henry Cavill is a class act. By all accounts a true gentleman in the business and knows how to treat people with respect.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/19/2025, 4:47 AM
Gunn hiding behind David Zaslav 😮‍💨

I suspect the decision to kill batgirl came from Gunn and Zaslav turned it i to a tax write off 😬

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder