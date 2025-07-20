SUPERMAN Passes $400M Worldwide Despite Sluggish Overseas Haul; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Eyes $130+M U.S. Start

Superman made $57.2 million at the North American box office this weekend, bringing its 10-day domestic cume to a solid $235 million through Sunday.

However, the DC Comics superhero—who is typically perceived as a pro-American icon overseas—is struggling at the international box office. The movie earned $45.2 million this weekend, bringing its overseas total to $171.8 million. On the plus side, Superman has passed the $400 million mark and sits at $406.8 million globally.

This is a win for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, especially for a brand that was damaged almost beyond repair by the previous regime and flops like Black Adam and The Flash.

We've previously heard that executives will be pleased with a $500 million total, and Superman only needs to earn another $93.2 million to satisfy David Zaslav.

Posing a problem for Superman still is Jurassic World Rebirth. It passed $600 million worldwide this weekend, making $23.4 million in North America and another $40.3 million overseas.

F1: The Movie is also tempting moviegoers away from Superman, and it now sits at $460 million at the global box office. In terms of the weekend's new titles, I Know What You Did Last Summer made $13 million domestically and $11.6 million internationally for a $24.6 million worldwide start. Smurfs, meanwhile, has bombed with $11 million domestic and $22.6 million overseas for a global launch of only $33.6 million.

Next weekend will belong to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. According to The Hollywood Reporter, tracking has now risen to $130 million - $140 million, meaning Marvel's First Family will likely have a bigger North American debut than Superman's $125 million.

That's a win for Disney, particularly as Superman has already outgrossed Thunderbolts* ($383 million) and will fly past Captain America: Brave New World ($415 million) in a matter of days.

What did you decide to watch this weekend?

On the stage at Trilith shooting the barrel roll through the mountains. All the plates were shot previously in Svalbard. 7.26.24 pic.twitter.com/0YqzSyFWYI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2025

