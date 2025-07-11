UPDATE: SUPERMAN Soars To An Estimated $22.5 Million In Previews Ahead Of What Looks To Be An Epic Weekend

UPDATE: Superman exceeded expectations, earning an awesome $22.5 million, beating The Batman ($21.6 million) and setting the stage for a $130+ million opening weekend.

We're still a few hours away from confirmed figures coming in, but all signs are pointing to Superman being a super hit in North American theaters this weekend.

According to early estimates from Deadline, the DC Studios reboot is eyeing a $21+ million start from preview screenings. That includes the $2.8 million earned by the movie during Tuesday's Amazon Prime members screenings.

Superman is breaking records; not only has it landed the best start for a James Gunn movie (the previous record was held by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $17.5 million in 2023), but it's the best previews figure of 2025 so far, topping Lilo & Stitch ($14.5 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($12 million).

The sky is the limit for Superman, and despite conservative opening weekend estimates of $115 million - $130 million, the trade says, "[it] looks to be leaving all those projections in the dust."

For those eager to compare Superman to the DCEU, it has already surpassed the $9 million made by Man of Steel in 2013. That was, however, a different era for previews as they began at 10pm at the time, compared to Superman's 2pm start. The Batman did $21.6 million in previews in 2022, but Superman could/should beat it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. executives want Superman to make at least $500 million worldwide. If it hits that figure, they'll consider the movie a hit. However, "just as importantly, Warner needs audiences to love what they see and to be eager for more, because the movie is the launchpad for a new DC cinematic universe."

Superman also touches down in China this weekend, and we have a new poster you can check out below.

#Superman is an indescribable joy. What a beautiful, moving thrill ride of a film. @corenswet is the PERFECT Man of Steel. @JamesGunn has done it…if this is an indication of what’s to come from the DCU, then we’re in for a treat. pic.twitter.com/BP2xN85yIU — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) July 11, 2025 New Chinese poster for #Superman pic.twitter.com/V8MZZivh4m — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 11, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.