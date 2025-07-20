THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers: Natasha Lyonne And Sarah Niles' MCU Roles Have Been Revealed

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers: Natasha Lyonne And Sarah Niles' MCU Roles Have Been Revealed

Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) and Sarah Niles (The Sandman) play newly created characters in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and we can finally tell you who they are! Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

There's been a lot of intrigue surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps' supporting cast, and while John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been left on the cutting room floor, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles have remained a mystery to us. Well, until now, that is. 

In the production notes for the Marvel Studios movie, it's revealed that Niles, best known for Ted Lasso and F1: The Movie, plays Lynne Nichols. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, she's the Future Foundation's chief of staff and only has a small role in the reboot. 

Lyonne voiced the adult daughter of Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis in What If...? season 3, but plays another newly created character called Rachel Rozman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

We can tell you that she's introduced as a teacher on Yancy Street who strikes up a rapport with The Thing. There was speculation that Lyonne, who has impressed in Russian Doll and Poker Face, might be the MCU's Alicia Masters, but that is not the case.  

"There were a lot of things that ultimately ended up hitting the cutting room floor," The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman recently explained. "When we were building a '60s retro-future world, introducing all of these villains, introducing these four main characters as a group, as well as individually, introducing the idea of a child - there was a lot of stuff to balance in this movie and some things had to go ultimately in terms of shaping the film for its final version."

"It was heartbreaking not to include [Malkovich] in the final version of the movie because he's one of my very favorite humans and one of my biggest inspirations," he continued. "As a person who walks the line between theater and film and television, there's no one who is more inspiring than the founder of Steppenwolf Theater Company."

"What he's done on stage as an actor and what he's done as a director in theater as well as in film, and as just a film actor of incredible ability - I was honored he came to play," Shakman concluded. 

Malkovich was featured in the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it's unclear whether we'll eventually get to see what he brought to the table as Red Ghost in an officially released deleted scene. 

Stay tuned for more on the next MCU movie as we have it. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scene Was Directed By The Russos; More Glowing Reactions Land
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Post-Credits Scene Was Directed By The Russos; More Glowing Reactions Land
RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Post-Credits Scene Was Originally Going To Feature Chris Evans As Nomad - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Post-Credits Scene Was Originally Going To Feature Chris Evans As Nomad - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2025, 5:33 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/20/2025, 5:41 AM
@harryba11zack - Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps

User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/20/2025, 5:35 AM
The costumes look good, but cutting Malkovich and having a weak disjointed story isn't great.

This may ne the movie i watch tomorrow in a sneak - i hope not.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/20/2025, 5:37 AM
Marvel, Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios Fantastic Four First Steps.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2025, 6:53 AM
I think the prequel comic had revealed that Sarah Niles woukd be Lynn Nichols who was the Future Foundation Chief of staff and worked alongside Sue…

Even if it’s a small role , I’m sure she’ll do fine in it since she’s a good actress.

Speaking of good actresses in small roles , I wish instead of an original character in Rachel Rozman that they had Natasha playing a version of Deb Green who is also a school teacher in the comics and was Ben’s love interest in Mark Millar’s FF run but oh well.

User Comment Image

Not sure why create a character when a comic character already serves a similar function but oh well , not too big of an issue imo.

Still wish we got to see Malkovich’s Red Ghost in the film but hopefully he’s in a deleted scene down the line.

Anyway , still looking forward to the film!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder