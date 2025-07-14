SUPERMAN Actor Reveals First Look At Their [SPOILER] Costume; Gunn Shares Clip That Didn't Appear In The Movie

SUPERMAN Actor Reveals First Look At Their [SPOILER] Costume; Gunn Shares Clip That Didn't Appear In The Movie

We're still being careful about spoiling anything, but an actor who makes a brief appearance in Superman has now taken to social media to share some photos of themselves in full costume...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 14, 2025 08:07 PM EST
Although we're sure most of you have seen Superman at this stage, we're still being careful about ruining the movie's surprises, so if you haven't been to the theater yet and don't keep up with online rumors, be warned of spoilers from this point on.

At the beginning of the movie, just after Krypto drags the Man of Steel to his Fortress of Solitude, the Caretaker Robots play the holographic message Kal-El's biological parents sent with him to Earth ahead of the destruction of Krypton.

The recording gives us a brief first look at Bradley Cooper as Jor-El and Angela Sarafyan as Lara Lor-Van, and the latter has now taken to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos and a video of her character's Kryptonian attire. It remains to be seen of Sarafyan and/or Cooper will reprise their roles in the DCU, but there is definitely potential to explore the characters' villainous natures (more here) in other projects.

Director James Gunn has also shared a brief clip that didn't feature in the movie (we're not sure if this counts as a "deleted scene"), as we get to see some of the damage Krypto caused in the Fortress in Superman's absence.

Check out the posts below, along with an impressive fan-made poster for the movie.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN BTS Featurette And Photos Spotlight David Corenswet's First Day On Set As The Man Of Steel
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 8:21 PM
I’ll probably see it a third time this weekend
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/14/2025, 8:23 PM
Excellent casting. Saw it 3 times already, going again next week!
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/14/2025, 8:30 PM
@Pictilli - I saw it three times too. Going to take my dad tomorrow. Tuesdays at my local theater sell tickets for 5 dollars.
Gambito
Gambito - 7/14/2025, 8:24 PM
I like that they steered away from the S logo being the family crest for once
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/14/2025, 8:31 PM
@Gambito - I was kind of hoping that at the end of the movie he was going to change his symbol to a more traditional s to reflect that he’s more human than anything else but it is what it is.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/14/2025, 8:32 PM
🚫
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2025, 8:40 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/14/2025, 8:45 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - ❓
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2025, 8:33 PM
I like the white look and costume overall for both Lara & Jor-El…

In regards to their message ,. I think there might be some wiggle room there for interpretation for the future if Gunn or whoever wants to explore that more…

Given Cooper & Sarafyan’s performance in that hologram , they don’t seem outwardly evil but more resigned & remorseful to me so perhaps they are doing what they felt was right in trying to save their son but also continue Krypton’s legacy on a new planet by any means necessary since they were about to die.

If in the future we get a Jor El or Lara (maybe even both) that are still alive , we could have Superman confront them and make them realize that they were wrong to say that to him thus making them more dimensional & complex then they had been before though that’s just me spitballing.

I just hope they don’t retcon it by saying the message was indeed fake or whatever because I liked how it’s narrative purpose played into Clark’s arc in this film of embracing his humanity even moreso so I don’t want that to be muddled or negated.
Robby
Robby - 7/14/2025, 8:42 PM
Im seeing it for the 5th time this weekend

