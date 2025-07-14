SUPERMAN Has Reportedly Been Censored For Its Release In India For A Surprising Reason

Superman does include a few examples of profanity and at least one relatively shocking scene (Lex's game of Russian Roulette), but it's probably difficult to imagine the largely family-friendly film causing much offence to any country's film regulatory board.

Even so, it's now come to light that James Gunn's DCU reboot has been censored for its release in India.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded several cuts, including the removal of an eight-second “foul gesture” (Guy Gardner’s middle-finger ring constructs), and some “sensual visuals.” Apparently, two kissing scenes were removed: Clark and Lois kissing in her apartment near the start of the movie, and their passionate mid-air smooch after the final battle.

Superman was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate in India, with 41 seconds of deletions in the final theatrical release, and fans are not happy.

CBFC deletes 33-second-long ‘sensual visual’ in Superman.



FFS, it's a PG-13 rated SUPERMAN movie! This country sucks. https://t.co/WAw4upcaZF — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) July 10, 2025

cbfc is so dogshit in our country. so many other stories just pending to be released because these guys just won’t give them the certificate. https://t.co/T8Ok32dVYc — Humble Boy (@humblepicture) July 11, 2025

If this is true, this is RIDICULOUS!!! Some ridiculous crap happens every day. Every. Damn. Day.



Sure this is the least of our worries but is something done about anything else? There is some crap every day. Every. Damn. Day. https://t.co/Kwg7fKSe0M — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreyadhan13) July 11, 2025

Kissing is a sacred act of love, but our country makes it look like a crime.



Internet can do wonders. The next movement should be started in order to abolish the CBFC.



They ruined Oppenheimer, F1 & now Superman.



We should have a CERTIFICATION BOARD, not a censor board. https://t.co/cQkONMuvcA — 𝘼𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 (@abasu4ever) July 11, 2025

Completely with @shreyadhan13 here!!



India's CBFC is Utter Stupid & Crappy as Hell!

Why do you always do this?!



In 2023 it was for Oppenheimer and in 2025 it was for #F1TheMovie (the Middle Finger emoji which was changed).



Now again for #Superman . Ugh, it gets to the nerves! pic.twitter.com/DQ19nCp153 — Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) July 11, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."