SUPERMAN Has Reportedly Been Censored For Its Release In India For A Surprising Reason

James Gunn's Superman has had a number of scenes trimmed or cut completely for its India release, with the Central Board of Film Certification coming under fire for demanding the decision...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 14, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Superman does include a few examples of profanity and at least one relatively shocking scene (Lex's game of Russian Roulette), but it's probably difficult to imagine the largely family-friendly film causing much offence to any country's film regulatory board.

Even so, it's now come to light that James Gunn's DCU reboot has been censored for its release in India.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded several cuts, including the removal of an eight-second “foul gesture” (Guy Gardner’s middle-finger ring constructs), and some “sensual visuals.” Apparently, two kissing scenes were removed: Clark and Lois kissing in her apartment near the start of the movie, and their passionate mid-air smooch after the final battle.

Superman was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate in India, with 41 seconds of deletions in the final theatrical release, and fans are not happy.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2025, 4:12 PM
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/14/2025, 4:13 PM
I love Indian cinema (though I have a hard time keeping up) but their aversion to depicting sexuality is increasingly absurd, especially considering the extent to which violence is increasingly prominent.

