THE ODYSSEY Set Photo Reveals New Look At Matt Damon In Full Armor As Greek Hero Odysseus

A new photo from the set of The Odyssey reveals a full look at Bourne franchise star Matt Damon in full armour as Odysseus. We also have news on when tickets for the movie are set to go on sale...

By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2025 06:07 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Odyssey is currently shooting on the Moray Firth coast in Scotland. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Matt Damon, who plays Greek hero Odysseus, has been spotted in full costume on set. Tom Holland and Zendaya are also thought to be on hand to film scenes for the movie.

This new look doesn't reveal much, but Damon looks suitably impressive in the armour. However, while excitement for Christopher Nolan's next movie continues to increase a year ahead of its release, there's still no sign of the teaser trailer playing in theaters before Jurassic World Rebirth.

As a reminder, The Odyssey sneak peek opens with a shot of the sea, and a voice that says, "Darkness. Zeus' law smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a King since my master died. He knew it wasn't a winnable war, and then somehow, somehow, he won it." 

Jon Berthal's character can then he heard stating, "I know nothing of Odysseus, not since Troy." Tom Holland, who is clearly playing Telemachus, replies, "I have to find out what happened to my father. When did you last see him?"

The actor's face is shown after shots of a beach and men on horses racing towards a large black horse that may have broken off a ship or something similar. He appears to cry as Bernthal's character (Antinous, perhaps) responds by shouting around the room, "Who has a story about Odysseus? You? You have a story? Some say he's rich, some say he's poor. Some say he perished, some say he's in prison. What say you?"

"In prison?" Telemachus asks, prompting Bernthal's character to declare, "What kind of prison can hold a man like that?" After a few more shots of soldiers, we see Matt Damon's Odysseus at sea, floating on a piece of wreckage—a raft, perhaps—unconscious or dead.

It concludes with "THE ODYSSEY," and is very much just a teaser for what looks to be Nolan's most unique movie to date. 

Variety is also reporting that tickets for IMAX 70mm screenings of The Odyssey will go on sale on Thursday, July 17, a year before this fantasy epic lands in theaters. Don't be shocked if that teaser gets an online release this week to coincide with that first wave of tickets becoming available.

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, and Mia Goth.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.

When Will THE ODYSSEY Trailer Be Officially Released? Here's What We Know (As 4K Version Leaks Online)
When Will THE ODYSSEY Trailer Be Officially Released? Here's What We Know (As 4K Version Leaks Online)
THE ODYSSEY: HD Version Of Leaked Teaser Now Online Along With New Theatrical Poster
THE ODYSSEY: HD Version Of Leaked Teaser Now Online Along With New Theatrical Poster

tmp3
tmp3 - 7/15/2025, 6:07 PM
Damon’s physique for this film is just awesome. Dude saw Fiennes’ physique as Odysseus and said “hold my beer (it’s not macro friendly anyways)”.

Way too excited for this film. My favorite director working adapting my favorite poem of all time (which I’ve been day dreaming to get a big budget movie for ages) with a cast this good just sounds too good to be true
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 6:11 PM
hes waving at meee
User Comment Image
Robby
Robby - 7/15/2025, 6:14 PM
Ever since Dunkirk, Nolan movies have been on a steady decline in terms of quality. Sad.
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/15/2025, 6:17 PM
@Robby - Oppenheimer is his best movie ever ngl

