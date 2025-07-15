THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Runtime Officially Revealed As Rating Reveals Some Potential Story Spoilers

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Runtime Officially Revealed As Rating Reveals Some Potential Story Spoilers

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' runtime has been officially revealed, and with that comes details from the BBFC on everything from the extent of the reboot's fight scenes to "brief comic buttock nudity."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

After endless speculation, The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally has an official runtime. The BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) has rated the movie 12A—a PG-13 equivalent—and confirmed it will run for 114 minutes and 29 seconds. 

This 1 hour, 54 minute runtime puts the MCU reboot in the same ballpark as Doctor Strange, Thor, and Ant-Man. Superman was a little longer at 129 minutes (2 hours, 9 minutes), but it seems the days of 2-hour blockbusters are officially back. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't need to be a three-hour epic, and provided the story is told well and the characters are treated with respect, 114 minutes might be the sweet spot for a movie with the potential to be one of the summer's biggest hits. 

The BBFC has also revealed some minor spoilers in its rating, including what sounds like a pretty intense moment for Reed Richards (he's "violently stretched," apparently) and a clash between the pregnant Sue Storm and either Galactus or the Silver Surfer. 

"A man's body is violently stretched in order to cause pain, although the context is supernatural. During fantastical fight sequences, opponents punch others and fire blasts of energy and beams of fire."

"People are chased and attacked by powerful enemies, including when a pregnant woman is pursued by a villain seeking her unborn child as she goes into labour. A fantastical being threatens to bring about an apocalypse."

"There is use of mild bad language (‘bullshit’), as well as use of milder terms such as ‘Jesus’, 'God' and 'hell'."

"There are occasional references to sex, including when a woman suggests how she became pregnant."

"A man's face has bloody cuts in the aftermath of violence."

"There is very brief comic buttock nudity."

"There are references to the deaths of loved ones; however, such remarks are brief and do not feature strong detail. References are also made to a couple struggling to conceive a child."

In related news, more in-universe magazine covers featuring Marvel's First Family have also been revealed. We'll be on the lookout for Sue Storm's, as that's yet to find its way online. 

image host
image host
image host
image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS In-Universe Time Magazine Covers Spotlight Marvel's First Family
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS In-Universe Time Magazine Covers Spotlight Marvel's First Family
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPS Human Torch Actor Joseph Quinn On Teaming Up With Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPS Human Torch Actor Joseph Quinn On Teaming Up With Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/15/2025, 2:07 PM
AWESOME!

User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 7/15/2025, 2:08 PM
"There is very brief comic buttock nudity."

Gotta be The Thing's ass!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 2:10 PM
@Irregular - Grimm, you looks good, won't you back that thing up!




I'll Let myself out.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 7/15/2025, 2:34 PM
@Nomis929 - And don't come back! I kid, I kid...
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 2:36 PM
@SpideyQuad -

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/15/2025, 2:44 PM
@Irregular - It certainly won’t be Sue’s.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/15/2025, 2:57 PM
@mountainman - User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/15/2025, 3:09 PM
@Irregular - Perhaps they're adapting the time an angry woman cut off his.....thing.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/15/2025, 3:11 PM
@mountainman - that is unfortunate
mountainman
mountainman - 7/15/2025, 3:13 PM
@SummersEssex - It would certainly be the most pleasant pair of buttocks to see of the main cast, which is precisely why we are unlikely to see those cheeks.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 2:09 PM
We've seen worse
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/15/2025, 3:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg - If you take away the stretchy aspect, what she just did to a person would be just about too gory to show.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/15/2025, 3:11 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I have a sudden yearning for Twizzlers Pull & Peel.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 3:12 PM
@IAmAHoot - Hey pal, back off, you have no idea what she sacrificed.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/15/2025, 2:11 PM
An hour and fifty-FOUR minutes…
User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 7/15/2025, 2:19 PM
@soberchimera - Dammn, that would be FANTASTIC.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 2:13 PM
It should be 4 hours and 44 minutes. }:)



Okay, I'll just leave now.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 2:14 PM
Funnily enough , I’m pretty sure that’s the longest FF movie till date since FF 2005 was 106 minutes while Rise of The Silver Surfer & Fant4stic was 92 and 100 mins each.

Anyway ultimately imo , it doesn’t matter how long or short a movie is but how they utilize the time they have and on what…

One can’t really say if a movie should have been longer or shorter until one sees it so I’ll reserve judgement till then.

Also….𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐧𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐲."

User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/15/2025, 2:16 PM
Hans't this been released for a while? When I bought my tickets a week ago it said 1 hr. 55 min. on AMC's site
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2025, 2:20 PM
This is the same runtime as Superman, and that honestly felt like it could've used an additional 15-20 minutes, so hopefully that isn't the case here as well.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2025, 2:29 PM
@TheJok3r - thank you for being honest about Superman feeling like it needed an additional 15-20 minutes of runtime.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2025, 2:28 PM
Guarantee the humorous butt scene is just the Johnny billboard we've seen in the previews.
hainesy
hainesy - 7/15/2025, 3:01 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I was hoping for the Thing's rocky ass
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/15/2025, 3:13 PM
@TheFinestSmack - we can only dream
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/15/2025, 2:30 PM
Surprised by the brevity. Story must be very straightforward. Could be a good thing but hope it doesnt feel too rushed! I like a well paced 2 hour movie.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/15/2025, 2:32 PM
comicbuttockmovies.com
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 3:03 PM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/15/2025, 2:34 PM
Less than 2 hours and they have basically showed us everything with trailers and TV spots. There's no chance im watching this in theaters.
AnEye
AnEye - 7/15/2025, 2:38 PM
@Nonameforme - There's no chance im watching this in theaters.
User Comment Image
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 7/15/2025, 2:35 PM
"There are occasional references to sex, including when a woman suggests how she became pregnant."

LMAO. "Reed...I think I might be pregnant due to the sex we had recently. What do you think?"
rockinsokinrobo
rockinsokinrobo - 7/15/2025, 2:56 PM
@kaijunexus - hahahahahhahahahahahhaaaaa please let that be true the sex ahhahahahahhhhaaa. Whew, marvel.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 7/15/2025, 2:36 PM
Copper toned
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 2:39 PM
Gotta say, the Thing look pretty accurate on that cover.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/15/2025, 3:01 PM
...the [frick] is wrong with Quinn's face ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder