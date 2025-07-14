SUPERMAN's Lower-Than-Expected International Box Office Haul Could Be A Big Problem In The Long Run

Despite a robust marketing campaign, Superman only made $95 million at the international box office this weekend, raising concerns about just how high the Man of Tomorrow will ultimately fly overseas...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: The Wrap

Superman opened to an estimated $122 million in North America this weekend, adding $95 million from overseas for a $217 million global bow. 

It's a strong start for the DC Studios reboot, but one that's raised concerns about just how high the Man of Steel will fly in the weeks ahead. Jurassic World Rebirth took an expected bite out of the movie, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps is also fast approaching.

Fortunately, neither Smurfs nor I Know What You Did Last Summer are expected to pose much of a threat to Superman during its second weekend in theaters. The Wrap has, however, shared some valid concerns about the blockbuster's performance overseas. 

Superman fell short of initial expectations with its $95 million international haul, meaning only 44% of its global cume came from those markets. That's left North America and Canada to do the heavy lifting, especially after it only grossed $13.3 million combined from China, Japan, and South Korea.

The movie also made less than expected in Europe, with a combined $9.6 million from France, Italy, and Spain. In the UK, it opened with $9.8 million, a decent start, albeit one likely negatively impacted by a recent heatwave in the country. 

As the trade explains, "Along with general superhero fatigue internationally, Superman has never been the global box office draw that Batman is thanks to Christopher Nolan’s 'Dark Knight' trilogy."

"While there have been some arguments that the decline of the U.S.’s image under Donald Trump is impacting a hero that for decades was associated with 'Truth, Justice and the American Way' — even with Gunn downplaying that last part in his film — box office history suggests it’s not that simple."

Elaborating on that, the piece points out that 51% of Superman Returns' $391 million global gross came from domestic receipts. Man of Steel fared a little better with 56% of its $670 million haul coming internationally, but it also had the advantage of Christopher Nolan's name being attached to it a year after The Dark Knight Rises was released in theaters. 

As a result, "Superman is shaping up to be a domestic-driven title." That stacks the odds against it being a huge hit, though we recently learned that Warner Bros. Discovery executives will be happy with an eventual $500 million haul. 

While that figure won't lead to it turning a huge profit, it's enough for Superman to be considered a moderate success, a welcome change of pace for the DC brand after a series of box office flops like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Throw in the positive reviews, and the DCU is off to a good start. It will just be up to the likes of Supergirl and Clayface to build on this momentum, along with whatever it is Gunn has planned for 2027. Superman needs to have a great second weekend, though.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now playing in theaters. 

DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/14/2025, 11:43 AM

Very good movie. But box office may be grim.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/14/2025, 12:01 PM
@DocSpock - Hollywood just needs to stop letting these budgets spiral out of control. Audiences had CGI-fatigue long before superhero fatigue.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/14/2025, 12:02 PM
@DocSpock - yeah it's not looking good. Might not even break 500 mil.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/14/2025, 12:16 PM
@soberchimera -

That is a very good point.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/14/2025, 12:18 PM
@McMurdo -

What if it only does Thunderbolts money?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/14/2025, 12:21 PM
@DocSpock - it's a complete flop if it doesn't make at least 500
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/14/2025, 12:23 PM
@DocSpock - Even the last Hellboy movie cost $20 million to make…
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/14/2025, 12:50 PM
@McMurdo - I don't know what happens to the DCU if it can't make that.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/14/2025, 11:44 AM
6.5 for me just more of the same non wow moments....but then again I can look objectively I don't get swept up in hype
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 11:45 AM
The second weekend will make or break it
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/14/2025, 11:51 AM
@0bstreperous - Will be seeing it for the first time with my wife and kid this weekend.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2025, 11:54 AM
@tylerzero - you are living the dream man I hope you guys enjoy it
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/14/2025, 11:46 AM
My guess is $600-700mil
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 11:58 AM
@ThorArms - That is around the safe bet as things currently stand but strange things can happen at the BO so wouldn't rule out falling below or well above that range by the end of its run.

Numbers will be what will be but should be safe to make over the $500 the studio stated they will be happy with and at least it has been well recieved thus all signs indicative WB will continue with their plans.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 11:47 AM
I wouldn't put too much into the lower international numbers, between it being a character oft more strongly connected to America than most, during a MAJOR European heatwave whilst one of the biggest Football (soccer) comps is on the go it could kinda be predicted to be closer to a Black Panther like domestic advantage at first but could pull back to the more typical skew of around 45/55 D/I over time with good WoM now the group stage of the Euro's is out the way and the weather shifting to cooler and wetter.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/14/2025, 12:23 PM
@Apophis71 - Hmmmm sounds like excuses to me which seems to be a reoccurring pattern with this film as of late. How many times has a movie opened under not so convenient circumstances or conditions depending on the location but still made bank...

I remember when dark knight rises came out. There was a shooting in Colorado where a crazy dude gunned down multiple people in a theater that was showing the film. Warner bros wanted to pull the plug but they decided not too out of respect for the families of the victims (sarcasm) and the film went onto gross a billion dollars.

With superman, it’s not the weather or whatever else you mentioned. If people aren’t interested, guess what? It means less money, less earnings and a low or poor box office performance. Simple math.
EvilErnie
EvilErnie - 7/14/2025, 12:28 PM
@Apophis71 - But domestic BO alone isn't enough, to make it a success.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 12:39 PM
@Canyoublush - Maybe, maybe not, time will tell but external factors can and do skew things if talking like 5% here and there.

The numbers are about where I was expecting either way, if anything higher, including expecting that Superman was more likely to do better in America than International OW. Till we know the second week drops/legs it is way too soon to say much realy as it isn't that uncommon for international markets to be slower to bring in the cash than domestic ones.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 12:44 PM
@EvilErnie - It isn't but it also isn't THAT big of a difference either, I mean we are talking bigger numbers but BP was domestic heavy too and when it comes to the studio they get a far bigger cut of the domestic takings compared to the international ones (esp China where they are lucky to get 25%). IOW as long as the split stays similar it will be fine if the studio is aiming at $500M plus, it is likely they were only aiming for better than Cap4/Thunderbolts AND very well recieved thus building brand trust for the future rather than banking on profits with the first release.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/14/2025, 11:48 AM
now release Man of Steel 2 and lets compare
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/14/2025, 11:56 AM
@Matchesz - Dude, I like Man of Steel and wanted a proper sequel - BvS doesn't count - too, but let it go.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/14/2025, 11:58 AM
@Matchesz - Man of steel had the same production budget of $225 million.

Basically similar numbers in overall production and marketing total to Superman (2025) which is about $484 million.

It made $116 million domestic opening box office.
It also earned $95 million internationally in its opening weekend.
So the opening weekend for Man of Steel was $211 Million, about 6 million shy of Superman.

Adjusted for inflation $211 million in 2013 = $289 Million in dollars today.
So Man of Steel, when adjusted for inflation, out earned Superman (2025)


IN 2013
Man of Steel's Domestic gross (total) was $291 Million
It's International gross was $379 Million

The total global earnings for Man of Steel were $670 million.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/14/2025, 12:26 PM
@Matchesz - The closest we will ever get to a MOS sequel is some kind of AI presentation directed or produced by Synder himself in about five years time when the technology is indistinguishable.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/14/2025, 11:48 AM
The Movie cost $225 Million production
About $150 Million marketing (because they have been marketing a lot)
That is $375 million.

Take the $217 million total earnings as of this weekend and half that because 50% goes to the theater group.
That leaves about $109 in ticket sales.

$375 + $109 =$484 million total production cost.

So to break even it has to earn another $267 million

Then they want to double the $484 to be an adequate profit margin. So that would be about $968 million.
Otherwise it will under perform and that won't be good.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/14/2025, 11:57 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - they don't want it to double, never aimed for that. Stop making fake narratives. Batman Begins made 373 million, what happened next? Expect Zod or Brainiac in the sequel and you can bet your sweet ass it'll double the total profit for Superman 1!
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/14/2025, 11:59 AM
@bobevanz - Batman Begins had a production budget of $150 million.

So yes, they doubled.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/14/2025, 12:04 PM
@TyrantBossMedia -

Every time you goalpost-moving idiots want a movie to fail, you come up with increasingly larger factors to multiply its highest estimated budget with.

Every time you need it to succeed, so long as it makes just one and a half times its minimum production cost is enough.

Lie to yourselves, if you must. Heck, lie to each other if you will. Just know that no one else falls for your shtick.

It worked once. Not any more.
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/14/2025, 12:21 PM
@Latverian - you are the one lying to yourself by thinking of this in terms of ‘goalposts.’ Investors at this level want maximized return on their up-front outlay, especially when that outlay is considered near-top of the industry norm. No investor goes in thinking ‘let me put up premium money to break even or turn a profit in pennies.’ There is a reason that tentpole products are expected to generate tentpole money. Your not understanding this fairly simple exercise in Economics 101 says everything that it needs to
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/14/2025, 12:23 PM
@Latverian - Stating actual numberical facts is now considered "moving goalposts"?

Are you upset because Superman (2025) may not earn enough to turn a profit satisfactory for the studio?
or
Are you upset because I spelled out how much money Superman (2025) is actually earning?

Are you a shareholder for WB? Or are you on the production team?

If you aren't either then what does it matter what a movie makes or doesn't make?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/14/2025, 11:48 AM
Hoping that those who trooped to Rebirth last week might consider watching Superman this week.

I never expected such soft numbers overseas.

China has been too sensitive and that whitehouse post mightve affected the film aside from the fact that it is already an icon associated to america.

Hope too that the DC fanboys in NA who enjoyed this return for seconds and thirds. It is up to them now. I did my part with 4 viewings but the rest of asia is not following suite 🫠
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/14/2025, 11:55 AM
@vectorsigma - seeing F1 today 👀🏎 may see Superman on Friday 😬

I'm finally catching up with movies 😭
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/14/2025, 12:03 PM
@vectorsigma - if the franchise is depending on DC fanboys to make multiple viewing then the Gunnerverse is F’ed.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/14/2025, 12:12 PM
@slickrickdesigns - i articulated wrong. A lot in the general audience liked it too. So there are also repeat viewings from that. Too bad a lot will hinge on NA numbers now.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/14/2025, 12:13 PM
@28ClungesLater - saving the best for last, lolz
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/14/2025, 12:22 PM
@vectorsigma - you could say that but all the films im putting first are losing screens 😅 theres loads of superman showings and if I waited to see Jurassic world, 28 years and F1 they would be gone by the time F4 came out 😬
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 7/14/2025, 11:49 AM
Great movie. Saw it last night. Hoping this flies high until F4
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2025, 11:50 AM
SNYYYYYDERRRRRR!!!
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2025, 11:52 AM
Sounds like removing the "American way" sure did pay off
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/14/2025, 11:54 AM
@HashTagSwagg - LLLOOOOLLLL!! Adding the "Grannys Peach tea" to the pic is...

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/14/2025, 12:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg - none of the movies had "the american way" going as far back as Superman Returns.

"The american way" was only added to the slogan on the radio show as propaganda during WW2 and shouldn't be there anyway.
