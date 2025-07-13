SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Message With Fans (And Teases Sequel) As Movie Breaks DC's Losing Streak

As we reported a little earlier today, Superman has landed with an impressive $122 million in North America and $90 million overseas, for an estimated global launch of $217 million.

It's not an Earth-shattering weekend for the DC Studios reboot, but it is a huge step in the right direction for a brand that was tarnished (and almost damaged beyond repair) by flops like Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Here's where that $122 million figure gets really interesting, though. Not only was Superman the first superhero movie since Deadpool & Wolverine to launch with over $100 million—the R-Rated Marvel Studios team-up grossed $211 million during its first weekend—but it's the first DC movie since Wonder Woman to open with over $100 million.

Aside from the standalone The Batman, not a single DC Comics adaptation since 2017 has opened upwards of $100 million. As you'd expect, Warner Bros. Discovery executives are delighted.

"What we always hoped to achieve with Superman was winning back the trust of our DC fans and indeed they have enthusiastically embraced our first entry in an exciting new theatrical universe," global distribution president Jeff Goldstein said today.

As expected, Jurassic World Rebirth did take a bite out of the Man of Steel, earning $40 million during its second weekend in theaters. That's taken its worldwide total to north of $500 million. Even F1: The Movie is holding up well, making $13 million in North America for a $375 million global cume.

Filmmaker James Gunn has also shared a message of gratitude, and later teased plans for Superman's next movie...in a sequel that clearly won't be a conventional Superman 2. Perhaps those World's Finest reports are accurate?

"I'm incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days. We've had a lot of 'Super' in Superman over the years, and I'm happy to have made a movie that focuses on the 'man' part of the equation - a kind person always looking out for those in need. That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you."

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now playing in theaters.