28 YEARS LATER Director Danny Boyle On NSFW Alpha Infected Samson's Distractingly Large... Prosthetic

One of the biggest - in more ways than one - talking points to come out of Sony's 28 Years Later was Samson, the Alpha Rager who let it all hang out while chasing down the movie's protagonists...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

28 Years Later is now in theaters, and the long-awaited horror sequel from director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland has ignited a lot of discussion and debate among cinema-goers.

Spoilers follow.

The tonally-jarring ending with Jack O'Connell's character and his gang of Jimmy Savile lookalikes coming to Spike's (Alfie Williams) rescue has definitely emerged as the biggest talking point, but a distractingly well-endowed Alpha infected named Samson probably isn't too far behind.

Pretty much all of the infected, aka Ragers, are naked in the movie, but Samson really makes an impression as he charges around the countryside after our protagonists while letting it all hang out.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Boyle confirmed that actor and former MMA fighter Chi Lewis-Parry was indeed wearing a prosthetic between his legs - along with the rest of his infected brethren.

“This was a salutory moment via our intimacy coordinator that when you have a child of 12 present, all genitals, male and female, have to be fake. They can’t be real. [The] Child Sex Offenses Act would put me in prison if I allowed him [Alfie] to see real genitals [laughs]. So he has to look at absolutely false photo-real genitals, created by a prosthetics company.”

Lewis-Parry also weighed-in on his "enhancement" during an interview with Variety.

“Yeah, they were prosthetics. There’s a law that states, I think, because he’s a child, you’re allowed to have nudity, but it has to be fake nudity,” the he said. “It was to protect [Alfie Williams, who was 13 when filming 28 Years Later]. And, as well, I’m really friendly and am always hugging people. I wouldn’t have been doing that if I was fully in the nip!” 

We're not sure if Samson will return for Nia DaCosta's sequel, The Bone Temple (easy now), but we'd say there's a good chance we haven't seen the last of the terrifying Alpha, especially as it's heavily implied that he was the father of Isla, the baby Spike left for his father (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) to raise at the end of the movie.

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/25/2025, 2:05 PM
Not the greatest movie....

It wasnt God awful, but it was the worst in the series for me.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 2:05 PM
..........was it truly necessary though?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 2:10 PM
@Irregular - It was the most unrealistic part of the movie, shit is soo cold up north regardless if the film took place in summer or not. That thing could sink a boat.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/25/2025, 2:11 PM
@Irregular - No, I dont think so, but it was a part of the symbolism that was evident throughout the movie.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/25/2025, 2:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - why let the alpha live when you have him incapacitated? He was frozen in place and they just walk away. Damn this movie sucks.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 2:22 PM
@JacobsLadder - For the same reason why they had that fat infected kid completely ignore it's programing and run away from our heroes after they slaughtered it's parents. They trying to pull some hippie planet of the apes shit with the infected and have us humans be the "real monsters". Garland has a perpetual hard on for that trope.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 6/25/2025, 3:01 PM
@HashTagSwagg - wait, I'm a Geordie so obv' from North East England, just where the film is set

Gonna use that excuse from now on, it's just cold here
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 3:21 PM
@Snow43214 - Hell yeah, "it's just cold here" men represent
User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/25/2025, 2:06 PM
Does the bone sequel filmed back to back?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 2:08 PM
@Gabimaru - Bone is coming in January, Bones sequel depends on how well Bone 1 does.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 2:07 PM
This film had the best trailer in years yet it was also the most dssapointing movie in years.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/25/2025, 2:11 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I was more disappointed by Longlegs.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/25/2025, 3:03 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Than you. It’s good to know I wasn’t the only person that thought that film was complete ass gravy.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/25/2025, 2:11 PM
People are saying this movie is awful LOL Glad I saved my money.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/25/2025, 2:12 PM
Great Trailer but Terrible Movie

This year has been a pretty mixed bag for movies for some reason
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/25/2025, 2:14 PM
So I genuinely liked this movie, id give it a 7.5/10. But I am hearing some people really didnt like it at all. Serious question for you: Why? I do have some things that bugged me that I am sure a few people will focus on, but overall it was a well made movie. Had a clear story, was intense, had a good emotional weight to it, great acting, etc. I dont understand the hate.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 2:35 PM
@Shivermetimbers - It's a long one:
If you've seen the trailers and TV spots, you've quite literally scene 93% of the infected action in the movie.

I have not seen editting that bad since that guy who edited Monster Hunter and resident Evil: The final chapter. Okay it wasn't that bad but it's close in the sense that it's kinda like what they did when WB hired the people who edited the Suicide Squad trailers to re-edit the entire movie so you get randum cuts throughout the film. The scene with the Nato soldiers is straight up edited the same way we see it in the trailer, hell i think they even cut bits out, it's just jarring at times. Their purpose felt like a studio exec stepped in and said "we need an action scene to plaster in the trailers, you have a day to shoot it".

Erik. If they wanted to get an outside pov, then that should have been for a main character, not just an exposition dump character who's killed off the second they get what they want to hear from him.

It's Games of thrones, The Long night bad, by bad I mean we get a lot of shots that look like a character is completely srewed, like an infected is right on them but they cut away and suddenly the infected are 10 feet away.
Some examples:
Jimmy at the start is cornerd on the stairs between the infected running into the house, the woman on the floor and the infected on the top of the stairs, how does our boy escape? we cutaway and he's outside, problem solved.

Jimmy runs towards the church, the infected crawling up the hills are right behind him as he's at the door still trying to open it, suddenly as he enters they're no longer right behind him, hell, they give him enough time to have a talk with his Dad before they decide to break in.

When Spike and his Quicksilver are being chased by the infected, they're right on them but then they cut away and suddenly they have enough time to enter the house with no infected behind them anymore and then the infected only catch up to them one at a time, giving them enough time for them to get up stairs.

When Spike and his mum are in the sunflowers the infected that chase them are shown to be pretty damn close until they cut away and suddenly they're 10-15 feet away, also the skinny zombie rising up shot in trailers (i think) was also cut out.

I hated the 180 degree freeze frame camera trick they kept doing, it's not just for the kills, they have one right at the start with one of those infected as they're climbing up that hill to get to the church, it justy freeze frames and rotates around an infected, like for what purpose? it just pulled me out everytime they did it.


The Jimmy gang.
People have said plenty about them already, I kow it's just the ending but it that's that lasting impression before the audience gets up and leaves so that shit needed to be something to get us to want to come back for part 2. Instead it does more bad than good. Watching a bunch of scrawny teenagers take out a small horde of infected like it's a game just makes the rest of the people of England look incompetent.

The movie for me is like a 5.5 or a 6 and that's mostly for the trailer.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/25/2025, 2:40 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Valid criticisms. I didnt mind the editing too much as I thought it was appropriately hectic for the movie, but I did notice some strange distance discrepancies like you mentioned. However, none of that was enough to ruin the movie for me. The Ending definitely was dumb. They should have left it with Spike at his camp site and you see the infected approaching.
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 6/25/2025, 2:53 PM
@Shivermetimbers - i really hated the cinematography more than anything. I applaud going for broke with the iPhone in the spirit of the original but it just did not work for me at all and was enough to ruin the movie for me.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/25/2025, 2:57 PM
@Shivermetimbers - I loved the first 30 minutes. It was seriously intense and I loved every second of it.

But when the kid and dad get back to the island it all took a bad turn for me.

1. The kid was so nervous that he couldn't hit any of the infected with his bow. Then when he goes out the very next day with his mom he can suddenly hit everything with no problem.

2. The danger of the infected just fell off. Its like they weren't even a threat anymore. Especially getting infected.

The mom delivers a baby from an infected pregnant lady, blood and bodily fluids pouring everywhere and getting on her hands, yet she doesnt get infected somehow.

The soldier shoots the infected point blank and none of its blood sprays on the mom and kid who are only a foot away?

Jimmy's crew fighting infected with spears and no other protection, even though spears would expose blood all over the place.

Its like the danger of getting infected was non-existent.

3. The completely ridiculous decisions the characters make. They froze the Alpha, but then didnt bother killing it while it was helpless?

Or the pregnant infected that starts giving birth and the mother just decides to deliver the baby, with no fear of getting infected?

4. The odd decisions if the writer/director. Why does it feel like important things from the previous films didnt carry over? We saw the infected entering Paris in 28 Weeks Later but in this one that didnt seem to actually happen.

Also in 28 Weeks Later we were told infected die off from starvation after a few weeks because they dont have those self-preservation instincts, like eating and drinking water. Yet in this one we see them eating to survive.

How did that pregnant infected give birth to a non-infected baby? How on earth does that make sense?

Jimmy's crew was completely ridiculous and ruined the tone. Track suit wearing parkour clowns foghting zombies woth spears to silly music? And thats the last image we have of this movie?

After the mom dies and the kid heads back to the island with the baby, apparently he just walks all the way there with no trouble at all, despite the fact that they were constantly running into infected throughout the whole movie?

I love this series and wanted to love this one. But there were just too many things that piled up. Its just not that good, unfortunately.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/25/2025, 2:14 PM
haven't been that disappointed in a movie in a long time. The trailer is one of the all-time bangers, but the movie is shite.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/25/2025, 2:24 PM
"“This was a salutory moment via our intimacy coordinator that when you have a child of 12 present, all genitals, male and female, have to be fake. They can’t be real. [The] Child Sex Offenses Act would put me in prison if I allowed him [Alfie] to see real genitals [laughs]. So he has to look at absolutely false photo-real genitals, created by a prosthetics company.”"

So they created indistinguishingly real prosthetics for the child to look at instead? Weird logic. I get it, but it's still real weird.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2025, 2:25 PM
boyle really layed a rotten egg with this one, if the virus acted as a form of steroid for the big alphas being big then why the phuck do the big ones have extremely long dongs?

for the uneducated here, it is scientifically proven that seroids may make your muscles bigger your willy will get smaller.
Boyle's blunder here totally destroyed the film's realistic gritty tone.
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/25/2025, 2:30 PM
So you can expose a child prosthetic genitals but not real ones? Hollyweird is more like.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/25/2025, 3:08 PM
Right…. So I just finished watching it.
Hmmmm….. it’s not truly terrible, but it’s definitely not great either. It’s a movie that feels unsure of what it wants to do. The Jimmy Savilles at the end are a truly bizarre addition too.

Oh and the Alpha infected guy does indeed have a pant-hammer hanging off him like a baby’s arm holding an orange.

Most distracting when it’s bobbling around next to Ralph Fiennes face.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/25/2025, 3:13 PM
We all know why Boyle gave the Alpha a massive dong…

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/25/2025, 3:15 PM
More like 28 Inches Later....
User Comment Image

