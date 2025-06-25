28 YEARS LATER Director Danny Boyle On NSFW Alpha Infected Samson's Distractingly Large... Prosthetic

28 Years Later is now in theaters, and the long-awaited horror sequel from director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland has ignited a lot of discussion and debate among cinema-goers.

Spoilers follow.

The tonally-jarring ending with Jack O'Connell's character and his gang of Jimmy Savile lookalikes coming to Spike's (Alfie Williams) rescue has definitely emerged as the biggest talking point, but a distractingly well-endowed Alpha infected named Samson probably isn't too far behind.

Pretty much all of the infected, aka Ragers, are naked in the movie, but Samson really makes an impression as he charges around the countryside after our protagonists while letting it all hang out.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Boyle confirmed that actor and former MMA fighter Chi Lewis-Parry was indeed wearing a prosthetic between his legs - along with the rest of his infected brethren.

“This was a salutory moment via our intimacy coordinator that when you have a child of 12 present, all genitals, male and female, have to be fake. They can’t be real. [The] Child Sex Offenses Act would put me in prison if I allowed him [Alfie] to see real genitals [laughs]. So he has to look at absolutely false photo-real genitals, created by a prosthetics company.”

Lewis-Parry also weighed-in on his "enhancement" during an interview with Variety.

“Yeah, they were prosthetics. There’s a law that states, I think, because he’s a child, you’re allowed to have nudity, but it has to be fake nudity,” the he said. “It was to protect [Alfie Williams, who was 13 when filming 28 Years Later]. And, as well, I’m really friendly and am always hugging people. I wouldn’t have been doing that if I was fully in the nip!”

We're not sure if Samson will return for Nia DaCosta's sequel, The Bone Temple (easy now), but we'd say there's a good chance we haven't seen the last of the terrifying Alpha, especially as it's heavily implied that he was the father of Isla, the baby Spike left for his father (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) to raise at the end of the movie.

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."