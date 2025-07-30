WEAPONS: Spoiler-Filled New Clip Released As Zack Cregger's Movie Earns 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

The first social media reactions to Zack Cregger's Weapons were universally positive, and the full reviews have followed suit. Though only 12 verdicts have been added so far, Zack Cregger's Barbarian follow-up is currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

New Line has also released the first full clip from the movie, and it doesn't hold back on some pretty intense scares - and what will likely turn out to be a few major spoilers .

The clip finds Josh Brolin's character Archer Graff confronting Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), who taught the class that "lost" all but one of its students when they inexplicably left their houses at the exact same time and ran into the night.

As they argue, Justine notices her school's headmaster, Andrew (Benedict Wong), running towards them with blood all around his eyes and his arms held out in the same pose as the children. Andrew immediately attacks and begins to choke Justine, before Archer flings him off. But the nightmare is far from over.

Andrew chases Justine through a nearby shopping mall, and is just about to catch up with her when Archer tackles him through a glass door.

Check out the clip below, along with links to some of the full reviews.

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. The movie will be released on 8th August 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.