WEAPONS: Spoiler-Filled New Clip Released As Zack Cregger's Movie Earns 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

WEAPONS: Spoiler-Filled New Clip Released As Zack Cregger's Movie Earns 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

The first full clip from Zach Cregger's Weapons has been released online, and it's pure nightmare fuel. The movie is also sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

The first social media reactions to Zack Cregger's Weapons were universally positive, and the full reviews have followed suit. Though only 12 verdicts have been added so far, Zack Cregger's Barbarian follow-up is currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

New Line has also released the first full clip from the movie, and it doesn't hold back on some pretty intense scares - and what will likely turn out to be a few major spoilers.

The clip finds Josh Brolin's character Archer Graff confronting Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), who taught the class that "lost" all but one of its students when they inexplicably left their houses at the exact same time and ran into the night.

As they argue, Justine notices her school's headmaster, Andrew (Benedict Wong), running towards them with blood all around his eyes and his arms held out in the same pose as the children. Andrew immediately attacks and begins to choke Justine, before Archer flings him off. But the nightmare is far from over.

Andrew chases Justine through a nearby shopping mall, and is just about to catch up with her when Archer tackles him through a glass door.

Check out the clip below, along with links to some of the full reviews.

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. The movie will be released on 8th August 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

New Look At Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN Finally Reveals Jacob Elordi's Terrifying Monster
Related:

New Look At Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN Finally Reveals Jacob Elordi's Terrifying Monster
All Hell Breaks Loose In IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Trailer As HBO Sets October Premiere For Prequel TV Series
Recommended For You:

All Hell Breaks Loose In IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Trailer As HBO Sets October Premiere For Prequel TV Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/30/2025, 10:32 AM
First?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2025, 10:40 AM
@Nonameforme - yup.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/30/2025, 10:39 AM
August 8th, LFG!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/30/2025, 11:06 AM
@GeneralZod -

I'm in! Hope you don't mind if my friend Jose Cuervo comes too.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/30/2025, 11:41 AM
@DocSpock - I prefer 1800 blanco, but he can join too!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2025, 10:40 AM
This woke trash is the worst cbm ever. The fans want Justin Gandy not a gender swapped version with that chick from Ozark. There are far too many mustaches and none of the characters superpowers are explained.

This is worse than both Superman and Fantastic Four. So go see them instead. Don't see this and definitely don't see Jurassic World. There are mutant dinosaurs in FF and Superman too I promise you.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2025, 10:42 AM
@ObserverIO - is this supposed to be funny?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2025, 10:44 AM
@ObserverIO - fall off the bed again last night and wake up on the floor?
malschla
malschla - 7/30/2025, 11:23 AM
@ObserverIO - I'm confused. Is this based on a book or something?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2025, 10:42 AM
I'm avoiding all spoilers, this movie looks hype af. Excited to see The Naked Gun tomorrow as well!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2025, 10:42 AM
Oh, I'm very much ready for this. Need something scary and non-blockbustery with some smarts during these summer months.
"Weapons" looks great.
Plus, any scary movie with kids is always creepy AF.
Kinda hope it's based on a true story.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2025, 10:58 AM
Barbarian was excellent until the end then got ridiculous
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 7/30/2025, 11:03 AM
Very much looking forward to this. I’m excited to watch a new IP instead of Spider-man part 24 or Star Wars: And Then This Happened 😎
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 11:08 AM
Even with just 12 reviews , it being at 100% is still damn impressive so kudos to Cregger & the cast so far!!.

The clip was fun and the movie itself seems good imo so looking forward to checking it out…

Also given the critical acclaim Barbarian and this have gotten so far , it spells nothing but good things for the Resident Evil film Zach is doing next apparently which is exciting imo.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/30/2025, 11:18 AM
User Comment Image
Super12
Super12 - 7/30/2025, 11:35 AM
Is it just me or are they making a TON more horror movies out than they used to? It used to be just around halloween, now it's year round.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder