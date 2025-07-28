New Look At Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN Finally Reveals Jacob Elordi's Terrifying Monster

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is one of the fall's most highly anticipated movies, and a first look at Jacob Elordi as the titular creation of Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein has finally surfaced...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Vanity Fair (via Fear HQ)

With Frankenstein, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio, Cabinet of Curiosities, The Shape of Water) adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

The project is a lifelong dream finally fulfilled for the Hellboy filmmaker, and Vanity Fair (via FearHQ.com) has finally revealed a first look at Jacob Elordi as the titular scientist's horrifying monster. 

Talking to the site, del Toro said, "These are the parallels between Pinocchio and Frankenstein. It’s the idea of a person going from a baby to a human being in a short span of time and being exposed to everything—cold, warmth, violence, love, loss. And then going to his creator to say, 'Why? Why did you put me here? Why didn’t you give me the answers? What do I have to learn in my suffering?'"

Addressing his approach to playing Frankenstein's monster, Elordi explained that the legendary Boris Karloff (who starred in 1931's Frankenstein) was a major source of inspiration for him. 

"I devoured all of his monsters," the actor revealed. "At first I thought, 'I’ll stay away from this. I want to do my own thing.' And then I asked Guillermo, 'Should I watch the other Frankensteins?' And he goes, 'What the f*** do you mean?' I was like, 'Well, I don’t want it to be influenced.' He says, 'My friend, it’s a movie, it can’t [frick]ing hurt you.' I went home, and I just binged them."

He hopes that what he saw rubbed off. "Something in his gaze, something in the way that he moves. The biggest thing was just immersing myself in the world of these creatures."

At the centre of Frankenstein are Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight, Star Wars), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Priscilla), and Mia Goth (X, Emma). 

Joining that main trio are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Ahsoka), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the Harry Potter films), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, Mank) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained).

Frankenstein lurches onto Netflix this November. Check out this new look in the social posts below.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/28/2025, 5:11 PM
I better get a [frick]ing theatrical release by me. I didn't get one for Pinocchio and that made me angry. Eventually Netflix will bend over for the theaters, it has been slowly happening since Knives Out. Greta's got Ted by the Cohones lmao
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2025, 6:23 PM
@bobevanz -

That sucks not getting big movies at the theater. What country are you in?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 7/28/2025, 5:18 PM
Didn't we get a trailer already that showed more of him than this? Or am I imagining that?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2025, 5:56 PM
@TheVandalore - This is more of him than they showed in the trailer as I remember it.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 7/28/2025, 5:18 PM
Why is Gandalf in this?
Polaris
Polaris - 7/28/2025, 5:22 PM
The costumes 😍
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 5:27 PM
@Polaris - I love how vibrant they are.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/28/2025, 5:22 PM
The costume, and set design is fantastic looking in this. Guillermo always brings the heat when it comes to the visual design of his films. Can't wait to see this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 5:33 PM
@RedFury - say what you want about Del Toro’s films overall , his visual aesthetic pretty much always shines.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/28/2025, 5:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - couldn't agree more. I do tend to enjoy his films, but I definitely show up for the asethetic first and foremost.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 5:49 PM
@RedFury - same in regards to enjoying his films though to varying degrees of course
AnEye
AnEye - 7/28/2025, 5:22 PM
I devoured all of his monsters
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/28/2025, 5:32 PM
It’s giving me Dark Man vibes

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/28/2025, 5:42 PM
@ElJefe - Some of Raimi's finest work.
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/28/2025, 6:00 PM
@Clintthahamster - SO good, SO very Raimi
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2025, 5:46 PM
I hope he goes with the classic look (flat head, neck bolts) and leans into the horror but I have a feeling he’s going to steer away from that here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 5:48 PM
I’m liking the look of the film and how it sounds tbh…

I especially like the idea of exploring the “father” & “child” dynamic & theme between Victor and the Monster and how it’s informed by Victor’s relationship with his own father in this version (played by Charles Dance) who is oppressive & strict as opposed to him in the book where he was a kind & devoted family man.

Also intrigued to see Elizabeth’s role in this who isn’t Victor’s cousin or childhood friend/love in this take but the fiancée of his younger brother who he and the Monster both develop a fixation on.

Anyway , looking forward to checking out the film!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/28/2025, 5:54 PM
If Gunn hasn't tapped Guillermo for JL Dark or Supermax yet then he needs to be fired.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/28/2025, 6:21 PM
I'd hate to take a page out of Zack Snyder's book, but I think a black and white version of this movie could be sick.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/28/2025, 6:24 PM
"Finally REVEALS"

