SUPERMAN Soars With Higher-Than-Expected $125 Million U.S. Debut - First Projections For Second Weekend Land

SUPERMAN Soars With Higher-Than-Expected $125 Million U.S. Debut - First Projections For Second Weekend Land

Superman continues to exceed expectations at the box office (domestically, at least) with a higher-than-expected $125 million opening weekend. How well will it hold up heading into its second weekend?

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Deadline

The final numbers are in for Superman's opening weekend, and it soared to a mighty $125 million (that's $3 million more than yesterday's projections). Overseas, it still came in at $95 million, taking its global cume to $220 million. 

Superman made $56.1 million from Tuesday/Thursday previews and Friday, with a $37.6 million Saturday and a solid $31.3 million Sunday.

While we've already detailed why the Man of Tomorrow could struggle at the international box office, James Gunn's blockbuster is only facing a -50% dip in North America during its second weekend with an estimated $62.5 million haul. $300 million worldwide for this one is imminent. 

To put that -50% drop into context for you, that's the same figure as The Batman in 2022 and is in the ballpark of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (-56%) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (-48%). 

SmurfsI Know What You Did Last Summer, and Eddington aren't going to pose much of a problem to Superman this weekend, but when The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes along, the Kryptonian will be dethroned. The MCU movie remains on course for a $125+ million bow.

David Corenswet has (understandably) received widespread acclaim for his take on Clark Kent, and recently explained why he didn't set out to imitate what his predecessor, Henry Cavill, had done. 

"The one way [superheroes] become boring is if you just keep doing the same thing over and over again," the actor shared. "And so, just like Chris Nolan took Batman and did something darker and more grounded with the character, Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill explored a side of Superman that hadn’t been explored on the big screen."

Reflecting on a 2019 interview where he shared his interest in playing an upbeat Superman in place of Cavill's much moodier Man of Steel, Corenswet added, "All I was saying was they’re doing it so well. Whenever they’re finished, I’d love to see the next one go the other way, and let’s see the other side."

"In the same way, after Chris Nolan’s Batman films and after Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, there are a lot of people who are like, 'Where’s our funny, campy, fantastical Batman?'"

Did you head to theaters to watch Superman this weekend? If so, how would you rate the first DCU movie?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

SUPERMAN's Lower-Than-Expected International Box Office Haul Could Be A Big Problem In The Long Run
Related:

SUPERMAN's Lower-Than-Expected International Box Office Haul Could Be A Big Problem In The Long Run
SUPERMAN Spoilers: Here Is A Full Breakdown Of Every Character Cameo In The First DCU Movie
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Here Is A Full Breakdown Of Every Character Cameo In The First DCU Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2025, 12:37 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/14/2025, 12:42 PM
it need to worry about bad word of mouth more than the smurffs.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/14/2025, 12:44 PM
@Nomis929 - *looks at the critic and audience scores*
Not too much, from the looks of it.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/14/2025, 12:52 PM
@asherman93 -

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 7/14/2025, 12:53 PM
@Nomis929 - Nah. I see more people talking about it in a positive way in my area than Man of Steel did.

Also not as even close to controversial as Man of Steel with the Zod neck snap so there is that.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/14/2025, 1:04 PM
@Nomis929 - snyderbots working over time

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 1:06 PM
@Nomis929 - When was the last time a Smurfs movie was well recieved, oh yeh, never (21%, 14% and 41%) and I grew up LOVING the Smurfs back in the 70's and would love to finaly get a good movie adaption. The last one in 2017 even with better reviews only had an OW of $13M.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/14/2025, 12:43 PM
Greatness from small beginnings. WB needs to capitalize on its success by making a sequel, rather than putting the character on the shelve for 12 years like they did after Man of Steel.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/14/2025, 12:45 PM
@TheJok3r - To be fair, it was less "put on a shelf" and more "killing him off in his second movie, and resurrecting him in his third (and making him a supporting player)" that was the real problem.
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 7/14/2025, 12:54 PM
@asherman93 - It was the realisation that Cavill is a charisma vacuum. How’s his acting career going?
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/14/2025, 12:45 PM
Tuesday-Sunday gross is 125 million 👀

MOS made 116 million friday - Sunday


The media when it comes to Supermans domestic opening ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/14/2025, 12:45 PM
We all won such great movie and such nice message about respecting migrants and kill bigot presidents
usasports24
usasports24 - 7/14/2025, 12:49 PM
cxxcbxcbx
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 7/14/2025, 12:49 PM
Why do you ALL CARE SO MUCH ABOUT BOX OFFICE NUMBERS?! 😂 It’s genuinely comically hilarious. 😂 I get why Josh does, he’s reporting it for an article. You all act like this stuff is life & death stuff to you… “Oh no, that means it’s a failure”…. “Oh yes, that means it’s a success, therefore we win against you guys, who don’t like it”…. 😂


The tribalism over make believe characters & being so effected by how much money multi billion dolllar corporations make is so fundamentally entertaining to watch you all get your knickers in a twist about & argue amongst yourselves.😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2025, 12:58 PM
@POWERDUDE - yes, very true, but you forget that my tribe is winning
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/14/2025, 12:54 PM
Man of Steel's opening weekend adjusted for inflation was a little over $160 million. WB really dropped the ball by not making a true sequel back then.
AnEye
AnEye - 7/14/2025, 12:57 PM
@TheJok3r - By not matching or over exceeding pretend numbers 🤔?

Did Man of Steel make that in 2013 yes or no?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/14/2025, 1:00 PM
@AnEye - You can make whatever excuse you want, but fact of the matter is, this movie should be doing better. This is coming from someone who absolutely loves it.
AnEye
AnEye - 7/14/2025, 1:06 PM
@TheJok3r - Why are you not answering the question Did Man of Steel make $160 million in 2013?

A lot better? Do we not remember the last three-four DC films in theaters were major bombs?

Blue Beetle
Joker 2
The Flash
Aquaman 2

So this idea that it should be doing BETTER because its Superman, a character that is not as popular as people claim him to be or that it should be better because your expectations all just pure opinion BS when there is a lot of facts that point it out.
dracula
dracula - 7/14/2025, 1:12 PM
@TheJok3r - man of steel came out after The Dark Knight trilogy, arguably DC at the height of its popularity

Then snyder ran dc’s rep into the ground

Superman is coming out after the train wreck of the dceu
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/14/2025, 1:02 PM
I Did My Part with Superman Now Back To.

User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 7/14/2025, 1:03 PM
Wait, didn't you just say it was lower than expected?
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/14/2025, 1:09 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder