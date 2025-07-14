SUPERMAN Soars With Higher-Than-Expected $125 Million U.S. Debut - First Projections For Second Weekend Land

The final numbers are in for Superman's opening weekend, and it soared to a mighty $125 million (that's $3 million more than yesterday's projections). Overseas, it still came in at $95 million, taking its global cume to $220 million.

Superman made $56.1 million from Tuesday/Thursday previews and Friday, with a $37.6 million Saturday and a solid $31.3 million Sunday.

While we've already detailed why the Man of Tomorrow could struggle at the international box office, James Gunn's blockbuster is only facing a -50% dip in North America during its second weekend with an estimated $62.5 million haul. $300 million worldwide for this one is imminent.

To put that -50% drop into context for you, that's the same figure as The Batman in 2022 and is in the ballpark of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (-56%) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (-48%).

Smurfs, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Eddington aren't going to pose much of a problem to Superman this weekend, but when The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes along, the Kryptonian will be dethroned. The MCU movie remains on course for a $125+ million bow.

David Corenswet has (understandably) received widespread acclaim for his take on Clark Kent, and recently explained why he didn't set out to imitate what his predecessor, Henry Cavill, had done.

"The one way [superheroes] become boring is if you just keep doing the same thing over and over again," the actor shared. "And so, just like Chris Nolan took Batman and did something darker and more grounded with the character, Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill explored a side of Superman that hadn’t been explored on the big screen."

Reflecting on a 2019 interview where he shared his interest in playing an upbeat Superman in place of Cavill's much moodier Man of Steel, Corenswet added, "All I was saying was they’re doing it so well. Whenever they’re finished, I’d love to see the next one go the other way, and let’s see the other side."

"In the same way, after Chris Nolan’s Batman films and after Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, there are a lot of people who are like, 'Where’s our funny, campy, fantastical Batman?'"

Did you head to theaters to watch Superman this weekend? If so, how would you rate the first DCU movie?

It wouldn’t be the summer of #Superman without you all. 💙❤️ NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets today: https://t.co/mznvQOysqv pic.twitter.com/O4RMeZ6pzK — Superman (@Superman) July 13, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.